I Asked 9 Interior Designers: "What Are You Asking for for Christmas?" Their Answers Are the Most Stylish Gift Inspiration
From pens and posh paper journals to chic serve-ware and excellent egg holders, these are the designer-approved gifts to give your design-forward friend
The countdown to Christmas is on, and if you're anything like me, you still have a lot of gifts left to buy. What can I say? I've been so focused on getting the house in order, trimming the tree, and making dinner party plans that I have yet to get started on my secret Santa list. Now the big question: What to get everyone...
When you have a lot of design-forward people in your life, choosing the perfect gift is intimidating. The goal is to find something that will be an elevated addition to their home, not something they'll hide away and have to bring out the next time you're over. And who better to ask for design-forward gift guidance than interior designers themselves? (Arguably, the hardest people to buy gifts for.) Well, I did just that, and this list has everything from serveware to coffee table decor to cookbooks and candles.
Let's be honest, I still have all my gifts left to buy. So was this article slightly self-serving? Maybe. But in my opinion, you can never have too much inspiration (just ask our interiors editor, Emma Breislin, who recently shared 50 gifts for the design-inclined). We know our loved ones well, but what do you get the design-obsessed person in your life who seemingly has everything? Well, here's what the designers are hoping to find under the tree this year.
London-based interior designer Juliana Custers says, "Christmas is the perfect excuse for a little joyful indulgence — the kind of gift you'd never usually buy for yourself, purely because it makes you smile. The playful dove detail on these mother-of-pearl salad servers feels wonderfully frivolous in the best way, turning everyday meals into a small moment of happiness and ceremony."
"I've been spending more time in the kitchen lately, so the Winter in Tuscany cookbook by Amber Guinness has definitely caught my eye," adds Rebecca Hughes. With shorter days and more time spent indoors, winter is the perfect time to level up your cooking game, and a good cookbook is the best place to start. Not a cook, but love design? Decorating with cookbooks can be just as satisfying.
Also on Rebecca's list is this green glass vase from Rebecca Udall. "I often use Rebecca Udall pieces in my projects, and I'd be thrilled to receive the Phoebe Handblown Vase," she says. In my opinion, you can never have enough chic vases to decorate with — fill them with flowers as a hosting gift and get extra brownie points.
Rebecca also adds that she'd “love the Bobbin Egg Rack by Alfred Newall, too." And it doesn't surprise me — pretty egg cups have been a big thing this year. This blue ceramic egg holder from ABASK and this mango wood egg holder from H&M Home are also top favorites of mine.
Thinking of upgrading your bar cart before the holidays? Or perhaps you know a certain someone who's lacking a chic beverage station. Either way, Rebecca says, "I'd love to receive this beautiful lacquered ice bucket by Matilda Goad." And you know what? I would, too.
"I've got my eye on Smythson's Leopard 2026 Soho Weekly Diary," says Liz Hellmers, interior designer and co-director of Lathams, an independent, family-run homeware boutique and design studio. "There's something so indulgent about putting pen to paper — it makes even the busiest week feel beautifully considered." Love this idea? Livingetc's got more organizational gift ideas where that came from!
Founder and design director Iliada Rossi says, "The Lalique Figuier Amalfi Candle from Harrods, paired with a plush MANGO Home Terry Cotton Bathrobe, is my gift choice for someone truly special." Scent-scaping is the new way to elevate all of your home activities — from dinner parties to home spa days.
"The candle offers a beautifully refined scent, and combined with the soft terry-cotton bathrobe, it creates a simple yet indulgent 'spa-at-home' moment." I must admit, a plush, luxurious bathrobe is on my Christmas wish list as well, and this one comes at an affordable price. The candle-bathrobe combo is the perfect way to make your bathroom feel like a retreat.
Interior designer and founder of Hamilford Design says she's got the Ralph Lauren cashmere throw on her list. "These add luxury and texture to any room, as well as being practical," she says. "They are timeless and work beautifully draped over a sofa or armchair and make a thoughtful gift. I think Christmas presents should be those extra touches that elevate everyday comfort, maybe something you wouldn’t splurge on for yourself (but wish you did)."
Manuela's second pick is this luxury candle from Soho Home. She says, "I love the Soho Home's scents. It's candles and diffusers in Jade marble are stunning; my favorite is the Sicilian Thyme fragrance. The scent is bright but grounded and perfect for easing back into normal life after Christmas, and the Apple Jade marble is something you'd happily keep on display. It's one of those gifts that feels special without being over the top."
And to round off her wish list, Manuela says, "H&M Home glassware is something I always come back to. The shapes are clean and elegant, they feel great in the hand, and they look far more expensive than they are — which is always a bonus! They make a thoughtful gift for anyone who appreciates simple, well-made pieces without the luxury price tag."
Texas-based interior designer Lauren Saab says she actually just bought someone a TOAST gift card because she's currently obsessed with the brand. Specifically, "The olive enamel pendant from TOAST makes an incredible gift because it brings instant character to a room without overpowering it," she says. "The hand-finished, collected feel of this pendant is different from the overly polished lighting that is available today and adds instant character to your home. It is the kind of piece that works in almost any home and quietly elevates the everyday."
Interior designer Rukmini Patel says, "I'd love to receive a hand block-printed tablecloth." Not only are they a great investment, but they can work all year round. "What I love about block-printed fabric is the handmade element; it just hits differently than a mass-produced item, and you're supporting artisans and their heritage craft. I am slightly biased in that I am from Indian heritage, but I’m also incredibly proud of my culture and the beauty of my heritage!"
Sarah Hellmers (the other half of Lathams), meanwhile, is dreaming big for the festive season: "The Enormous Newt Christmas Hamper from The Newt in Somerset is pure joy — it's generous, comforting, and perfectly captures the spirit of the season." There are plenty of hamper options going around as well. Fortnum & Mason's Christmas hampers are a personal favorite.
London-based interior designer, Tola Ojuolape, says, "I love supporting small and local makers. There's something so grounding about a beautifully crafted diary planner and a good pen, tactile pieces you can hold, use, and return to throughout the year. They've become some of my favorite gifts to share." This navy planner is so classic looking, and Tola suggested this fabulously fancy Lumos Stainless Steel pen from Tom's Studio to pair with it.
Looking for more designer-approved Christmas decorating inspiration? Don't worry, Livingetc is one step ahead of you. We recently asked how interior designers are decorating their homes for Christmas, and there is everything from unique color palette plans to highlight your family's traditions.
