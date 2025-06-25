This Mad 'Cabana Island' Is Going Viral — But I've Found a Way to Embrace the Trend on a Smaller Scale for Your Summer Vacation
If your pool float isn’t serving drinks and seating five, we have questions
If you’re chronically online, you may have noticed there’s something in the water: a punchy yellow-and-white striped floating structure, half pool toy, half pop-up resort. It’s Funboy’s Giant Cabana Island Bar, and no, it’s not AI. It's real. And kind of everything.
To celebrate ten years of their wonderfully ridiculous, air-filled empire (they also make an inflatable movie screen), Funboy has released its most ambitious pool idea yet.
This marine-grade party station is a far cry from your average lounger, complete with a yellow-and-white striped canopy, two inflatable stools, and a central bar setup primed for the most committed aquatic bartender in your group. It fits up to six water-loving, spritz-sipping guests. But it's only the beginning when it comes to stylish pool floats.
And it is, of course, enormous. It ships in three boxes, weighs 80 pounds, and spans ten feet wide — certainly unfit for a kiddie pool and ditto for even a modest backyard plunge, but if you’ve got access to a lake, or something ocean-adjacent, this might be the most fabulous way to serve drinks all summer.
But sadly, (yes, I buried the lede) the Giant Cabana Island Bar only ships to the US and Canada — but all is not lost. I tracked down a bijou, similarly cabana-coded alternative on Funboy’s Amazon storefront that delivers the same vibe in a more small-pool-friendly footprint. It's essentially a floating snack bar: built-in spots for crisps, fruit, or whatever you’re serving, dual ice compartments and cup holders, all tucked under an adorable fringed, striped canopy.
So, what’s floating in your pool? If it’s not serving cocktails, snacks, and seating a small family, you might be doing summer wrong.
Funboy’s viral success is obviously fun to DM around oogling group chats, but it’s also a peek into where pool culture is heading, which is to say: beyond the unicorn floats of the 2010s.
All of this talk of elevated inflatables may or may not have sent us spiraling down a chlorinated rabbit hole of our own, finding the most design-forward and stylish pool floats worth diving off the deep end for this season.
Because in 2025, if your pool toy doesn’t double as a cocktail lounge at best — and decor at least — what are you even doing? Here are some of our favorite designs you can shop.
If Gustaf Westman made pool toys, we’d wager they’d look like this. This mesh-lined, vinyl-trimmed float is for pool party hosts and casual loungers alike who like things playful, but considered (and don’t feel like dropping four figures on a float).
Just a whisper of blue-green for your pool. This chic backyard idea disappears into the water visually but is larger than it looks, with room for two.
If the idea of your own private island sounds appealing, Funboy makes a slightly more restrained version of their viral party bar. This one’s round, seven feet in diameter, with a breezy mesh center to cool off and a removable backrest for lounging. It fits four and has a country club prep style that looks great in photos.
A floating bean bag? Say less. Under £60? Say absolutely no more. This gem checks all the boxes and comes in every stripe imaginable, from sunny yellow to cooler coastal blues. The best part? When you’re pruning and ready to retreat from the water, this seat moonlights as a proper beanbag. It’s cushioned enough to hold court on sand, grass, porches, decks — wherever post-swim lounging calls.
If you’ve ever visited Soho Beach House Barcelona, this rubber ring might ring a bell. That’s because it was inspired by that very rooftop — designed in collaboration with Oliver James Lilos and the members club itself. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel (or ring), but it perfects it. Made with high-performance materials, it’s just as content in the ocean as it is poolside.
This is so fabulous. Blame it on Hollywood Regency, mermaidcore, or Sabrina Carpenter’s recent press tour — seashell decor is having a moment. Will this be your forever float? Maybe not. But for the price — and the Instagram Story material — it’s 100% worth the splash.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.