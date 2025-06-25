This Mad 'Cabana Island' Is Going Viral — But I've Found a Way to Embrace the Trend on a Smaller Scale for Your Summer Vacation

If you’re chronically online, you may have noticed there’s something in the water: a punchy yellow-and-white striped floating structure, half pool toy, half pop-up resort. It’s Funboy’s Giant Cabana Island Bar, and no, it’s not AI. It's real. And kind of everything.

To celebrate ten years of their wonderfully ridiculous, air-filled empire (they also make an inflatable movie screen), Funboy has released its most ambitious pool idea yet.

This marine-grade party station is a far cry from your average lounger, complete with a yellow-and-white striped canopy, two inflatable stools, and a central bar setup primed for the most committed aquatic bartender in your group. It fits up to six water-loving, spritz-sipping guests. But it's only the beginning when it comes to stylish pool floats.

And it is, of course, enormous. It ships in three boxes, weighs 80 pounds, and spans ten feet wide — certainly unfit for a kiddie pool and ditto for even a modest backyard plunge, but if you’ve got access to a lake, or something ocean-adjacent, this might be the most fabulous way to serve drinks all summer.

FUNBOY Giant Floating Cabana Stripe Drink Station £126.15 at Amazon UK But sadly, (yes, I buried the lede) the Giant Cabana Island Bar only ships to the US and Canada — but all is not lost. I tracked down a bijou, similarly cabana-coded alternative on Funboy’s Amazon storefront that delivers the same vibe in a more small-pool-friendly footprint. It's essentially a floating snack bar: built-in spots for crisps, fruit, or whatever you’re serving, dual ice compartments and cup holders, all tucked under an adorable fringed, striped canopy.



So, what’s floating in your pool? If it’s not serving cocktails, snacks, and seating a small family, you might be doing summer wrong.

Funboy’s viral success is obviously fun to DM around oogling group chats, but it’s also a peek into where pool culture is heading, which is to say: beyond the unicorn floats of the 2010s.

All of this talk of elevated inflatables may or may not have sent us spiraling down a chlorinated rabbit hole of our own, finding the most design-forward and stylish pool floats worth diving off the deep end for this season.

Because in 2025, if your pool toy doesn’t double as a cocktail lounge at best — and decor at least — what are you even doing? Here are some of our favorite designs you can shop.

