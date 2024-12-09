My Desk Was a Clutter Hotspot — Until I Followed 7 Simple Tips From Professional Organizers

With working from home comes the possibility of a cluttered study. And if you ask me, working around clutter makes me far less productive than I tend to be in a tidy environment. Plus, there's always the chance of an impromptu work call popping up and with no choice but to keep your video on, you have to rely on the shifty background blur to keep from explaining the mess.

And on the unfortunate off chance the filter fails, you're left to explain your surroundings and while your coworkers may not care, you most definitely will. I have fallen victim to the stacks of random papers, company logo-adorned notebooks, and random magazine scraps justified in the name of interior inspiration. This is where the knowledge of decluttering room by room comes in clutch.

See, the truth is that this mess needs to be tamed and I'd rather do it now to set myself up for a productive start to the new year, instead of leaving it as a resolution that's sure to undergo procrastination to no end.

To help my case (and yours too — no shame), I reached out to a couple of decluttering experts to lend their professional minds to the cause. And lucky for us, their information has transformed my desk into a space destined for success.

No gatekeeping here, so if you've had a tough time putting your WFH desk in immaculate order, what follows will be the game-changer you need for a satisfyingly streamlined workspace.

1. Begin With a Clean Slate

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: All & Nxthing)

In conversation with professional organizer Meaghan Kessman, she tells us that a great starter step is to tackle your home office and clear your desk completely to gain a fresh perspective. "Sort items into three categories: daily essentials, occasional-use items, and things to toss or relocate," she advises.

She recommends this Yamazaki Home Desk Organizer from Amazon for its innate ability to neatly store your work desk basics. "Use it for must-haves like pens and sticky notes, so they're both organized and accessible," she says.

2. Sort Items into Categories

(Image credit: Studio Ashby)

According to Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, as you're pulling everything out of your desk, it's advisable to group similar items together — like office supplies, tech gear, and papers.

"It's like giving your stuff a little family reunion," she adds. "While you're at it, toss out broken pens, outdated documents, and anything else that's just taking up space."

She suggests adding this Aesthetic Desk Organizer Set from Amazon to your cart to keep small essentials like pens, sticky notes, and clips in one place.

3. Retain Only the Essentials

(Image credit: Butter & Eggs Design/Photographer Joshua McHugh)

Even the best desks can only do so much to remain decluttered all on their own.

Meaghan finds that it's helpful to adopt minimalism and be selective about the items you choose to sequester to your desk. Di also points out that your desk should feel open and comfortable, not like a storage unit.

"Be honest — do you really need three staplers or ten notebooks within arm's reach?" she probes. "Keep only the things you use daily on your desk — everything else can go in a drawer, cabinet, or somewhere less visible."

4. Create a Paper Management System

(Image credit: Kristy Noble. Design: Cat Dal)

Di confidently states that paper piles are the villains of a clean desk — and we couldn't agree more. "Use folders or trays to organize them in categories like 'To-Do', 'To File', and 'Done'," she says. "This keeps important stuff easy to find and stops random papers from taking over."

Amanda Wiss, founder of Urban Clarity, also tells us that paper clutter is one of the first things to sort through. "If you're drowning in papers, take a few minutes just to create general piles: work-related papers, mail, receipts, miscellaneous," she says. "From there, keep narrowing down what needs to stay, and what can go in the trash."

On your journey to organizing and getting rid of paper clutter, she suggests including a magazine rack like this Mesh Wall File Holder from Walmart.

5. Tidy Up Your Tech

(Image credit: Seth Smoot)

Di explains that cables and chargers can make your desk feel cluttered even when it's not. "Use a cord organizer or a cable management box to keep everything neat," she says. "Also, check your gadgets — do you really need that old phone charger still hanging around?"

Amanda also encourages us to implement some cord management systems like these chic cord clips to keep long cords from getting tangled up in a workspace.

"These Black Cable Clips from Amazon adhere to the side of a desk and keep just the ends of your most important chargers and cords within easy reach," she adds. "This Under Desk Cable Tray from Amazon is ideal to keep visual clutter to a minimum, and all extra cord lengths in one place. "

6. Adopt a 'One In, One Out' Rule

(Image credit: Gieves Anderson. Design: Justin Charette)

From the 'out in the open' decluttering rule to the 90/90 decluttering rule, there are plenty of hacks that people employ to help them work their way through the tidying process.

"Every time you bring something new to your desk, remove something old," she explains. "It's like a little promise to yourself to not let the clutter creep back in."

By imparting simple principles like this into your daily routine, you'll have a better chance at reducing the frequency between your decluttering sessions.

(Image credit: Matthew Williams. Design: Studio DB)

7. Add Personal Touches (Sparingly)

In Di's opinion, a little personality is great, but too much can make your cozy desk feel cluttered. "Stick to a few meaningful items, like a small plant, a framed photo, or a cute desk accessory," she says. "The key is balance since you want it to feel inspiring, not crowded."

Meaghan tells us that adopting minimalism is her go-to hack for curbing an overbearing amount of personal items from building up. "Be selective about items on your desk, and choose just a couple of personal touches like a small plant or a photograph to add personality without creating clutter," she suggests.

She goes on to recommend this Merrit Ceramic Frame from Anthropologie for a touch of dopamine decor to brighten up your work day.

You can finally bid adieu to all of your bothersome work desk clutter once and for all. Thanks to these lovely professional organizers we have all the tricks of the trade that are worth putting into practice.

But therein lies the key. Unfortunately, it's not enough to glimpse through these tips and save some of these items for a later purchase.

The best time to make headway is now and the only way to successfully accomplish organizing your work space is by taking these tips off your screen and transforming them into real life examples.

FAQs

How Often Should You Declutter a Work Desk?

(Image credit: Future Publishing)

When it comes to maintaining a productive home study, Di tells us that a touch of decluttering every day goes a long way. Here's her go-to schedule.

Daily: "Take 5 to 10 minutes at the end of your day to clear away coffee cups, file papers, and return stray items to their homes," she advises. "It's a small habit that makes a big difference."

Weekly: She also recommends spending 15 to 20 minutes going a bit deeper every week. "Organize your files, check for items to donate or toss, and give your desk a good wipe-down," she suggests.

Monthly or Bi-Monthly: "Remove everything, reevaluate what you need, and give your setup a refresh," she says. "It's like a mini makeover for your workspace!"