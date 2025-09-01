It's Heritage, but Elevated — Piglet in Bed Just Launched Its Autumn Collection and There's One Pattern I Can't Stop Thinking About

The start of a new season brings a wealth of 'news' in the interior design world — new collections, new trends in paint color, and new decor swaps. However, the most inspiring aspect of the new season's bulletin is all the fresh patterns to play with. The latest one on my mind? Piglet in Bed's color-drenched gingham for the brand's Autumn 2025 bedding collection.

For this season, the UK-based bedding brand is reimagining the charm of heritage style for modern living. Founder of Piglet in Bed, Jessica Hanley, explains, "The new patterns in our Winter at Hawthorn collection — from our first color-drenched gingham to bold stripes — reflect a fresh take on our bestselling designs, while the autumnal colorways capture the richness and warmth of the season."

Gingham is both a staple in Autumn pattern trends and part of Piglet in Bed's signature, but this collection's colorways push that classic look a step further. Instead of gingham's usual single color plus white pattern, "The color-drenched gingham was our way of exploring depth by layering tones from the same color family," says Jessica. It's playful yet sophisticated; here's everything you need to know.

Something about a gingham print is timeless and familiar — perfect for welcoming in the Autumn season. (Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

Traditional patterns have recently reclaimed their place in contemporary interior design trends — take the plaid bathroom tile trend or the polka dot mania, for example. So, it's only fitting that gingham is having its makeover moment.

"When choosing the colorways for our color-drenched gingham, we started with shades our community already loves and gave them a fresh twist by pairing them with complementary tones," says Jessica. It's based on the double-drenching paint technique you know and love, translated for an elevated bed-scape.

Each bedding color combination is designed to bring character into a room, allowing people to layer and mix patterns with ease, and to evoke the comforting, sunlit feeling of a space that’s both contemporary and timeless.

"It’s also a gentle way to encourage our community to experiment with richer color combinations and feel more confident when styling their spaces," adds Jessica. Below are a few ways you can shop the color-drenched gingham collection.

Other Stand-Outs From the Autumn Collection

The Pembroke stripe has been a classic pattern for the bedding brand, but this new colorway is so cozy. (Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

While the color-drenched gingham was an immediate favorite, there are other new and noteworthy prints and pigments to pay attention to from Piglet and Bed.

Jessica says, "Our new Autumn 2025 collection is designed with mixing and matching in mind." For instance, the bold stripes pair beautifully with the color-drenched gingham for a playful, layered look, while the versatile and plain hues: Rhubarb, Rose, and Botanical Green, ground the bolder patterns, adding that seasonal warmth without overwhelming the space.

"As the season turns, now is the time to really lean into layering and adding texture to create a look that feels inviting all season long," says Jessica, and I couldn't agree more.

Piglet in Bed's new collection is inspired by that quietly eccentric spirit: "A love of old houses, well-worn textures, and the beauty of a life that’s gently unraveled at the edges," says Jess.

For more bedding inspiration, explore our edit of the latest bedding trends for all the styles that designers are recommending right now.