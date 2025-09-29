Please, Forget Pumpkin Orange — This Is the Subtler, Way More Stylish Autumn Color I'm Seeing Absolutely Everywhere Right Now

Don't get me wrong, walking along a leafy street on a brisk autumn afternoon — it wouldn't be the same without those stunning shades of orange, but bright orange decor taking over your home for the season? No, thank you. It's a conundrum that haunts me every year, but I think I may have just found the perfect color solution.

Amongst all the seasonal homeware releases and Autumn/Winter collections, one surprising shade has snuck its way into all the coziest fall color palettes: dusty pink. Imagine the hazy, yet warm pinks found in winter sunsets, or the pink glow of moody lighting in 70s-inspired lounges. It's a pink that pairs perfectly with other color trends, like rich chocolate brown or aubergine purple, and I'm calling it the stylish alternative to pumpkin orange.

Celebrating the autumn season shouldn't have to mean sacrificing your style. So, if you're searching for a more unique color palette this season, here's my case on why a wink of pink is perfect for fall.

Pair this pink with a lovely, deep purple or burgundy to create that moody autumnal contrast. (Image credit: Finch Design)

Dirty, dusty pinks have been around in many guises over the last few years, but something about this season is calling for a full embrace of the elevated hue. It falls somewhere between a reliable, dirty neutral and something you'd find on a nostalgic 70s color palette.

"Dusty pink balances a scheme," says Livingetc's color expert, Amy Moorea Wong. "It brings a shot of prettiness that’s toned down and not too sugary, the 'pinkness' flying almost under-the-radar due to the hint of a shadowy undertone." Does it feel like a somewhat unexpected autumn color? Yes, which is why I believe we should all immediately give it a go.

Rather than a tired, too-bright orange, a pop of dusty pink brings freshness and a delicacy to autumnal decorating, while keeping things a little moody with its hazy gray-ish overlay.

"It’s fun and sprightly, almost the opposite of the bedding-down-as-soon-as-it-gets-dark instinct that starts to kick in around now, which is what makes it such a welcome addition to a scheme that can become dreary and monotonous," says Amy. It represents a willingness to get creative, while honoring the cozy-chic aesthetic at the heart of all the best fall decor ideas.

Pink can be just as cozy a shade as traditionally comforting colors like caramel and sage. (Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

As for styling, it’s difficult to go wrong with dusty pink — there are a plethora of colors that go with pink. If you still want a taste of tradition, dusty pink will work alongside the likes of burnt orange and umber, giving them a mini modern update.

For something more avant-garde, a plummy purple or even a blackberry feels very in style at the moment. "These are shades that are on the deeper side, à la the classic autumnal colors, but juxtapose the go-to hues for an unexpected — but still dark and cozy — twist," says Amy.

The best way to take on a new shade in your seasonal decorating is to introduce dusty pink subtly, with accessories. Add dusty pink upholstery to any cozy bedroom or living room, or dot a rosy moment into your autumn table decor. Heavy textures like wool and bouclé keep the tone warming, inviting, and appropriately snuggly.

Amy says, "Use dusty pink accents on and alongside other darker shades, and mix in the odd nod to brown to balance the sweetness and keep us anchored in the season."

It's the end of September, and officially time to reset your home for autumn. Don't reach for the pumpkin orange decor that you'll immediately pack away at the end of the month; try your hand at a color with a little more lasting luxury.