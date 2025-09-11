I'm Calling It, This Expensive-Looking but Subtle Detail Is the Big Trend to Buy Into for Homewares for the New Season

As a design writer, I always have one eye on the latest design currents, musings, and pulses. And though an old favorite, there's one design detail I'm seeing everywhere right now: yes, basketweaves are circling the design sphere in droves as of late. It's nostalgic, nuanced, and not to be mistaken for something that's done or outdated. But how do we make basketweave look fresh in 2026?

"Design right now is craving a dialogue between tradition and modernity," explains interior designer Anu Jain, founder of Atelier Oleana. "The basketweave is an iconic motif — it speaks to heritage, but when reimagined in something like stone, tile, or leather, it feels daring, sculptural, and very now."

Like many recent interior design trends, the reawakening of basketweave motifs can be attributed to the current fixation on craft and storied details. But as with every trend cycle, there is a way to make it feel fresh. Discover how designers are doing just that, plus how to shop basketweave for your home, below.

Image 1 of 2 The Interwoven Cabinet, created in collaboration with De La Espada, is one example. Søren says, "During a visit to their workshop in Portugal, we saw early weave samples and were immediately drawn to their character and tactility. That moment led to a conversation, which eventually gave rise to the piece." (Image credit: Heidi Lerkenfeldt. Design: Garde Hvalsøe for Søren Lundh Aagaard) It is subtle enough to style in various design styles, but the weave pattern gives the closet texture and visual depth. (Image credit: Heidi Lerkenfeldt. Design: Garde Hvalsøe for Søren Lundh Aagaard)

Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, discussed in his August Zeitgeist edit that basketweave is certainly not a new trend (in fact, the craft is believed to predate pottery), but that its revival coincides with a new, more refined approach.

Cabinet maker and CEO of Garde Hvalsøe, Søren Lundh Aagaard, explains to me that, "Basketweave techniques carry a classic elegance that feels both timeless and tactile. There is a lightness and transparency to the weave that softens the visual weight of a piece. As appreciation for craftsmanship and material authenticity grows, these techniques naturally return. They reflect tradition, but also refinement."

Søren Lundh Aagaard Cabinet Maker and CEO of Garde Hvalsøe

In 2025, it's not necessarily about cozy, cottage-core style, but instead, a sleeker variation more akin to the Italian phrase intrecciato, a leather weaving technique — think Bottega bags.

And it's everywhere. "The New York Times on Sunday was wrapped in a Bottega Veneta advertisement doing a deep dive on their trademark Intrecciato technique," New York-based interior designer Josh Greene tells me.

The pattern trend is not just leather anymore, either. Custom tiles on a bathroom floor, wooden furniture, ceramic basketweave bowls, and even hardware silhouettes now make this new-wave motif shine.

"It’s a visual rhythm — a weave of shadow and light that gives a surface dimension," says Anu Jain. "There’s a tactile richness, almost like fabric translated into architecture."

Anu Jain Social Links Navigation Interior Designer

How to Style Basketweave in 2026

Hinting at the pattern, like in this Nordic Knots rug, is one of the chicest ways to incorporate the motif. Image credit: Nordic Knots Studio HÁM's new Basket Weave handle collection proves there are plenty of ways to embrace the trend. Image credit: Studio HÁM

The most rewarding part of a basketweave motif is that the woven (or woven-like) surface adds depth and texture, offering contrast to smooth finishes and clear lines. A room, floor, or decor piece with this pattern will instantly have a more layered expression.

To begin styling a basketweave, play with scale and materiality. "Oversized formats, tonal stone on stone, or bold contrasts can make basket weave graphic and architectural — less nostalgic, more avant-garde," says Anu.

For instance, "I love it underfoot as a bathroom tile idea," she adds. Where something like the plaid and gingham tile trend works beautifully as a statement, basketweaves anchor the room with quiet geometry, creating a base that allows more expressive elements to sing.

Image 1 of 2 Basketweave tile, though subtly, is instantly more interesting than plain squares. (Image credit: Atelier Oleana) You can use this pattern on the floors or extend it onto the walls like in this bathroom. (Image credit: Atelier Oleana)

Søren says the best way to begin is by mirroring the timelessness of the basketweave. "A piece that resonates with you will always find its place in your home," says Søren.

For that, a rug or wooden wardrobe with a subtle basket weave pattern (like the Interwoven Cabinet from Garde Hvalsøe) may do the trick. "Basketweave is beautiful in a monochromatic color scheme, where the pattern becomes about texture, not color," adds Anu.

"The key to styling contemporary basketweaves is not to be strict about uniformity," Søren notes, adding that, "When materials are allowed to meet, something new emerges — that balance in design is essential."

It's simple, but it's so much more than meets the eye. Below are six basket weave decor pieces to get the inspiration flowing.

Something about a basketweave pattern feels so cozy to me — right in time for colder weather, too. This is just the beginning of how to reset your home for fall.