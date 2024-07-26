Why "Seashell Decor" is the Ethereal Decorating Trend That's Inspiring Our Style Editor Right Now

Seashell decor is making waves, and not in the usual California coast kind of way. Instead, think ethereal objects with pearlescent finishes, lustrous chromes and avant-garde, organic takes on classic shell shapes.

It's definitely still an emerging trend (which makes it infinitely cooler if you ask me), but it does already have a stronghold on a certain subculture on the internet. Once you start looking for it, chances are you'll see this subtle iteration of a coastal decor idea all over the carefully curated feeds of the chicest people you follow: whether in their jewelry, abalone and capiz shell details, or mother-of-pearl caviar servers... Basically, imagine the Little Mermaid was a cool-girl living in New York City.

The iridescence of these items almost makes them look otherworldly; almost unreal. When I first started seeing them popping up a few years ago (specifically a swirling conch shell martini glass), I thought they weren't. But thankfully, small makers and home decor brands have recently embraced the interior design trend, making it more shoppable now than ever.

"Seashells are providing a sense of whimsy that current millennial design trends are capitalizing on," says Alex Bass, the founder, interior designer and art curator behind Salon 21. But if you're worried it leans too cliché coastal or summer-specific like the Amalficore trend, you shouldn't be. "I think the shape can work all year round if you purchase pieces that resemble shells but are made out of other materials, versus having a jar of seashells you collected from the beach (which I do love in the right setting!) To make sure your home doesn't lean too hard into the 'coastal' vibe, incorporate seashell elements in different mediums such as porcelain and vintage silver."

And while the ocean itself remains full of mystery, I'm here to carefully decipher the seashell decor trend for you, which hopefully the curated shopping edit below will do.

Seashell decor