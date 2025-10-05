Think Bouclé Is Overdone? These Are the Just-as Cozy Fabrics the World's Best Designers Are Using Instead

Whether you’ve been influenced by the unabating trend for highly tactile interiors, or the autumnal weather has kicked off the seasonal urge to hibernate, you might find yourself musing on ways to add cozy fabrics to your scheme at home. It's only natural.

Soft furnishings are the obvious place to start, and with the abundance of bouclé we’ve seen over the last few years, you’d be forgiven for selecting this slubby, looped wool as a safe bet. But I'm here with an important PSA: there's a wealth of other exciting cozy fabric trends to choose from if you're hankering for change.

"I recall a lot of the Danish furniture brands introducing bouclé on their furniture pieces some years back, probably because of its plump texture and fur-like look," says London-based Scandinavian designer Pernille Lind. "After this, it seemed like all mainstream furniture brands offered bouclé as a standard fabric choice, which, I think, has meant it's been seen a bit too much. It became the 'it-fabric' after a long period dominated by velvet," she continues. 'But what's next,' you ask? I asked designers exactly that. Here's what they said.

1. Mohair

A mohair armchair sits in this cozy living room, its lustrous finish capturing the light flooding through the window.

Pernille Lind says she's loved mohair for a long time. "I think it’s timeless and also very durable as it has a high rub count and repels water more easily," she explains.

Tiffany Duggan, founder of Trove by Studio Duggan, agrees, adding that "Mohair is the coziest, most luxurious fabric: supremely comfortable and soft, especially in a lovely cocooning shade."

And it's perfect for the brown and earthy-toned color trends we've been seeing lately, too. "Brown mohair is so sumptuous," adds Tiffany. "As a dark neutral, brown has a unique ability to be both calming and grounded whilst being very striking when used in the right way."

Pernille Lind Interior Designer, Founder of Pernille Lind Studio Danish interior designer Pernille Lind creates restrained yet luxurious spaces with a focus on longevity and craftsmanship. Her London-based studio draws upon expertise in architecture, interiors, and furniture design.

2. Linen Velvet

Studio Ashby's linen velvet cushions add depth to a pale sofa.

As part of Sister by Studio Ashby’s new Aurora collection, interior designer Sophie Ashby introduced Atlas, a selection of refined, richly colored linen velvets that are ideal for upholstery and a more forgiving alternative to traditional velvet.

"I’m always drawn to fabrics with soul, and I adore the warmth and depth of linen velvet," says Sophie. As for choosing bouclé vs velvet, the designer is team velvet. "It grounds a space beautifully and feels elevated and luxurious whilst also being wonderfully welcoming and easy to live with," she says.

3. Jacquard

A pair of armchairs in Mys jacquard fabric by Pierre Frey are the star of this space.

For Australian interior decorator Simone Haag, jacquard is a supremely versatile alternative to bouclé that offers structure as well as softness. Two specifics that are her current favorites are Okapi and Mys from the fabric brand, Pierre Frey.

"Okapi has this wonderful playfulness, it has all the warmth and tactility I love in shearling, but with a boldness and character that makes a chair feel alive," she explains. "Whereas Mys is all about comfort: a gentle embrace in fabric form. The pattern has a meditative quality, a softness that envelops, much like bouclé, with a refined elegance."

4. Chenille

Cathie Hong chose rust-colored chenille for this capacious sofa.

Chenille is a growing sofa trend we've noticed in the past year. Californian interior designer Cathie Hong has noticed it, too, adding that it adds warmth and texture to more modern silhouettes.

"It feels like a less overdone, less trendy version of bouclé, but a little more hardwearing than velvet," she adds.

Cathie selected a contemporary chenille sofa for a recent project centered around textural handmade materials, such as handmade terracotta tiles, travertine, and unlacquered brass. "Chenille upholstery in a warm rusty red color felt like an appropriate complement to the other hard finishes we had selected," she adds.

If those top four cozy fabrics don't feel enough to fill the bobbly, bouclé-shaped hole in your life, don't despair. Bernie de le Cuona, founder of de le Cuona Textiles, suggests felted wool as another fresh take on a classic bouclé.

"We love bouclé because of its nubbly texture: it oozes coziness, but a softly felted finish exudes a similar comfort and warmth," she explains.

And then there's always natural weaves. "Linen, combined with other natural fibers such as wool and alpaca, gives fabric a beautiful balance of texture and durability," she adds. "It’s all about elevating with textures and layering to lend a room depth and coziness."

Bernie de le Cuona Social Links Navigation Founder of de le Cuona Textiles expert Bernie de le Cuona is the CEO and founder of de le Cuona, a luxury fabrics brand known for its natural fibers and linen.

Remember, making a space feel more cozy often isn't down to the specific fabrics alone, but how you layer fabrics in a living space to make it feel cozier overall.