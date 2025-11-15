When You're in the Home of an Experienced Host, There Will Be Signs — Like One of These Design-Forward Bar Carts

Admittedly, it's always hosting season in my house, but with Christmas around the corner, things have really started to swing into gear. One thing I've learned in my years of playing host is that a well-prepared entertainer doesn't just focus on the pretty, but also the practical details. Lining your eggnog and sparkling cider along the already overworked kitchen counter simply isn't the vibe — if you don't already have a bar cart in your space... honestly, what are you doing?

And sure, a bar cart isn't necessarily a necessity when it comes to furnishing your home. Still, it is a welcome way to streamline your home bar ideas, organize your serving accessories, and declutter your counterspace (and they're hard arguments to beat.) Every fabulous cocktail corner starts with a good base, and for that, I've searched every corner of the internet to find the sleekest, sexiest bar carts from all the best brands.

Whether you're looking to splurge or score a deal, fawning after a mid-century-style piece, something that feels luxuriously traditional, or need a bar cart that can fit in a tight space, below I've shared where and what to shop. Cheers!

Where to Buy Stylish Bart Carts

West Elm : for stylish, mid-century-inspired designs

: for stylish, mid-century-inspired designs Atkin and Thyme : for classic trolly designs mixed with unique metalwork

: for classic trolly designs mixed with unique metalwork Wayfair : for a large selection of bar carts at affordable prices

: for a large selection of bar carts at affordable prices Rockett St George: for a conversation-starting, out-there disco-style cart

Our Favorite Bar Carts to Shop

Where to Buy the Best Bar Carts

West Elm

The Bridger bar cart is only 69cm wide, making it easy to fit even in smaller spaces. (Image credit: West Elm)

West Elm is known for its extensive collection of classic furniture and homeware pieces, so it was one of the first places I stopped on my search for the best bar carts. However, to my surprise, the brand's selection is limited — short and sweet, as they say — but what is in stock is worth shopping.

Most of West Elm's bar carts are either made of wood or gold metal with mirrored surfaces, which I would deem the classic bar cart design. Beyond just trollies, the brand has a decent mix of console bar cabinets for those looking for something a little more robust.

So, if you're in the market for mid-century modern furniture or a bar cart that oozes timeless fashion, then West Elm won't disappoint.

Atkin and Thyme

The openness of Atkin and Thyme's bar cart styles don't overwhelm or clutter the rest of the living room. (Image credit: Atkin and Thyme)

I can't say I wasn't surprised to find that Atkin and Thyme's bar carts were some of my favorite trollies on the market.

Fair warning, there are only six to shop from (all of which are made from metal), but they range in both size and style. For example, the Birdie Drinks Trolley can be tucked next to a cozy accent chair to bring your listening room to life, while the Carolina Drinks Trolley is larger with a built-in wooden cabinet that would shine in an entryway or more prominent living room spot.

Don't miss this selection when prepping for the holidays — just be sure to grab them while you can; the brand's Black Friday sale is selling out these bar carts.

Wayfair

Wayfair has one of the largest selections of bar carts to choose from, with very affordable pricing. (Image credit: Wayfair)

When affordability is at the forefront of your bar cart decision, then Wayfair's selection is the best place to start. The iconic furniture brand has pages of bar cart styles ranging everywhere from small and minimalist to large and ornate.

The gold Kitchen Cart from Fairmont Park is one of my favorites for small spaces, as it has an integrated wine glass rack, which will save you precious cabinet space.

Just be sure to check the reviews and quality, as they tend to vary heavily amongst the listings. If you want a bar cart that is exceptionally sturdy or will last for years to come, then you may be better suited to browse one of the brands above.

FAQs

What Is the Best Material For Quality Bar Carts?

"Both metal and wood can be excellent choices; the key is construction quality," says Courtney Batten, owner and lead interior designer at Texas-based interior design studio, Paige Studio.

When opting for wood, whatever you do, avoid MDF. Instead, look for solid wood for longevity and weight (like burl wood, acacia wood, and oak).

With metal, Courtney says, "Pay attention to the finish and the joins: sloppy welds or reviews mentioning paint chipping are red flags." A bar cart should feel sturdy and substantial, not wobbly or flimsy. It's carrying your best glassware after all!

What *Not* to Style on Your Bar Cart

Despite the appeal of an integrated ice bucket or cabinet, Courtney says, "I actually prefer bar carts that don’t include too many built-ins." A great bar cart should be easy to re-style seasonally or for different entertaining moments.

Instead, curate accessories separately (like a beautiful ice bucket, shaker, glassware, and a tray for corralling bottles) rather than being locked into a fixed configuration that limits how the cart evolves with a space or hosting style. "When it comes to hosting, versatility is key," says Courtney.

Our interiors editor, Emma Breislin, also shared a few thoughts on Instagram about what to style (and what to skip) when it comes to setting up a bar station at home.



Bar carts are a saviour when it comes to hosting — it gives you a designated space for preparing cocktails, meaning you can save space in your kitchen and stay with the party (instead of constantly having to duck out to refresh drinks). And once you've found one that suits your style, the next step is knowing how to set up a home bar.