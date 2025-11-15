When You're in the Home of an Experienced Host, There Will Be Signs — Like One of These Design-Forward Bar Carts
From classic to modern to luxury, these are the best bar carts to elevate your entertaining space just in time for hosting season
Admittedly, it's always hosting season in my house, but with Christmas around the corner, things have really started to swing into gear. One thing I've learned in my years of playing host is that a well-prepared entertainer doesn't just focus on the pretty, but also the practical details. Lining your eggnog and sparkling cider along the already overworked kitchen counter simply isn't the vibe — if you don't already have a bar cart in your space... honestly, what are you doing?
And sure, a bar cart isn't necessarily a necessity when it comes to furnishing your home. Still, it is a welcome way to streamline your home bar ideas, organize your serving accessories, and declutter your counterspace (and they're hard arguments to beat.) Every fabulous cocktail corner starts with a good base, and for that, I've searched every corner of the internet to find the sleekest, sexiest bar carts from all the best brands.
Whether you're looking to splurge or score a deal, fawning after a mid-century-style piece, something that feels luxuriously traditional, or need a bar cart that can fit in a tight space, below I've shared where and what to shop. Cheers!
Where to Buy Stylish Bart Carts
- West Elm: for stylish, mid-century-inspired designs
- Atkin and Thyme: for classic trolly designs mixed with unique metalwork
- Wayfair: for a large selection of bar carts at affordable prices
- Rockett St George: for a conversation-starting, out-there disco-style cart
Our Favorite Bar Carts to Shop
Of course, I had to start with a bar cart decked out in a chrome finish. The industrial style would look stunning in minimalist spaces or as an accent piece in more traditional rooms. Style this with even more chrome accessories for maximized wow-factor (these affordable stainless steel champagne coupes from H&M Home come to mind).
Speaking of clever bar cart additions, the built-in ice tray on this drink trolley from Atkin and Thyme is a total game-changer. No having to disrupt the festivities to fill your cup with ice from the fridge, everything is right where it needs to be: on the bar cart, where you can reach it with ease.
Something about burl wood decor brings both timeless elegance and en vogue style to a room, which is exactly what you want from the best bar carts. Plus, the cabinet integrates stylish home-bar storage into its design. We love a piece that can do it all. Excuse me, adding this Saige Bar Cart to my wishlist.
I'm sold on pretty much every furniture piece Soho Home has to offer, but this bar cart made from oak burl veneer and Calacatta Aura marble makes serving guests feel like a scene from the Roaring 20s. And when the party's over, you can close all the doors on this cart for a clutter-free look.
Just because cocktail hour is a traditionally formal affair doesn't mean your bar cart has to be traditional or stuffy. Why not opt for a more modern style, like this matte green serving cart? For under £150, this piece is the ideal addition to any space that needs a little color.
Who said decorating with animal print had to be reserved for soft furnishings and textiles? The brown and black shades of cheetah print are easy to pair with holiday palettes. All I'm saying? This bar cart from Rockett St George just upped the ante for all neutral maximalist enthusiasts.
At Oliver Bonas, I found a top-tier bar cart for those wanting to step into their fancier side. There is tiered mirror shelving, a textured circular frame, and a pink terrazzo top to make the piece feel a little more fun. I'm imagining a bit of confetti glassware atop this piece: Perhaps these drinking glasses from Nordic Nest?
While the holiday season is the perfect excuse to dress for the occasion, you may be in need of a piece that feels a little more everyday. This black steel and wood bar cart from John Lewis will look stunning in your living room year-round. Plus, you can implement a few bar car styling techniques to dress it up or down.
I was immediately enamored with this Jolly Trolly from Fatboy. The built-in floor lamp? Talk about a conversation-starting party trick! This bar cart can be used both indoors or as an outdoor bar cart, so the party doesn't have to stop once the sun goes down.
I mean... this Globo bar cart from Jonathan Adler has left me completely speechless. It's a little bit reminiscent of Space Age design, but with a contemporary twist. Sure, it may be an investment piece, but what better time to treat yourself than the holidays?
If you're not afraid of a little bit of fun, this disco-ball bar cart from Rockett St George is a guaranteed statement-maker. It comes in a few different colors, including pink, silver, and all-black, as well as with a gold globe, and it is a super reasonable price when it comes to bar carts.
Where to Buy the Best Bar Carts
West Elm
West Elm is known for its extensive collection of classic furniture and homeware pieces, so it was one of the first places I stopped on my search for the best bar carts. However, to my surprise, the brand's selection is limited — short and sweet, as they say — but what is in stock is worth shopping.
Most of West Elm's bar carts are either made of wood or gold metal with mirrored surfaces, which I would deem the classic bar cart design. Beyond just trollies, the brand has a decent mix of console bar cabinets for those looking for something a little more robust.
So, if you're in the market for mid-century modern furniture or a bar cart that oozes timeless fashion, then West Elm won't disappoint.
Atkin and Thyme
I can't say I wasn't surprised to find that Atkin and Thyme's bar carts were some of my favorite trollies on the market.
Fair warning, there are only six to shop from (all of which are made from metal), but they range in both size and style. For example, the Birdie Drinks Trolley can be tucked next to a cozy accent chair to bring your listening room to life, while the Carolina Drinks Trolley is larger with a built-in wooden cabinet that would shine in an entryway or more prominent living room spot.
Don't miss this selection when prepping for the holidays — just be sure to grab them while you can; the brand's Black Friday sale is selling out these bar carts.
Wayfair
When affordability is at the forefront of your bar cart decision, then Wayfair's selection is the best place to start. The iconic furniture brand has pages of bar cart styles ranging everywhere from small and minimalist to large and ornate.
The gold Kitchen Cart from Fairmont Park is one of my favorites for small spaces, as it has an integrated wine glass rack, which will save you precious cabinet space.
Just be sure to check the reviews and quality, as they tend to vary heavily amongst the listings. If you want a bar cart that is exceptionally sturdy or will last for years to come, then you may be better suited to browse one of the brands above.
FAQs
What Is the Best Material For Quality Bar Carts?
"Both metal and wood can be excellent choices; the key is construction quality," says Courtney Batten, owner and lead interior designer at Texas-based interior design studio, Paige Studio.
When opting for wood, whatever you do, avoid MDF. Instead, look for solid wood for longevity and weight (like burl wood, acacia wood, and oak).
With metal, Courtney says, "Pay attention to the finish and the joins: sloppy welds or reviews mentioning paint chipping are red flags." A bar cart should feel sturdy and substantial, not wobbly or flimsy. It's carrying your best glassware after all!
What *Not* to Style on Your Bar Cart
Despite the appeal of an integrated ice bucket or cabinet, Courtney says, "I actually prefer bar carts that don’t include too many built-ins." A great bar cart should be easy to re-style seasonally or for different entertaining moments.
Instead, curate accessories separately (like a beautiful ice bucket, shaker, glassware, and a tray for corralling bottles) rather than being locked into a fixed configuration that limits how the cart evolves with a space or hosting style. "When it comes to hosting, versatility is key," says Courtney.
Our interiors editor, Emma Breislin, also shared a few thoughts on Instagram about what to style (and what to skip) when it comes to setting up a bar station at home.
Bar carts are a saviour when it comes to hosting — it gives you a designated space for preparing cocktails, meaning you can save space in your kitchen and stay with the party (instead of constantly having to duck out to refresh drinks). And once you've found one that suits your style, the next step is knowing how to set up a home bar.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.