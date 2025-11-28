12 Gifts to Buy the Most Organized Person You Know — Beautiful Planners, Storage, and More for Type A Personalities
If you know someone whose home is organized to within an inch of its life, these design-y gifts are sure to go down a storm
Admittedly, I'm more of a type B personality, but that doesn't mean I can't appreciate the attractiveness of a well-organized space. A diary for every date and to-do, a pouch for every pencil, a spot for every something — there's an art to it. While my preferred medium is messy oil painting, I have friends who have mastered the technique of tidiness. And who am I to judge someone else's art?
To show my support this holiday season, I've compiled a list of organizational gifts for all the type A people in our lives, that say, "thank you for always reminding me when I've forgotten something." Whether your loved one is a dedicated note-taker, someone with a streamlined morning routine, or never forgets anything on a weekend getaway, there is something on this list to inspire both your seasonal shopping and their day-to-day.
Nothing's better than crossing something off your to-do list or coming up to a tidier space; it promotes relaxation and a more stress-free lifestyle. For that reason, I'd argue that these are gifts that keep on giving. You may even pick up a few chic home organization ideas for yourself while you're at it. Is it too early to claim organization as our New Year's resolution?
My mom has an index card file of all of my great-grandmother's old recipes, and ever since I was old enough to appreciate it, I've been obsessed with the sentiment of it. Something about physically logging all of your favorite recipes is so special, and such a special gift. This book has thought of everything: sections for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and treats, space to note ratings and dietary requirements, hints and tips for each recipe, a measurements and conversions page, and a blank lists section.
Maybe it's the writer in me, but I think a stylish planner, agenda, or paper diary is something that everyone (laid-back or orderly) needs in their life — always helps to have paper and pen on hand to jot down any tasks or ideas. And a planner that looks good on your desk? Well, that's just an obvious must. This piece is made from recycled cotton rag paper and has a 52-page spread with a Monday-Sunday layout.
I was a little shocked when I first discovered Zara Home's stationery collection. It's a beautiful blend of contemporary and mid-century in style, and the brand has truly thought of every detail a home office could need for a clutter-free desk. However, a large monthly planner is so useful for remembering those important dates and plans.
As a kid, I always had a pencil pouch to store my school supplies. It was a sign of my love for fashion and design more than a nod to any organizational skills I had, but I still love them today. You can style this pouch on a desk or shelf as a unique way of decorating with animal print, or tuck it in your on-the-go bag.
I recently had a friend stay with me, and as we were getting ready for the night, she pulled out this sleek makeup brush case. I obviously haven't stopped thinking about it. It's chic enough to live on your vanity permanently, but it's also the ideal way to carrying case to travel with. This cream case is the exact one my friend had, but Amazon also sells a similar one in black or pale pink.
I know, a leather pencil wrap may seem a bit OTT to the laid-back eye. However, as an artist, I know that this is actually a lovely gift idea. Have someone in your life who likes to draw? Nice charcoal pencils and fine art pens can be pretty expensive, and this case provides a beautiful and safe place to store them.
If you know me, you know I love coffee. Therefore, coffee organization is something I can get behind. Plus, I tried my fair share of stylish pod machines and the tiny pods can be a true pain to try and store in kitchen drawers or cabinets. This capsule holder gives them a secure spot to live. Plus, the five tiers offer ample storage opportunities.
Giving your soaps, makeup products, or perfumes a place to live makes your space look that much more streamlined and thoughtfully designed — which makes it the perfect gift for interior-lovers as well. Or, have a loved one with a cluttered desk, vanity, or bathroom sink? This can be the (not so) subtle way to introduce a little organization into their lives.
Packing cubes are the ultimate gift for organized people. A structured suitcase requires a level of dedication I strive to have, but buying my own packing cubes? No, thank you. That's why these quality, colorful cubes make a lovely gift. Plus, they come in several other neutral or bright colorways. My favorite is the bright coral red or navy blue.
I have a few friends who own the BEIS weekender bag, and have nothing but praise for it. Not only does it look chic, but it has so many hidden pockets. There's a bottom compartment, a front zip pocket, a main interior compartment, a padded laptop sleeve, an interior key leash, a trolley pass-through, and several more. With so many places to for things, you might need to pair this gift with a pencil pouch or two to stay organized.
And lastly, I had to include this artsy travel pocket from Ferm Living. Of course, this would be the perfect gift for any well-traveled friend, but the colors of the pockets feel very on-trend and would look stylish hanging in a more permanent place in your home. Unfolded, it hangs at a height of 65cm long by 32cm wide.
The perfect gift shows you thought of the person and their unique interests. For more inspiration, be sure to check out Livingetc's 50 gift guide, curated by interiors editor Emma Breislin.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.