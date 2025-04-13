Silver Linings — The Best Chrome Tableware Might Just Be Hiding on Wayfair

Once reserved for legacy names and high-concept galleries, the silver revival is finally accessible — here’s where to find the good stuff

Chrome tableware from Wayfair pictured against a colorful checkered background
Wayfair's 2025 chrome tableware makes last year's silver swoonery look like a dress rehearsal.
(Image credit: Wayfair)
When Livingetc first reported on the chrome revival in early 2024, it felt like a fever pitch. At the time, the edit wrote itself: silver was everywhere, yet the options weren’t. Outside of Georg Jensen and a few legacy pieces in the archive, the market hadn’t quite caught up.

Fast-forward a year, and the landscape has shifted. What began as a niche obsession — industrial steel trays, Bauhaus-inspired flatware, gleaming, sculptural surfaces — has crept into the mainstream, Even Wayfair, amid its sea of mass listings, now quietly hosts a handful of silver-cut chrome metallic gems — the kind of pieces that, until recently, required befriending a curator.

Take the chrome fluted cake stand below. Polished, proportioned, and quietly cinematic — it’s the sort of object you’d spot beneath a pastry at one of those ambiguous part-gallery, part-daytime café, part-nighttime wine bar spaces in the Lower East Side. And yet it clocks in under $100. A reminder that great design doesn’t have to come with Klarna — but it does require a fine-toothed comb to find.

Orren Ellis Latis Polished Stainless Steel Footed Cake Stand | Wayfair
Orren Ellis
Latis Polished Stainless Steel Footed Cake Stand

Place your cookies, desserts, perfume bottles, jewelry, candles — or anything else deserving of a little ceremony — on this 10.75” wide stainless steel pedestal. With its elegantly ribbed base and gleaming mirror-like finish, it’s as photogenic as the objects it holds.

Chrome’s appeal was once steeped in a language of progress. In the 60s, it telegraphed a Space Age sort of futurism; form stripped of sentiment. Today, it reads differently. It’s about clarity. Precision. A sharp counterpoint to the softness that’s saturated every other corner of the home.

Call it a palette cleanser, a return to the elemental, or simply a way to make your countertop look like it belongs in a Helmut Newton. No Kubrick-themed dinner party required — but if you’re hosting one, we’ve got your tableware covered.

Welcome to the future. It's shiny. And surprisingly affordable.

Orren Ellis Latis 2-Tier Cupcake & Petits-Fours Stand | Wayfair
Latis 2-Tier Cupcake & Petits-Fours Stand

Gives your hors d’oeuvres the air time they deserve. A sleek stem links two minimalist platters in this tiered design that feels quietly architectural. Striking solo, but even better layered with other chrome accents for a gallery-dining vibe.

Godinger Silver Art Co Temari Footed Fruit Bowl | Wayfair
Temari Footed Fruit Bowl, 5.5" D

Need ways to use cool metallics? You could use this bowl for fruit. But it’s equally satisfying as a reflective objet — perched on three black orb feet that soften the severity of chrome with just a wink of whimsy.

Godinger Silver Art Co Hyaline Green Oval Tray | Wayfair
Hyaline Green Oval Tray

The only thing cooler than this tray’s chrome finish is the price. We’ve seen similar silhouettes (with a few gemstone flourishes) pushing $500. This one swaps in emerald resin spheres for handles — a clever twist with major visual payoff. Try pairing it with pinks (one of our favorite colors that go with silver) for an unexpected jolt.

17 Stories 4 Piece Charger Set | Wayfair
Chrome Chargers, Set of 4

Think your white dinner plates are boring? On their own, maybe — but layer one over these sculptural placemats and suddenly you’ve got something artful, unexpected, and very now. It’s the difference between a Tuesday solo dinner and a tablescape that impresses your most in-the-know friends.

Ebern Designs Schurman 8 Oz. Stainless Steel Martini Glass & Reviews | Wayfair
Stainless Steel Martini Glasses, Set of 2

With a perfect 5/5 rating and a price tag that belies its polish, this gleaming duo delivers serious impact. Whether styled on a shelf or somewhere less expected (a lacquered side table? A console?), the effect is editorial — Livingetc editorial, to be precise.

Skandia Zephyr Mirror 20 Piece Flatware Set & Reviews | Wayfair
Zephyr Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set

Flatware doesn’t usually make a statement. This set does. It’s all about proportions: elongated handles and subtly scaled-down heads give it a striking silhouette that skews more design-forward than dinner party default. Yes, all silverware is technically chrome — but not all of it earns a seat at this table.

Chrome has edge. Wood has warmth. Together? They’re unstoppable. Yes, mixing chrome and wood is our favorite ways to soften the shine without losing the drama.

