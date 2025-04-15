Iridescence Is Chrome’s More Playful, Hard-to-Define Cousin — And You're About to See It Everywhere

At Salone del Mobile 2025, inside a postmodern domus conceived by architect Lucia Valzelli, Italian design house Ghidini1961 debuted something surreal: Candy. A shimmering, multicolor, multidimensional metal finish that looks like the material embodiment of a mood ring — or what space-age futurists in the 1960s might have imagined furniture would look like in the future. Bright oranges, blues, purples, and greens shimmer in constant flux — somewhere between chrome and illusion.

At first glance, Candy could be mistaken for polished brass. But iridescence is mutable — shifting with the light, the angle, the room. This interior design trend is a living surface: one-of-a-kind, not just by SKU but by moment.

Candy wasn’t alone. Across Milan Design Week, iridescence emerged as a finish to watch for its abrupt disruption to the often static nature of interiors. “Iridescence speaks to the growing desire for dynamism in design,” says Giuseppe Ghidini, VP of sales and marketing at Ghidini1961. “The appeal lies in its ability to transform spaces — bringing a sense of movement, fluidity, and surprise to furniture and decor.”

Image 1 of 4 Ghidini1961’s Gioiello large round mirror brings a surreal, kinetic energy to the room. (Image credit: Fabrizio Bergamo. Design: Ghidini1961. Styling: Candida Zanelli and Rosaria Galli) The Tip Top paper basket by Richard Hutten, part of Ghidini1961’s Candy collection, turns a mundane object into a sculptural conversation starter. (Image credit: Ghidini1961) Also from Ghidini1961’s Candy collection, the Butterfly coat rack by Richard Hutten is part storage solution, part iridescent sculpture. (Image credit: Ghidini1961) The Gioiello oval mirror, another standout from Ghidini1961’s Candy line, reflects more than just your image — it refracts personality, playfulness, and light. (Image credit: Ghidini1961)

While chrome skews sharp and brass leans traditional, iridescence occupies a stranger, softer space.

According to the team at Artemest, its “ever-evolving effect allows for a broader spectrum of color integration, making it feel both futuristic and organic at the same time.”

In other words: it has range.

Vaporetto’s Luna sculptures might not shine, per se, but their flame-worked borosilicate glass shifts from pink to purple with the light, mimicking iridescence in slow motion. (Image credit: Vaporetto)

Beyond aesthetics, though, this next-gen finish reflects a broader shift across categories — a rejection of minimalism’s flat uniformity in favor of expressive, one-of-a-kind color stories.

Gen Alpha, for instance, doesn’t want Millennial Pink. They want every color — at once. That preference is already well-documented in sectors like beauty, where rainbow branding is the new shorthand for relevance.

If maximalism is the mood, iridescence might be the interior design equivalent.

Daria Dazzan’s Onda series blends fashion and form — an embroidered gesture on ceramic, finished in iridescent glazes that bring movement to still objects. (Image credit: Daria Dazzan)

“In 2025, we expect to see more experimentation with light-reactive surfaces, high-tech coatings, and finishes that bring movement to still objects,” Giuseppe adds. While Candy is a metal finish, he predicts similar executions in glass, fabric, and beyond.

Ceramiche Lega’s lustrous tile, created by Martina Scarpa, undergoes a rare second reduction firing, revealing an ethereal copper sheen kissed with iridescence. (Image credit: Ceramiche Lega di Martina Scarpa)

That future may already be here. On art-forward platforms like Artemest, pieces such as the Luci in Piazzetta a Caprivase by Nino Basso for Design Center 1991 reflect the same impulse.

“This ceramic piece, crafted using the raku technique, has a mesmerizing polychrome finish that shifts beautifully between vibrant and muted hues,” the team explains. “The raku process enhances its unpredictability — each piece becomes a unique fusion of fire, glaze, and texture, echoing the organic nature of iridescence itself.”

Ghirò Studio’s Velluto Coffee Table combines a carved blue crystal top with violet undertones for a finish that feels more like atmosphere than furniture. (Image credit: Ghirò Studio)

While finishes like chrome and brushed steel remain mainstays, iridescence offers what they can’t: surprise. And, perhaps more importantly, personality. In a design era defined by customization and individual expression, materials can’t just sit quietly.

“At Ghidini1961, we see a future where materials are no longer just static components but elements that engage and react to their environment,” says Giuseppe.

Iridescence isn’t just about shine. It’s about surfaces that shift — that do something. If the material world is softening at the edges, finishes like Candy might just be leading the way.

On a budget? Colorful, transparent acrylic furniture delivers a similarly ethereal effect — minus the splurge.