I'm an interiors expert - I'm telling everyone I know to shop these 9 Black Friday bed deals before they're gone

Your bed is the focal point of your bedroom and should be treated as such. A comforter or duvet cover gives you a chance to add a bit of color or show some of your personality or design prowess. Throw pillows and blankets can bring in a funky design or texture, something to add a little bit of contrast to the space. And your bed frame wraps the whole thing up nicely with a bow.

While it might be tempting to buy a basic, plain frame and be done with it, I challenge you to think about the design opportunities a bigger and more exciting structure can offer. Below, I've picked 9 of my favorite bed frame options from the ongoing Black Friday sales (shop our round-up of the best Black Friday home deals here) — if one of these pieces doesn't convince you to uplevel your sleep space, I don't know what will.

Black Friday deals on beds with big headboards

Heatherfield Bed View at Anthropologie Price: $1468.60

Was: $2098 Rattan is going nowhere for 2024, and in fact designer Jonathan Adler has picked it as his material of next year for an upcoming issue of Livingetc. On this bed it creates a modern/vintage blend. Slightly Art Deco, slightly safari, wholly beautiful. Dunphy upholstered bed View at Wayfair Price: $136.69

Was: $699.99 Green remains one of the most calming colors for the bedroom, and I can see eternal joy in lying in bed reading and drinking coffee while propped against this plush and dwarfing headboard. It's also on super markdown at the moment so act fast! Chester upholstered bed View at Walmart Price: $737.17



This isn't actually in the sale but it's such a good price I wanted to include it. Arches continue as a design trend and this one would look great between two pendant lights hanging either side.

Black Friday deals on canopy beds

Matte Black Iron Canopy Bed View at Kathy Kuo Home Price: $1404

Was: $2005 This simple frame is constructed from iron, while the upholstered headboard in the back is covered in sugarshack pearl fabric. It's an elegant take on a classic silhouette we all know and love. Gracia Queen Upholstered Canopy Bed View at Crate and Barrel Price: $1519

Was: $1899 If you're looking for something showstopping, this is THE piece. It's almost physics-defying in its structure, composed of tubular brass-colored steel that curves and interlocks overheard. Below, leather binds the headboard and rails to an upholstered, linen-colored frame. 10/10. Clauson Black Upholstered and Wood Canopy Bed View at CB2 Price: $1724.25

Was: $2299 A classic wooden moment, this CB2 canopy frame was impossible to miss, especially with its contrasting black and wood tones.

Black Friday deals on budget beds