The High Street Has Gone 'Anti-Trend' This Season — Here's the Best Pieces of Timeless Design to Pick Up This Month

I’m calling it. 2026 is the year the high street went 'anti-trend'. After seasons dominated by fast-moving aesthetics and micro-moments, something has shifted. There’s a quieter, more confident mood in stores right now, one that feels grounded in longevity rather than novelty. We’ve officially entered the era of quiet luxury, where longevity is the new status symbol and investing in timeless design feels far more exciting than chasing what’s viral.

And don’t get me wrong, I love interior design trends. As a stylist for Design Lab by Livingetc, I track them for a living. But even as someone who appreciates what’s new, I shop differently for myself. I want pieces that grow with me. Pieces that don’t date. Pieces that feel just as relevant ten years from now as they do today.

What I’ve noticed this season is that the high street has embraced that mindset too. From interiors to fashion to beauty, there’s a visible move away from “disposable” design and toward thoughtful, classic forms. The anti-trend movement isn’t about rejecting style. It’s about choosing designs that outlast it.

A timeless living room where classic architectural details, warm wood tones, and sculptural pieces come together in effortless style. (Image credit: Jack Day. Design: Stelly Selway)

So what do we really mean by timeless design?

For me, timeless design is about tactile, natural materials such as wood, stone, linen, and brushed metal. It is about relaxed, sculptural silhouettes and earthy palettes that do not overpower a space. It is about pieces that blend in effortlessly, as if they have always belonged there.

And let’s be honest, truly original design is rare. Many of the pieces we now consider classic were revolutionary once. Today’s high-street interpretations are often inspired by iconic designs that have already earned their place in design history.

When I think about timeless furniture, I immediately think of design icons like the Serpentine Sofa by Vladimir Kagan, the Camaleonda Sofa by Mario Bellini, and the Laccio Table by Marcel Breuer, minimal and architectural, proof that simplicity can become iconic. These are the references that quietly shape what we now see filtering into the high street.

This collection is for those of us who dream of owning the originals one day, but want that same confidence now. These are the best high-street pieces to shop this month for a home that feels considered and timeless.

What excites me right now is how accessible these design codes have become. They reference design history without looking like replicas, and that balance is what makes them feel current yet enduring.

Choosing timeless design is really a mindset shift. It’s about buying fewer pieces, but better ones, and asking whether something would still feel right without the influence of trend cycles or social media.

