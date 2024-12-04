Kelly Wearstler Has Released a Bar Cart That Costs $30k — And, Yes, It Looks As Extravagant as You'd Expect (and Want)

Multi-hyphenate designer Kelly Wearstler knows her way around high-end spaces — a fact made crystal clear in a recent Instagram post she shared debuting her new Maris barware collection. Sculptural ice buckets and mixing tools inspired by coastal landscapes anchor the collection, but the pièce de résistance? The Maris Bar Cart — an impossibly chic contraption sporting an equally impossible price tag of $30K.

Fine, technically $29,970, but who’s counting? I will say that if Kelly’s bar cart is within your budget, go for it. The luxe details speak for themselves: leather-lined drawers, an extendable work surface, and ample storage for cocktail hour essentials, all framed by a central, organically shaped cutout that doubles as a piece of sculpture. And for this price point, you know you're getting on of the best bar carts on the market.

"Excited to introduce the Maris Collection — a dynamic barware collection inspired by the coastal landscapes of both Italy and California," the designer shared in the post. "Working with GioBagnara master Italian artisans, each piece celebrates craftsmanship and versatility, designed to elevate every entertaining moment."

Maris Bar Cart View at Kelly Wearstler Price: $29,970 Kelly Wearstler’s Maris Bar Cart is set on wheels for easy mobility, making it the centerpiece of any space it graces — be it a home bar, living room, backyard, or beyond. Its sculptural design, highlighted by the striking central cutout, serves as both a functional bottle display and a show-stopping art piece. At 55.12" in length and 25.59" in width, it offers ample storage for your growing bottle collection.

Available in two stunning finishes — natural wood for a lighter, organic feel, or wenge nero marquina for a darker, dramatic touch — it offers versatility to match your style preferences while elevating any setting it rolls into.

The Maris is a certified showstopper, but if dropping the equivalent of a mid-line sedan on a bar cart isn’t in your holiday budget, there are a few more attainable cocktail party essentials in the designer's collection, too. The glassware, all considering, feels remarkably affordable when compared to some of the other pieces — a set of four shot glasses starts at just $72.

Purchasing a piece would surely be a indulgence, whether for a friend or for yourself, but I can guarantee it would be a gift for interior design lovers that will have a 100 per cent success rate. So, can I tempt you...?

Dune Whiskey Glass View at Kelly Wearstler Price: $76/set of 4 I absolutely adore the corrugated motif on this whiskey glass (the design also comes on a range of other drinkware, including shot glasses, champagne coupes, and wine glasses). Not only does it ooze artistic craftsmanship, but I also can't help but think it would make the glass easier to hold, too. Zuma Champagne Glass View at Kelly Wearstler Price: $204/set of 4 Colored glass is trending right now, and Kelly's new Zuma collection leans into it, but in a more refined and timeless way. The amber hue is a subtle nod to vintage and antique styles, but wrapped up in a more modern silhouette, and has been achieved using a three-layered glass process. Maris Bar Accessory Set View at Kelly Wearstler Price: $3,900 Yet another investment, but just look at this bar accessory set, which is housed in what appears to be a solid marble slab. With sandblasted aluminum accents and stainless accessories, it will be an investment you'll hold on to for life. It's also available in the lighter Giallo Reale stone, too.