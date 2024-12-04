Kelly Wearstler Has Released a Bar Cart That Costs $30k — And, Yes, It Looks As Extravagant as You'd Expect (and Want)
It certainly takes the phrase 'raising the bar' to new heights
Multi-hyphenate designer Kelly Wearstler knows her way around high-end spaces — a fact made crystal clear in a recent Instagram post she shared debuting her new Maris barware collection. Sculptural ice buckets and mixing tools inspired by coastal landscapes anchor the collection, but the pièce de résistance? The Maris Bar Cart — an impossibly chic contraption sporting an equally impossible price tag of $30K.
Fine, technically $29,970, but who’s counting? I will say that if Kelly’s bar cart is within your budget, go for it. The luxe details speak for themselves: leather-lined drawers, an extendable work surface, and ample storage for cocktail hour essentials, all framed by a central, organically shaped cutout that doubles as a piece of sculpture. And for this price point, you know you're getting on of the best bar carts on the market.
"Excited to introduce the Maris Collection — a dynamic barware collection inspired by the coastal landscapes of both Italy and California," the designer shared in the post. "Working with GioBagnara master Italian artisans, each piece celebrates craftsmanship and versatility, designed to elevate every entertaining moment."
Price: $29,970
Kelly Wearstler’s Maris Bar Cart is set on wheels for easy mobility, making it the centerpiece of any space it graces — be it a home bar, living room, backyard, or beyond. Its sculptural design, highlighted by the striking central cutout, serves as both a functional bottle display and a show-stopping art piece. At 55.12" in length and 25.59" in width, it offers ample storage for your growing bottle collection.
A post shared by Kelly Wearstler (@kellywearstler)
A photo posted by on
Available in two stunning finishes — natural wood for a lighter, organic feel, or wenge nero marquina for a darker, dramatic touch — it offers versatility to match your style preferences while elevating any setting it rolls into.
The Maris is a certified showstopper, but if dropping the equivalent of a mid-line sedan on a bar cart isn’t in your holiday budget, there are a few more attainable cocktail party essentials in the designer's collection, too. The glassware, all considering, feels remarkably affordable when compared to some of the other pieces — a set of four shot glasses starts at just $72.
Purchasing a piece would surely be a indulgence, whether for a friend or for yourself, but I can guarantee it would be a gift for interior design lovers that will have a 100 per cent success rate. So, can I tempt you...?
Price: $76/set of 4
I absolutely adore the corrugated motif on this whiskey glass (the design also comes on a range of other drinkware, including shot glasses, champagne coupes, and wine glasses). Not only does it ooze artistic craftsmanship, but I also can't help but think it would make the glass easier to hold, too.
Price: $204/set of 4
Colored glass is trending right now, and Kelly's new Zuma collection leans into it, but in a more refined and timeless way. The amber hue is a subtle nod to vintage and antique styles, but wrapped up in a more modern silhouette, and has been achieved using a three-layered glass process.
Price: $3,900
Yet another investment, but just look at this bar accessory set, which is housed in what appears to be a solid marble slab. With sandblasted aluminum accents and stainless accessories, it will be an investment you'll hold on to for life. It's also available in the lighter Giallo Reale stone, too.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
How to Clean a Table Runner — Even if Yours Isn't Fabric, There's Always a Way
If your decorative furnishing happens to find itself in stains, this guide is exactly what you need to bring it back to its pristine appearance
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
I've Just Found the Coolest Iron Garlands From Anthropologie — They'll Not Just Work for Christmas, but Year-Round
Whether styled inside or out, these unique garlands might just be the coolest way to decorate these holidays
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
I've Just Found the Coolest Iron Garlands From Anthropologie — And the Best News? They'll Not Just Work for Christmas, but Year-Round
Whether styled inside or out, these unique garlands might just be the coolest way to decorate these holidays
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
I've Always Wanted One of Joanna Gaines' Stylish Rugs, and I've Just Found Them on Sale — These Are the Styles I'm Tossing Up
It's the perfect way to add a stylish touch of old-world-money to your interiors without having to actually spend too much
By Maya Glantz Published
-
The Internet's Best-Kept Secret? 9 Amazon Home Scents That Smell So Much More Expensive Than They Are
Because who doesn't love a delicious-smelling home on a budget?
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
51 Stocking Stuffers for Less Than $50 (From an Editor Who's Been Doing This for Two Decades, Now)
Our executive editor knows a stylish stocking stuffer when he sees one, and lately, he's seen a lot of them
By Pip Rich Published
-
I'm a Travel Editor — These Are the On-Sale Coffee Table Books to Gift to Loved Ones With Wanderlust
Forget ordinary destination guides: our curated edit of volumes for design-minded travelers brings you unexpected stories from across the world, told from fresh, captivating perspectives
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
West Elm's Faux Fur Throws Are Better Than the Real Deal — And Less Than $70 for Black Friday
West Elm’s faux fur throws are the ultimate universal gift — even if you’re gifting yourself
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Ingenious Table Seamlessly Transforms from Round to Oval, and Puts an End to the Dreaded Squeeze
No need for a kids' table this year. Meet the unassuming Scandi-style table that extends from seating two to ten (plus 6 other styles to shop)
By Julia Demer Published
-
Last Time We Shared This Stylish Diffuser, a Bunch of You Bought One — Well, Now it's 47% Off
The biggest sale of the year can be a stressful time, but this clever buy is all about keeping things calm
By Maya Glantz Published