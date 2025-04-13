Silver Linings — The Best Chrome Tableware Might Just Be Hiding on Wayfair

When Livingetc first reported on the chrome revival in early 2024, it felt like a fever pitch. At the time, the edit wrote itself: silver was everywhere, yet the options weren’t. Outside of Georg Jensen and a few legacy pieces in the archive, the market hadn’t quite caught up.

Fast-forward a year, and the landscape has shifted. What began as a niche obsession — industrial steel trays, Bauhaus-inspired flatware, gleaming, sculptural surfaces — has crept into the mainstream, Even Wayfair, amid its sea of mass listings, now quietly hosts a handful of silver-cut chrome metallic gems — the kind of pieces that, until recently, required befriending a curator.

Take the chrome fluted cake stand below. Polished, proportioned, and quietly cinematic — it’s the sort of object you’d spot beneath a pastry at one of those ambiguous part-gallery, part-daytime café, part-nighttime wine bar spaces in the Lower East Side. And yet it clocks in under $100. A reminder that great design doesn’t have to come with Klarna — but it does require a fine-toothed comb to find.

Orren Ellis Latis Polished Stainless Steel Footed Cake Stand $84.49 at Wayfair Place your cookies, desserts, perfume bottles, jewelry, candles — or anything else deserving of a little ceremony — on this 10.75” wide stainless steel pedestal. With its elegantly ribbed base and gleaming mirror-like finish, it’s as photogenic as the objects it holds.

Chrome’s appeal was once steeped in a language of progress. In the 60s, it telegraphed a Space Age sort of futurism; form stripped of sentiment. Today, it reads differently. It’s about clarity. Precision. A sharp counterpoint to the softness that’s saturated every other corner of the home.

Call it a palette cleanser, a return to the elemental, or simply a way to make your countertop look like it belongs in a Helmut Newton. No Kubrick-themed dinner party required — but if you’re hosting one, we’ve got your tableware covered.

Welcome to the future. It's shiny. And surprisingly affordable.

Chrome has edge. Wood has warmth. Together? They’re unstoppable. Yes, mixing chrome and wood is our favorite ways to soften the shine without losing the drama.