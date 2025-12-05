I Asked 9 Interior Designers: "What Are You Asking for for Christmas?" Their Answers Are the Most Stylish Gift Inspiration

The countdown to Christmas is on, and if you're anything like me, you still have a lot of gifts left to buy. What can I say? I've been so focused on getting the house in order, trimming the tree, and making dinner party plans that I have yet to get started on my secret Santa list. Now the big question: What to get everyone...

When you have a lot of design-forward people in your life, choosing the perfect gift is intimidating. The goal is to find something that will be an elevated addition to their home, not something they'll hide away and have to bring out the next time you're over. And who better to ask for design-forward gift guidance than interior designers themselves? (Arguably, the hardest people to buy gifts for.) Well, I did just that, and this list has everything from serveware to coffee table decor to cookbooks and candles.

Let's be honest, I still have all my gifts left to buy. So was this article slightly self-serving? Maybe. But in my opinion, you can never have too much inspiration (just ask our interiors editor, Emma Breislin, who recently shared 50 gifts for the design-inclined). We know our loved ones well, but what do you get the design-obsessed person in your life who seemingly has everything? Well, here's what the designers are hoping to find under the tree this year.

Looking for more designer-approved Christmas decorating inspiration? Don't worry, Livingetc is one step ahead of you. We recently asked how interior designers are decorating their homes for Christmas, and there is everything from unique color palette plans to highlight your family's traditions.