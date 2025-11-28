12 Gifts to Buy the Most Organized Person You Know — Beautiful Planners, Storage, and More for Type A Personalities

Admittedly, I'm more of a type B personality, but that doesn't mean I can't appreciate the attractiveness of a well-organized space. A diary for every date and to-do, a pouch for every pencil, a spot for every something — there's an art to it. While my preferred medium is messy oil painting, I have friends who have mastered the technique of tidiness. And who am I to judge someone else's art?

To show my support this holiday season, I've compiled a list of organizational gifts for all the type A people in our lives, that say, "thank you for always reminding me when I've forgotten something." Whether your loved one is a dedicated note-taker, someone with a streamlined morning routine, or never forgets anything on a weekend getaway, there is something on this list to inspire both your seasonal shopping and their day-to-day.

Nothing's better than crossing something off your to-do list or coming up to a tidier space; it promotes relaxation and a more stress-free lifestyle. For that reason, I'd argue that these are gifts that keep on giving. You may even pick up a few chic home organization ideas for yourself while you're at it. Is it too early to claim organization as our New Year's resolution?

The perfect gift shows you thought of the person and their unique interests. For more inspiration, be sure to check out Livingetc's 50 gift guide, curated by interiors editor Emma Breislin.