Now Serving: Jewelry for Dinner — Alighieri Brings Its Signature Raw Beauty to the Table

When machines do the making and everything is sleek, seamless, and suspiciously perfect, it stops feeling impressive. A human didn’t touch that. Or if they did, not in a way that feels tangible. That used-to-wow sense of modernity (I think of the actual edge precision had circa 1970) has blunted. Perfection is everywhere. And frankly, it’s a little boring.

Which is, perhaps, why we’ve swung back toward the imperfect. Raw edges, rough casting, asymmetry on purpose. We’re craving objects that feel touched — flawed in all the best ways.

And right now, one of the brands doing this best isn’t actually a homeware name at all — it’s a jewelry label. Alighieri, the cult London brand inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy, is known for its molten, hand-wrought pieces made from recycled bronze, silver, and gold. Every piece looks slightly excavated, and carries a narrative — about being lost, about seeking courage, about finding meaning through imperfection.

With Alighieri CASA, the brand brings that same mythic, beautifully off-kilter energy to the table — literally. The Totemic Devotion Cutlery Set, for instance, is cast in 24k gold and appears part primitive tool, part divine artifact. The Floating Pebble Candlesticks? More sculpture than object, though they’ll also hold an egg or light a dinner.

Honestly, if I owned any of them, I don’t think I’d ever get pre-dinner party nerves again, especially when it comes to setting the table. What’s to worry about? The flatware would do the talking. Ceilings get chandeliers. Doors get hardware. But dining tables — despite everything we pile onto them — rarely get their own bling.

Now on the menu: ornamentation for the entrée.

ALIGHIERI The Totemic Devotion Set of 4, Silver-Plated Dessert Spoons $220 at NET-A-PORTER One could only be so lucky to have grown up with a silver spoon like these. Consider them the little extravagance you never got — until now. Handcrafted with beaded curves and plated in real silver, these petite spoons catch the candlelight just so. Perfect for moody nightcaps, post-dinner espresso, or a small-but-stunning dessert. ALIGHIERI The Shell of Clarity Gold-Plated Dish $560 at NET-A-PORTER Jewelry, dishware — or both? The Shell of Clarity blurs the line beautifully. Cast using an ancient sand-casting technique, its slightly irregular form gives it that perfectly imperfect look we’re craving. Plated in high-shine gold over brass, it’s dramatic in all the right ways. Founder Rosh Mahtani uses hers for olives or butter, but your jewelry would feel just as at home. ALIGHIERI The Floating Pebble Set of 2 Silver-Plated Candlesticks $395 at NET-A-PORTER What’s your candlelit ritual? A bath? A book? Takeout and a Negroni? These silver-plated Floating Pebble Candlesticks are meant to elevate them all. Inspired by prehistoric rocks found in riverbeds, their pebble-like shapes feel quiet, grounding, and sculptural. Designed to be mixed and matched with gold, they make an ideal foil to the other pieces in the collection. ALIGHIERI The Lion Paw Gold-Plated Candlestick $320 at NET-A-PORTER Another candleholder, yes — but this sculptural piece, inspired by a lion’s foot, doesn’t actually need a taper candle to justify its place at the table. With its molten finish and claw-like silhouette, it’s designed to “invite strength and courage into your home.” If you do light it up, consider skipping the neutrals and go for something unexpected — think candlesticks in oxblood, charcoal, even deep green. ALIGHIERI The Totemic Devotion 6-Piece Gold-Plated and Stainless Steel Cutlery Set $560 at NET-A-PORTER The talk of the table won’t be Sally’s dress or so-and-so’s new job — not even the food. It’ll be this dinnerware set, which looks like it belongs in a museum. The bold, asymmetrical shapes are cast in a mix of gold and stainless steel, making metal mixing across your table feel chic and intentional. Just note the distribution: four spoons, two forks. A little unorthodox, but so is the design — and that’s the point. ALIGHIERI The Totemic Devotion Set of 2 Gold-Plated Napkin Rings $170 at NET-A-PORTER Rings on your fingers, and now rings for your napkins, too. These sand-cast napkin rings are handmade by a collective of artisans in Delhi, each one a celebration of human imperfection. They’re tactile, substantial, and slightly irregular in the best way. Style with crisp linen napkins — patterned or plain — and don’t be surprised if you consider slipping one onto your finger mid-dinner. We wouldn’t blame you.

You probably have actual jewelry, too — which means you’ll want somewhere equally chic to store it. Start with our edit of the most stylish jewelry boxes.