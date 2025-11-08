Okay, That's Clever — Pull This 'Transforming' Console Table Out From the Wall and It Moonlights as a Swanky Home Bar Set-Up

Having a physical bar space in your home — not a cart, nook, or shelf — is a luxury very few can afford. Not just in terms of budget (although that's certainly a consideration), but in being able to dedicate that amount of space solely to the art of entertaining. But what if I told you your console could transform into a bespoke bar island, with added storage, prep space, and a pull-out tabletop?

Meet Habitat's Finchley Solid Wood 2-Seater Bar Island. By day, it's a beautiful, solid oak and veneer console with a full-width drawer and a double cupboard. By night, pull it away from the wall, flip a few extensions, and it moonlights as a very bespoke-looking home bar set-up, with space for two stools, and a whole lot of cocktail prep.

At £450, it's pretty reasonably priced for a well-built timber console table, but for a proper home bar, it's an absolute steal. And you can't argue with the practicality of putting it away and reclaiming your space for the 300-odd days a year you're not entertaining.

Habitat Finchley Solid Wood 2-Seater Bar Island in Oak £450 at Habitat UK Dubbed a 'multifunctional masterpiece,' this clever two-seater bar island can easily be used not just as a home bar at night, but for breakfasts, too. (Or just whenever you need a bit more prep/seating space.) Measuring 91cm high, 110cm wide, and 43cm long (or 68cm when the table is extended), it should be able to tuck into most corners, and can transform an unused space into a real selling point of your home. Plus, its metal handles and sturdy oak design mean it's built to last.



In terms of delivery, it comes fully assembled for minimum fuss, but should you wish to return it, it's worth noting that there is a non-refundable £30 charge.



Not got the space, or looking for a different style? While there isn't anything quite like this moonlighting console table on the market, there are certainly alternatives when it comes to show-stopping bar carts worth buying.

Perhaps you're into a look that leans a little more glam, you've got a smaller corner to squeeze something into, or maybe you're not ready to invest a huge amount in your home bar — it might just be a festive season thing in your home, and that's perfectly fine. So, for that, I've found a few other options to shop below.

Laura Ashley Honey Gold Garrat Drinks Cabinet £1,355 at Next UK This solid birch drinks cabinet is the closest I've found to Habitat's Finchley Solid Wood 2-Seater Bar Island, though it's a little more specifically designed for storing drinks and bar accessories. With designated slide-out racks for wine bottles, a slim drawer, glass hanging rails, and plenty of shelving (including in the doors), it's an entertainers dream. Plus, the fold-out bar top creates more room for prep. My favorite feature, though, has to be the mirrored internal doors. La Redoute Interieurs Ronda Vintage Walnut Veneer 3-Door Bar Cabinet £479.99 at La Redoute UK Got more of a vintage, mid-century style? This walnut veneer bar cabinet with brass detailing could be calling your name. In terms of storage, it's packed, including a fold-down flap that could double as added prep space. Its two five-star reviews note how good its size is for most spaces, and that its vintage style is "understated" (important when you're buying something new that's trying to look 'old'). It's also worth noting its soft, silent door closing system, which will come in handy at parties, no doubt. Soho Home Kingsley Bar Cabinet, Gray Emperador Marble £5,995 at Soho Home Ltd It's hard to talk about bar cabinets without mentioning Soho Home. The brand has some truly spectacular I'd-eat-my-arm-for-one styles, including this solid-oak Kingsley Bar Cabinet, which is topped in Gray Emperador marble. Its geometric, carved design screams craftsmanship, while its illuminated (yes, you read that right) internal storage is just as dazzling as the outside. You're going to have to spend a pretty penny to secure it, but a piece like this doubles not only as a console in your home, but a true work of art. Next Light Evie Oak Effect Drinks Cabinet £350 at Next UK While it doesn't have fold-out features, this oak-effect drinks cabinet would be great for smaller spaces. Its curved doors open all the way out, meaning reaching bottles at the back is easy, while the gold detailing give it that touch of glam every good home bar needs. It has two reviews so far (both of which are perfect five stars), with customers calling it "easy to build", "very well designed," and "quality". Hard to argue with that. Habitat Nomad 2 Seater Bar Table in Oak £195 at Habitat UK Want something that makes you feel like you're in an actual bar at home? This tall table is designed to fit two stools on either side, and comes with clever integrated shelves that are perfect for storing a few bottles, glasses, and necessary bar accessories within reach. You could style it along a wall if you're tight on space, or position perpendicular to recreate that bar-like feel. It's got 4.6-stars after 25 reviews, with customers praising its quality, sturdiness, and space-saving nature. DUSK Isla Drinks Cabinet in Natural £170 at Dusk.com If you don't feel like dropping as much money on a bar cabinet/storage piece, perhaps this modern style from Dusk will interest you. Its rattan doors are undoubtedly on trend, and it's hard to argue with a natural, light wood finish. The open shelves on the side would be perfect for storing bottles of wine and glassware, but equally, it could be used as a coffee bar idea, displaying your favorite mugs, syrups, and a coffee machine on top.

Bar cabinets (or consoles that cleverly convert into a bar island) are a step-up from a bar cart, and a sign your entertaining has been elevated from 'house parties' to something slightly more sophisticated. Sure, they might set you back a bit more, but there is something so classy about being able to swing open those doors and start the soirée right.

Plus, infamous designer Kelly Wearstler released a USD$30,000 bar cart last year, so what's a few hundred pounds, right?