Plaid... for Spring? The Fashion Fave and a 'Fisherman-Core' Component That Works in Your Home All Year Round
As a major fashion trend and an element of the internet's current aesthetic 'fisherman-core', plaid is just the pattern you need to elevate your interior décor this year
Interiors always draw inspiration from the runway, so in our Off the Catwalk series, we take the latest looks and see how designers and brands are interpreting them for the home.
Plaid may be a historically autumnal pattern, but current fashion and internet trends might be telling us to think again. As a pattern that's been around for centuries but is just now experiencing a rebirth, the trend has got me thinking: is plaid home décor the next big thing in interior design?
During the Spring Summer 2025 runway, brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Acne Studios, and Bottega Veneta all debuted designs with plaid patterns, from luxe plaid coats to draped plaid dresses. And just recently, the internet has adopted a new aesthetic, 'fisherman-core', which just so happens to feature lots and lots of plaid. Both the fashion industry and the internet must be telling me that plaid is just what I need to see more of in home decoration.
Plaid doesn't need to be exclusive to autumn — rather it's a year-round pattern that will make your home look as stylish as a high fashion frock and feel as comfortable as a quaint fisherman's cabin. With its varying styles like houndstooth, gingham, and checks, and its many color combinations, plaid's versatility can manifest itself into pillows, blankets, rugs, plates, and even candles. The pattern is just the interior design trend to look out for this year.
Below, find my patterned picks for your home that play into the 'plaid for spring' fashion trend and the 'fisherman-core' internet aesthetic. Trust me, these are a catch.
Price: $49
Size: bath towel, 28" x 55"
Gone are the days of boring white bath towels. This bold red and blue plaid towel is just what you need to excite your bathroom design. Made of 100% organic cotton terry, this towel will certainly do its job while looking stylish in your space. It comes in both bath towel and hand towel size, so if you're looking for bold cohesion, opt for both sizes in your bathroom.
Price: $129
Size: 12" x 24"
Plaid doesn't need to feature bold patterns with bright colors. It can be created through texture, too. While there is slight color variation in this design, the textural differences of the pillow help the plaid pattern stand out. And because of its neutral color, this pillow will easily fit in with your existing home décor, giving your room that subtle touch of plaid.
Price: $92
This gingham printed oval platter serves as a great way to add pattern to your home. It could function as a charcuterie board, serving plate, or consider styling this gingham platter in your entryway as a catchall. Its unique and imperfect design feels homey while still retaining that stylish look.
Price: $129
Size: Queen
Plaid bed sheets, anyone? Made of 100% cotton percale, this set consisting of a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases would be a great option for anyone looking for light sheets for the upcoming spring and summer months. Or, style it with a solid comforter in the winter so the plaid peeks out as a pop of pattern.
Price: $25
Size: small
Not sure if the plaid trend is for you? Try it in small doses instead. This small checkered plaid candle is a great way to add some pattern into your room without over-doing it. This candle is made in a few different sizes and colors, so if you're loving the look, opt for a few of these on your tablescape.
Price: $59.95/ set of 4
This set of linen napkins can wipe up any mess in style. This playful design (which comes in three different colorways) will add just the right amount of fun to your table setting, and after use they can be cleaned easily in the washer machine. Convenient cleaning and pretty plaid, I'm loving this napkin set.
Price: $149
Size: Throw, 50" x 70"
This plaid blue throw blanket functions as the perfect piece of plaid décor. With its warm wool material and simple style, this blanket combines luxurious finish with comfort—just what your home needs. This blanket will surely keep you warm on a chilly night, and when not in use lay it on the foot of your bed to add a pop of pattern in your room.
Price: $45
Bath mats don't have to be basic. Keep the pattern trend alive in your bathroom with this stylish green, ivory, and light blue checkered plaid bath mat. Its ribbed texture is meant to feel smooth underfoot, while the 100% cotton material will soak up any excess water. It's both functional and cute.
Price: $159
I'm a big proponent for decorative and functional poufs in a room, and this plaid one has certainly caught my eye. It can work as an ottoman, extra seat, or simply a cute way to add the plaid pattern in your home. The wool shell adds a touch of comfort to any space, while the pattern feels comforting and homey.
Plaid décor may be the trend that I'm eyeing right now, but there are lots of other ways to incorporate pattern into your home. Spring patterns in bright colors and styles, and using clashing patterns that go with stripes or even fun animal print designs are great ways to add some excitement into your home décor. Don't be shy, give pattern a go.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
