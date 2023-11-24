I'm an interiors expert - I'm telling everyone I know to shop these 9 Black Friday bed deals before they're gone

Don't sleep on these markdowns on platform beds, canopy beds, and more from retailers like Anthropologie, CB2, and Wayfair

Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

Your bed is the focal point of your bedroom and should be treated as such. A comforter or duvet cover gives you a chance to add a bit of color or show some of your personality or design prowess. Throw pillows and blankets can bring in a funky design or texture, something to add a little bit of contrast to the space. And your bed frame wraps the whole thing up nicely with a bow.

While it might be tempting to buy a basic, plain frame and be done with it, I challenge you to think about the design opportunities a bigger and more exciting structure can offer. Below, I've picked 9 of my favorite bed frame options from the ongoing Black Friday sales (shop our round-up of the best Black Friday home deals here) — if one of these pieces doesn't convince you to uplevel your sleep space, I don't know what will.

Black Friday deals on beds with big headboards

bed with wood and rattan frame
Heatherfield Bed

Price: $1468.60
Was: $2098

Rattan is going nowhere for 2024, and in fact designer Jonathan Adler has picked it as his material of next year for an upcoming issue of Livingetc. On this bed it creates a modern/vintage blend. Slightly Art Deco, slightly safari, wholly beautiful.

bed with large green headboard
Dunphy upholstered bed

Price: $136.69
Was: $699.99

Green remains one of the most calming colors for the bedroom, and I can see eternal joy in lying in bed reading and drinking coffee while propped against this plush and dwarfing headboard. It's also on super markdown at the moment so act fast!

bed with arched headboard
Chester upholstered bed

Price: $737.17

This isn't actually in the sale but it's such a good price I wanted to include it. Arches continue as a design trend and this one would look great between two pendant lights hanging either side.

Black Friday deals on canopy beds

Iron canopy bed
Matte Black Iron Canopy Bed

Price: $1404
Was: $2005

This simple frame is constructed from iron, while the upholstered headboard in the back is covered in sugarshack pearl fabric. It's an elegant take on a classic silhouette we all know and love.

modern canopy bedframe
Gracia Queen Upholstered Canopy Bed

Price: $1519
Was: $1899

If you're looking for something showstopping, this is THE piece. It's almost physics-defying in its structure, composed of tubular brass-colored steel that curves and interlocks overheard. Below, leather binds the headboard and rails to an upholstered, linen-colored frame. 10/10.

wooden canopy bedframe with upholstered headboard
Clauson Black Upholstered and Wood Canopy Bed

Price: $1724.25
Was: $2299

A classic wooden moment, this CB2 canopy frame was impossible to miss, especially with its contrasting black and wood tones.

Black Friday deals on budget beds

bed frame
Anspach Nipe Solid Wood Platform Bed

Price: $289.99
Was: $399.99

I love this solid wood platform bed — it's sort of bohemian, sort of mid-century modern, and sort of rustic farmhouse. Pair with different materials and fabrics for a fabulous tactile contrast.

iron canopy bed frame with gold accents
Frame Black Iron Queen Canopy Bed

Price: $419.40
Was: $699

I could not believe this elegant CB2 canopy with gold accents was on sale for just $420. An absolute steal! An expensive, high-end option at a budget price.

green upholstered platform bed
Brittany Upholstered Platform Bed

Price: $299.99
Was: $738

Yet another steal, at 58% off (!!!) no less. It's also made by Novogratz, a Livingetc favorite known for its elegant designs at affordable price points. Absolutely worth buying if you're in the market.

