Burl Wood Decor Is 2025’s Most Coveted, but Expensive, Comeback — Here’s How to Get the Storied Swirls for Less

Some materials are synonymous with luxury — marble, lacquer, mohair. Then there’s burl wood, the most characterful of them all, despite its rather unfortunate backstory. Technically a tree’s tumor, it’s nature’s most beautiful flaw: impossibly swirled, richly knotted, and so distinctive that no two pieces are ever alike.

Burl wood decor had its heyday in the 70s — starring in glossy coffee tables and loungey credenzas — but it’s back in a big way. Searches for “burl wood credenza” and “burl wood ottoman” are surging on Google Trends, and London-based furniture brand Collection Seven reports a staggering 420% increase in burl wood decor-related sales over the past three months alone.

Why now? According to Jess Hubner, Collection Seven’s founder, the burl wood decor revival is part of a broader rebellion against mass-produced sameness. “People are increasingly looking to create interiors that feel curated and personal, in a world of mass-produced product,” she says. “Burl wood offers something unique with its intricate, one-of-a-kind grain that feels quite special and brings a sense of individuality and craftsmanship into a space.” In other words, this interior trend acts as antidote to formulaic interiors.

Jonathan Adler’s “Bond” Bar is quiet confident and its finest — exactly the kind of swagger that wouldn’t look out of place in a high-stakes silver screen moment (or, better yet, your living room). (Image credit: Jonathan Adler)

And while real burl wood decor is a collector’s dream (and priced accordingly), the look isn't limited to big spenders. Brands like H&M Home have dabbled in burl-inspired pieces, proving that this revival isn’t necessarily about authenticity — it’s about getting the effect right.

H&M Metal Table Lamp $54.99 at H&M (US) Nothing beats the real thing, but H&M Home is making a strong case for budget-friendly burl. This dome-shaped table lamp nails the organic swirls and sculptural presence of high-end counterparts — fortunately forgoing the four-figure price tag (we did some digging, and similar designs typically go for around $1,000). If you’re looking to break into burl splurge-free, consider this your golden (and beautifully grained) home decor opportunity.

So, how do you style it? Sparingly. Burl wood decor already commands attention, so restraint is key. “Pairing burl with clean, minimalist lines or more modern materials like glass or metal allows its rich texture to stand out without feeling outdated,” suggests Jess. And if you’re mixing it with other woods, opt for something quiet — like oak or walnut — so the burl remains the star.

One of burl’s biggest tricks is that it's not species-specific. Oak, cherry, elm, maple — its hypnotic, marbled grain can emerge from any tree, always singular, never predictable.“ It’s so inherently unique and timeless,” says Jess. Burl wood decor transcends trends because “strikes this balance of feeling quite modern and antiquated.” Like an heirloom, it carries history without feeling overdone.

Nature has a habit of turning flaws into masterpieces — diamonds from pressure, pearls from unassuming oysters. Burl is no different: an anomaly turned into art, a mistake made exquisite.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ahead, shop burl wood decor that's a little unruly, a little extravagant, but never forgettable.

Speaking of the 70s, this retro-style dinner party trend isn’t just on the menu — it’s taking over the whole table. Consider this your sign to move that fabulous glassware aside and start dancing (preferably on a burl wood surface).