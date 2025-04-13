Silver Linings — The Best Chrome Tableware Might Just Be Hiding on Wayfair
Once reserved for legacy names and high-concept galleries, the silver revival is finally accessible — here’s where to find the good stuff
When Livingetc first reported on the chrome revival in early 2024, it felt like a fever pitch. At the time, the edit wrote itself: silver was everywhere, yet the options weren’t. Outside of Georg Jensen and a few legacy pieces in the archive, the market hadn’t quite caught up.
Fast-forward a year, and the landscape has shifted. What began as a niche obsession — industrial steel trays, Bauhaus-inspired flatware, gleaming, sculptural surfaces — has crept into the mainstream, Even Wayfair, amid its sea of mass listings, now quietly hosts a handful of silver-cut chrome metallic gems — the kind of pieces that, until recently, required befriending a curator.
Take the chrome fluted cake stand below. Polished, proportioned, and quietly cinematic — it’s the sort of object you’d spot beneath a pastry at one of those ambiguous part-gallery, part-daytime café, part-nighttime wine bar spaces in the Lower East Side. And yet it clocks in under $100. A reminder that great design doesn’t have to come with Klarna — but it does require a fine-toothed comb to find.
Place your cookies, desserts, perfume bottles, jewelry, candles — or anything else deserving of a little ceremony — on this 10.75” wide stainless steel pedestal. With its elegantly ribbed base and gleaming mirror-like finish, it’s as photogenic as the objects it holds.
Chrome’s appeal was once steeped in a language of progress. In the 60s, it telegraphed a Space Age sort of futurism; form stripped of sentiment. Today, it reads differently. It’s about clarity. Precision. A sharp counterpoint to the softness that’s saturated every other corner of the home.
Call it a palette cleanser, a return to the elemental, or simply a way to make your countertop look like it belongs in a Helmut Newton. No Kubrick-themed dinner party required — but if you’re hosting one, we’ve got your tableware covered.
Welcome to the future. It's shiny. And surprisingly affordable.
Gives your hors d’oeuvres the air time they deserve. A sleek stem links two minimalist platters in this tiered design that feels quietly architectural. Striking solo, but even better layered with other chrome accents for a gallery-dining vibe.
Need ways to use cool metallics? You could use this bowl for fruit. But it’s equally satisfying as a reflective objet — perched on three black orb feet that soften the severity of chrome with just a wink of whimsy.
The only thing cooler than this tray’s chrome finish is the price. We’ve seen similar silhouettes (with a few gemstone flourishes) pushing $500. This one swaps in emerald resin spheres for handles — a clever twist with major visual payoff. Try pairing it with pinks (one of our favorite colors that go with silver) for an unexpected jolt.
Think your white dinner plates are boring? On their own, maybe — but layer one over these sculptural placemats and suddenly you’ve got something artful, unexpected, and very now. It’s the difference between a Tuesday solo dinner and a tablescape that impresses your most in-the-know friends.
With a perfect 5/5 rating and a price tag that belies its polish, this gleaming duo delivers serious impact. Whether styled on a shelf or somewhere less expected (a lacquered side table? A console?), the effect is editorial — Livingetc editorial, to be precise.
Flatware doesn’t usually make a statement. This set does. It’s all about proportions: elongated handles and subtly scaled-down heads give it a striking silhouette that skews more design-forward than dinner party default. Yes, all silverware is technically chrome — but not all of it earns a seat at this table.
Chrome has edge. Wood has warmth. Together? They’re unstoppable. Yes, mixing chrome and wood is our favorite ways to soften the shine without losing the drama.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
How Much Does an Extension Cost in 2025? Renovation and Design Experts Break Down Your Budget
Explore how much different types of extensions cost in 2025 to budget for your project accurately
By Amy Reeves Published
-
8 Blue And Orange Living Room Ideas Where "Enveloping And Transformative" Is the Mood
A blue and orange scheme for living rooms may sound jarring, but these spaces prove they're striking, vibrant, and certainly unforgettable
By Camille Dubuis-Welch Published
-
This Clever, Luxe-Looking Buy Is the Easiest Way to Turn Your Designer Scarf Into Wall Art — No Frame, No Fuss
Because silk this pretty should never stay in a drawer
By Julia Demer Published
-
12 Essentials Every Cool, Collected Spring Host Needs — And You’ll Never Guess Where They’re From
Guests will think you thought of everything, you just knew where to shop
By Julia Demer Published
-
These Beaded Placemats Are the Glamorous Art Deco-Inspired Accent Your Tablescape Has Been Missing
They've got texture, they've got sparkle, and of course, they've got style
By Devin Toolen Published
-
I Found an Earl Grey Candle That Actually Smells Like a Cup of Tea With Lemon
They're strong, but not overpowering. Dynamic, yet always fresh. APOTHEKE's candles know how to captivate you from first whiff
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Tableware for Talkative People — The Mediterranean Dish’s Anthropologie Collab Was Made for Socializing
Mediterranean in both style and spirit, the joyful, pattern-forward collection brings the color, craft, and conviviality of Suzy Karadsheh’s cult-favorite brand to the spring table
By Julia Demer Published
-
I May Have Just Found the Greatest Blanket on Earth — Cozy Earth, That Is
Plush, photogenic, and so luxurious it made my sofa look expensive — this viral throw is more than TikTok fodder
By Julia Demer Published
-
My Favorite New Home Fragrance Discovery? These Candles Are Made by Expert Perfumers With Access to Extraordinary Ingredients
Fragrance making is an art, and Essential Parfums honors that
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Forget Tomato Girl Summer — This Season, We're in for an 'Olive Girl Spring'
From olive-shaped candles to olive-embroidered placemats, all the chicest tables are donning martini olive decor
By Olivia Wolfe Published