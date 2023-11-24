I'm an interiors expert - I'm telling everyone I know to shop these 9 Black Friday bed deals before they're gone
Don't sleep on these markdowns on platform beds, canopy beds, and more from retailers like Anthropologie, CB2, and Wayfair
Your bed is the focal point of your bedroom and should be treated as such. A comforter or duvet cover gives you a chance to add a bit of color or show some of your personality or design prowess. Throw pillows and blankets can bring in a funky design or texture, something to add a little bit of contrast to the space. And your bed frame wraps the whole thing up nicely with a bow.
While it might be tempting to buy a basic, plain frame and be done with it, I challenge you to think about the design opportunities a bigger and more exciting structure can offer. Below, I've picked 9 of my favorite bed frame options from the ongoing Black Friday sales (shop our round-up of the best Black Friday home deals here) — if one of these pieces doesn't convince you to uplevel your sleep space, I don't know what will.
Black Friday deals on beds with big headboards
Price: $1468.60
Was: $2098
Rattan is going nowhere for 2024, and in fact designer Jonathan Adler has picked it as his material of next year for an upcoming issue of Livingetc. On this bed it creates a modern/vintage blend. Slightly Art Deco, slightly safari, wholly beautiful.
Price: $136.69
Was: $699.99
Green remains one of the most calming colors for the bedroom, and I can see eternal joy in lying in bed reading and drinking coffee while propped against this plush and dwarfing headboard. It's also on super markdown at the moment so act fast!
Black Friday deals on canopy beds
Price: $1404
Was: $2005
This simple frame is constructed from iron, while the upholstered headboard in the back is covered in sugarshack pearl fabric. It's an elegant take on a classic silhouette we all know and love.
Price: $1519
Was: $1899
If you're looking for something showstopping, this is THE piece. It's almost physics-defying in its structure, composed of tubular brass-colored steel that curves and interlocks overheard. Below, leather binds the headboard and rails to an upholstered, linen-colored frame. 10/10.
Black Friday deals on budget beds
Price: $289.99
Was: $399.99
I love this solid wood platform bed — it's sort of bohemian, sort of mid-century modern, and sort of rustic farmhouse. Pair with different materials and fabrics for a fabulous tactile contrast.
Price: $419.40
Was: $699
I could not believe this elegant CB2 canopy with gold accents was on sale for just $420. An absolute steal! An expensive, high-end option at a budget price.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
'I've found the perfect one' - The best dining chairs in the Black Friday sales handpicked by our editors
Black Friday dining chair sales are better than expected and marked down at almost 60%
By Amy McArdle Published
-
'I've never felt so festive' - Check out our top luxury Christmas decor picks this Black Friday
There's no better time to pick up some luxe Christmas ornaments, but be quick they could sell out
By Amy McArdle Published
-
'I've found the perfect one' - The best dining chairs in the Black Friday sales handpicked by our editors
Black Friday dining chair sales are better than expected and marked down at almost 60%
By Amy McArdle Published
-
'I've never felt so festive' - Check out our top luxury Christmas decor picks this Black Friday
There's no better time to pick up some luxe Christmas ornaments, but be quick they could sell out
By Amy McArdle Published
-
I've found 12 under $50 Christmas gifts in Black Friday sales that are *perfect* for the design lover in your life
The name of the Black Friday game is stress-free shopping with this guide to Christmas gifts that are under $50 from Livingetc Style Editor Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
This 'room humidifier' Kim Kardashian loves is all I want for Christmas - and it's on sale for Black Friday
This humidifier might just help me sleep better and feel healthier - plus, it's the best looking one I've ever seen
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
Our Editor Has Picked Today's 15 Best Deals in the Anthropologie Black Friday Sale
The Anthropologie Black Friday sale is on now - a 30% off everything trove on what has proved to be its best ever collection. Our editor makes his selection
By Pip Rich Last updated
-
All the Best Black Friday Deals in 5 minutes - what our editor has in his cart (like the perfect $200 couch)
Our editor is planning to overhaul his entire home decor this week - and these are the pieces currently in his cart (or already out for delivery)
By Pip Rich Last updated
-
I spent hours scrolling the Black Friday sales - here are the only 10 deals I think it's worth shopping
These are the best things to shop during the Black Friday sales, and our favorite deals to be had so far
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
'I need these for my cabinets' - 12 genius kitchen organizers that will transform your storage, all on sale for Black Friday
I'm ready to up my kitchen organization game - now's the perfect time with all these clever tools available at a discount for Black Friday
By Hugh Metcalf Published