Why "Seashell Decor" is the Ethereal Decorating Trend That's Inspiring Our Style Editor Right Now
It's been infiltrating the fashion scene lately, but it seems this new iridescent trend is now making its way into our interiors
Seashell decor is making waves, and not in the usual California coast kind of way. Instead, think ethereal objects with pearlescent finishes, lustrous chromes and avant-garde, organic takes on classic shell shapes.
It's definitely still an emerging trend (which makes it infinitely cooler if you ask me), but it does already have a stronghold on a certain subculture on the internet. Once you start looking for it, chances are you'll see this subtle iteration of a coastal decor idea all over the carefully curated feeds of the chicest people you follow: whether in their jewelry, abalone and capiz shell details, or mother-of-pearl caviar servers... Basically, imagine the Little Mermaid was a cool-girl living in New York City.
The iridescence of these items almost makes them look otherworldly; almost unreal. When I first started seeing them popping up a few years ago (specifically a swirling conch shell martini glass), I thought they weren't. But thankfully, small makers and home decor brands have recently embraced the interior design trend, making it more shoppable now than ever.
"Seashells are providing a sense of whimsy that current millennial design trends are capitalizing on," says Alex Bass, the founder, interior designer and art curator behind Salon 21. But if you're worried it leans too cliché coastal or summer-specific like the Amalficore trend, you shouldn't be. "I think the shape can work all year round if you purchase pieces that resemble shells but are made out of other materials, versus having a jar of seashells you collected from the beach (which I do love in the right setting!) To make sure your home doesn't lean too hard into the 'coastal' vibe, incorporate seashell elements in different mediums such as porcelain and vintage silver."
And while the ocean itself remains full of mystery, I'm here to carefully decipher the seashell decor trend for you, which hopefully the curated shopping edit below will do.
Seashell decor
Price: $32
I'm completely charmed by this set of four lustrous shot glasses, which feature a shimmering gold rim. Their irregular, organic shape makes them look like treasures lost at sea and warped by water over time. The slightly textured surface reflects light beautifully, making them a magical addition to your home cocktail bar.
Price: $43.33
Was: $57.70
If you buy anything from this list, let it be these seashell stemware glasses. They’re the style that started it all. Each glass is handmade and one-of-a-kind, with an option to engrave a name (or two!) and date at the bottom. Delicate but perfect for decor, an occasional drink, or a sentimental token, these glasses are worth the gentle handling.
Price: $139
While seashells are the focus of this trend, oysters deserve a mention too. Remember the oyster shell salt holders and trinket trays from a few years ago? If you thought those were chic, you're sure to swoon over this sculptural bowl by Beatriz Ball. The photo makes it look small, but it's actually a generous 15” wide, perfect for entryways, coffee tables, dining tables, or credenzas. It can stand alone or hold your favorite pretty little things.
Price: $51
Actual sand dollars might not quite fit this aesthetic, but this one, made of abstract and crystal-clear transparent glass, is the exception. It almost looks like a jellyfish — majestic and petite at just 5” wide. It's perfect for holding keys or, if you’re like me, your daily assortment of earrings and rings. For this look, steer clear of traditional woven coastal accents and opt for silvery chromes and silky fabrics.
Price: $24.99
Okay, maybe it’s a touch kitschy, but styled right (ideally with other ethereal objects from this edit), it could be the chicest. The clam shell's pearl accent finish is exactly the vibe, while the soft glowing bulb is enchanting. Some of the over 100 happy reviewers have used it as a nightlight or a jewelry box. Given that this Amazon lighting option is battery-operated and portable, the world really is your oyster (see what I did there?)
Price: $9
Mother of pearl caviar spoons are an unnecessary necessity. For when you serve caviar, you’ll be prepared with the perfect utensil, and even if you don’t, they look great on display (and would work on a cheese board for dips). These petite spoons are the most gorgeous I’ve ever seen. The scoop is made from mother of pearl, while the handle features Golden oyster and, at the very bottom there's sea snail for a decorative finish. I’ve already added four to my cart.
Price: $620
Caviar connoisseurs and anyone who appreciates a good Sturgeon, this one’s for you. A bijou dish and spoon of mother of pearl, keeps your precious caviar at the perfect temperature for a premium tasting experience. Every bit of it looks like a shell, curved shape and all, delicately propped up on a decorative ball — purposefully stylish. If I saw a host use this at a dinner party, I might keel over in excitement.
Price: $1,529.10
Was: $1,699
I urge you to check out the product listing for a closer look (this image doesn’t do it justice). Behold my new favorite chandelier — a symphony of cascading crystals and seashells, capturing our desired sophisticated coastal vibe perfectly. Offering a refreshing break from iridescent finishes, this all-white fixture stands elegantly on its own. Rated 4.5/5 stars by delighted customers, one reviewer raves, “If you are even considering buying this chandelier... do it now! It is absolutely STUNNING and a show stopper! When we have guests over, they gush about how amazing it is! Gorgeous piece and a great price! I couldn't be more thrilled.”
Price: $43
If you’re after something a bit more subdued, this Amazon vase is a fantastic choice. While it pairs beautifully with seashell motifs, it also shines on its own with a magical, mystical coastal look thanks to its pearl finish and spherical, bubble-like shape. With a 4.4/5-star rating over 132 reviews and a fabulous price point of just $43, this is one of those essential pieces to keep in your vase rotation for a touch of whimsy. Pair with your favorite stems for a unique coastal living room idea.
Price: $50
A mother-of-pearl tissue box cover sounds far bougier than it is. I mean, this one could easily be much pricier, but I found it (top-reviewed, I might add) for the sweet price of $50. And yes, the inlay is real mother of pearl. This seashell-inspired bathroom decor piece is perfect for elevating your space because, let’s be real — an uncovered tissue box in plain view docks you a few style points. To fully embrace this otherworldly look, pair it with other mother-of-pearl and pearlescent details, such as a waste basket, soap holder, or towel tray.
Price: $112
While the seashell decor trend leans heavily towards silver, these brass bookends also fit the vibe perfectly. They not only look vintage but actually are (Old Flame Candle Co. works with real dealers and pickers from around the world), which always makes things cooler in my book. They’re the perfect foil to more modern seashell decor picks, such as the caviar spoons above, but still complement them beautifully. Place them in a study or on your favorite bookshelf for a smart, sophisticated look that doesn’t take itself too seriously.
Price: $88
If you’re ever looking to elevate a table setting, napkin rings are a reliable place to start. These ones by Gohar World do a particularly fabulous job with their ultra-shiny twisting shells in light pink with little accents of blue. Pair them with white plate sets and your favorite dinner napkins, ideally something lustrous or fanciful and lacy.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
"Solar Tables" Are the Unexpected Trick for Lighting Your Patio That Makes Outdoor Spaces Feel Magical
These wickThese outdoor furniture designs could be the perfect solution for backyards in need of a little glower wrapped beauties could be the perfect solution for patios in need of a little glow
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
Coastal Farmhouse Ideas — 5 Inspiring Ways Designers Mix the Styles to Create Rustic Seaside Charm
Designers share how to cohesively mix these enduring styles to create a look where rustic touches meet modern-coastal cool
By Tessa Pearson Published