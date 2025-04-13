Burl Wood Decor Is 2025’s Most Coveted, but Expensive, Comeback — Here’s How to Get the Storied Swirls for Less
Irregularity is the ultimate luxury, but you don’t need an antiques dealer to find it
Some materials are synonymous with luxury — marble, lacquer, mohair. Then there’s burl wood, the most characterful of them all, despite its rather unfortunate backstory. Technically a tree’s tumor, it’s nature’s most beautiful flaw: impossibly swirled, richly knotted, and so distinctive that no two pieces are ever alike.
Burl wood decor had its heyday in the 70s — starring in glossy coffee tables and loungey credenzas — but it’s back in a big way. Searches for “burl wood credenza” and “burl wood ottoman” are surging on Google Trends, and London-based furniture brand Collection Seven reports a staggering 420% increase in burl wood decor-related sales over the past three months alone.
Why now? According to Jess Hubner, Collection Seven’s founder, the burl wood decor revival is part of a broader rebellion against mass-produced sameness. “People are increasingly looking to create interiors that feel curated and personal, in a world of mass-produced product,” she says. “Burl wood offers something unique with its intricate, one-of-a-kind grain that feels quite special and brings a sense of individuality and craftsmanship into a space.” In other words, this interior trend acts as antidote to formulaic interiors.
And while real burl wood decor is a collector’s dream (and priced accordingly), the look isn't limited to big spenders. Brands like H&M Home have dabbled in burl-inspired pieces, proving that this revival isn’t necessarily about authenticity — it’s about getting the effect right.
Nothing beats the real thing, but H&M Home is making a strong case for budget-friendly burl. This dome-shaped table lamp nails the organic swirls and sculptural presence of high-end counterparts — fortunately forgoing the four-figure price tag (we did some digging, and similar designs typically go for around $1,000). If you’re looking to break into burl splurge-free, consider this your golden (and beautifully grained) home decor opportunity.
So, how do you style it? Sparingly. Burl wood decor already commands attention, so restraint is key. “Pairing burl with clean, minimalist lines or more modern materials like glass or metal allows its rich texture to stand out without feeling outdated,” suggests Jess. And if you’re mixing it with other woods, opt for something quiet — like oak or walnut — so the burl remains the star.
One of burl’s biggest tricks is that it's not species-specific. Oak, cherry, elm, maple — its hypnotic, marbled grain can emerge from any tree, always singular, never predictable.“ It’s so inherently unique and timeless,” says Jess. Burl wood decor transcends trends because “strikes this balance of feeling quite modern and antiquated.” Like an heirloom, it carries history without feeling overdone.
Nature has a habit of turning flaws into masterpieces — diamonds from pressure, pearls from unassuming oysters. Burl is no different: an anomaly turned into art, a mistake made exquisite.
Ahead, shop burl wood decor that's a little unruly, a little extravagant, but never forgettable.
The 70s interior design revival is in full swing, and Collection Seven’s pillar-legged Ledbury Ottoman is the perfect place to start. Coffee table? Luxe footrest? You decide. If you’re diving into burl, this ultra burl wood-busy brand is a great first stop.
Privacy, please. Target, of all places, delivers a surprisingly chic burl wood room divider — perfect for breaking up a space or filling a lonely corner. Pair with malachite greens, rich oranges, or any other pattern-heavy decor you’re already working with.
The smokey 70s grain of burl wood brings a richness that grounds just about anything — especially this Studio McGee-designed wall mirror. Another gem from Target, it’s generously sized, entryway-perfect, and just nostalgic enough to feel like a family heirloom (even if it’s not).
A single photo doesn’t do this Soho Home tray justice. The swirling light-to-mid toned burl patterns feel straight out of a museum — or at least a very glamorous family estate. Pile it with crystal glassware or something equally fabulous.
Shed some light on your tablescape with this exclusive Saks Fifth Avenue pair of burled candlesticks — sculptural, glossy, and completely one-of-a-kind. Take a risk with taper candles comprised of stacked, geometric forms.
Keep your most special pieces in something equally special — like this jewelry box, made from real burl wood and elevated with luxe touches: soft-close hinges, gold-plated hardware, and a suede-lined interior. With a design that's just as thoughtful inside as out, it's got every high-end touch you could want. For bigger collections, yes, there’s a larger size, too.
If splurge-worthy pieces like the tray above aren't in the cards, cue Drew Barrymore — our queen of cheerful design and affordable charm. Her Walmart line never fails to deliver, and this pick is no exception. With its clean shape and elevated feel, it rivals trays triple the price. Use it to serve breakfast, corral candles, or just bring a little order to the chaos.
A nightstand that makes bedtime look even better. Crate & Barrel’s minimalist plinth base is striking on its own, but the burl’s natural markings give it even more presence. Tuck your nighttime essentials into its compartments, switch on the warm brass accents, and suddenly, that book you’ve been meaning to finish feels within reach.
That dreaded, boring white wall? Consider it handled. Walmart’s burl wood shelf is a budget-friendly means to a bespoke look — perfect over a desk, in an entryway, or even the kitchen. Display perfume bottles, framed photos, or tiny succulents. Is it original to the house? Guests will wonder…
Speaking of the 70s, this retro-style dinner party trend isn’t just on the menu — it’s taking over the whole table. Consider this your sign to move that fabulous glassware aside and start dancing (preferably on a burl wood surface).
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
