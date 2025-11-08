Okay, That's Clever — Pull This 'Transforming' Console Table Out From the Wall and It Moonlights as a Swanky Home Bar Set-Up

A dedicated home bar area is a luxury very few can afford, but what if there was another way?

oak console styled with picture frames, a potted plant, and books, that transforms into a home bar
(Image credit: Habitat)
Emma Breislin's avatar
By
published
in Features

Having a physical bar space in your home — not a cart, nook, or shelf — is a luxury very few can afford. Not just in terms of budget (although that's certainly a consideration), but in being able to dedicate that amount of space solely to the art of entertaining. But what if I told you your console could transform into a bespoke bar island, with added storage, prep space, and a pull-out tabletop?

Meet Habitat's Finchley Solid Wood 2-Seater Bar Island. By day, it's a beautiful, solid oak and veneer console with a full-width drawer and a double cupboard. By night, pull it away from the wall, flip a few extensions, and it moonlights as a very bespoke-looking home bar set-up, with space for two stools, and a whole lot of cocktail prep.

At £450, it's pretty reasonably priced for a well-built timber console table, but for a proper home bar, it's an absolute steal. And you can't argue with the practicality of putting it away and reclaiming your space for the 300-odd days a year you're not entertaining.

Not got the space, or looking for a different style? While there isn't anything quite like this moonlighting console table on the market, there are certainly alternatives when it comes to show-stopping bar carts worth buying.

Perhaps you're into a look that leans a little more glam, you've got a smaller corner to squeeze something into, or maybe you're not ready to invest a huge amount in your home bar — it might just be a festive season thing in your home, and that's perfectly fine. So, for that, I've found a few other options to shop below.

Bar cabinets (or consoles that cleverly convert into a bar island) are a step-up from a bar cart, and a sign your entertaining has been elevated from 'house parties' to something slightly more sophisticated. Sure, they might set you back a bit more, but there is something so classy about being able to swing open those doors and start the soirée right.

Plus, infamous designer Kelly Wearstler released a USD$30,000 bar cart last year, so what's a few hundred pounds, right?

Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.