I'm Calling It, This Expensive-Looking but Subtle Detail Is the Big Trend to Buy Into for Homewares for the New Season

As a design writer, I always have one eye on the latest design currents, musings, and pulses. And though an old favorite, there's one design detail I'm seeing everywhere right now: yes, basketweaves are circling the design sphere in droves as of late. It's nostalgic, nuanced, and not to be mistaken for something that's done or outdated. But how do we make basketweave look fresh in 2026?

"Design right now is craving a dialogue between tradition and modernity," explains interior designer Anu Jain, founder of Atelier Oleana. "The basketweave is an iconic motif — it speaks to heritage, but when reimagined in something like stone, tile, or leather, it feels daring, sculptural, and very now."

Like many recent interior design trends, the reawakening of basketweave motifs can be attributed to the current fixation on craft and storied details. But as with every trend cycle, there is a way to make it feel fresh. Discover how designers are doing just that, plus how to shop basketweave for your home, below.

Image of a minimalist bedroom with a low, wooden bed that has white bedding. There is a large wooden built-in closet with basket weave patterned doors.
The Interwoven Cabinet, created in collaboration with De La Espada, is one example. Søren says, "During a visit to their workshop in Portugal, we saw early weave samples and were immediately drawn to their character and tactility. That moment led to a conversation, which eventually gave rise to the piece."(Image credit: Heidi Lerkenfeldt. Design: Garde Hvalsøe for Søren Lundh Aagaard)

Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, discussed in his August Zeitgeist edit that basketweave is certainly not a new trend (in fact, the craft is believed to predate pottery), but that its revival coincides with a new, more refined approach.

Cabinet maker and CEO of Garde Hvalsøe, Søren Lundh Aagaard, explains to me that, "Basketweave techniques carry a classic elegance that feels both timeless and tactile. There is a lightness and transparency to the weave that softens the visual weight of a piece. As appreciation for craftsmanship and material authenticity grows, these techniques naturally return. They reflect tradition, but also refinement."

In 2025, it's not necessarily about cozy, cottage-core style, but instead, a sleeker variation more akin to the Italian phrase intrecciato, a leather weaving technique — think Bottega bags.

And it's everywhere. "The New York Times on Sunday was wrapped in a Bottega Veneta advertisement doing a deep dive on their trademark Intrecciato technique," New York-based interior designer Josh Greene tells me.

The pattern trend is not just leather anymore, either. Custom tiles on a bathroom floor, wooden furniture, ceramic basketweave bowls, and even hardware silhouettes now make this new-wave motif shine.

"It’s a visual rhythm — a weave of shadow and light that gives a surface dimension," says Anu Jain. "There’s a tactile richness, almost like fabric translated into architecture."

How to Style Basketweave in 2026

Image of a white living room with lots of windows and wood panelled walls. There are two white sofas facing each other with a wooden coffee table between them and a brown and white rug on the floor that has a basket weave pattern.
Hinting at the pattern, like in this Nordic Knots rug, is one of the chicest ways to incorporate the motif.
Image credit: Nordic Knots
bronze, basketweave shaped hardware arranged on a black marble countertop
Studio HÁM's new Basket Weave handle collection proves there are plenty of ways to embrace the trend.
Image credit: Studio HÁM

The most rewarding part of a basketweave motif is that the woven (or woven-like) surface adds depth and texture, offering contrast to smooth finishes and clear lines. A room, floor, or decor piece with this pattern will instantly have a more layered expression.

To begin styling a basketweave, play with scale and materiality. "Oversized formats, tonal stone on stone, or bold contrasts can make basket weave graphic and architectural — less nostalgic, more avant-garde," says Anu.

For instance, "I love it underfoot as a bathroom tile idea," she adds. Where something like the plaid and gingham tile trend works beautifully as a statement, basketweaves anchor the room with quiet geometry, creating a base that allows more expressive elements to sing.

Image of a bathroom vanity area where half of the wall is tiled in a basket weave style. There is a mirror on the wall and two marble sconce lights. There is a vase on the countertop with a large pink flowered stem.
Basketweave tile, though subtly, is instantly more interesting than plain squares.(Image credit: Atelier Oleana)

Søren says the best way to begin is by mirroring the timelessness of the basketweave. "A piece that resonates with you will always find its place in your home," says Søren.

For that, a rug or wooden wardrobe with a subtle basket weave pattern (like the Interwoven Cabinet from Garde Hvalsøe) may do the trick. "Basketweave is beautiful in a monochromatic color scheme, where the pattern becomes about texture, not color," adds Anu.

"The key to styling contemporary basketweaves is not to be strict about uniformity," Søren notes, adding that, "When materials are allowed to meet, something new emerges — that balance in design is essential."

It's simple, but it's so much more than meets the eye. Below are six basket weave decor pieces to get the inspiration flowing.

Something about a basketweave pattern feels so cozy to me — right in time for colder weather, too. This is just the beginning of how to reset your home for fall.

