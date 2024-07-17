This Designer-Look Furniture is Trending Right Now — I Know the Secret of Where to Shop for It on a Budget

Acrylic furniture is enjoying a moment in the limelight. Far from tacky, this transparent and often colorful furniture trend is a great way to bring some unique, contemporary character into your home. A common feature in Bauhaus interior design, the trend for lucite furniture is especially popular among designers right now, and so - by virtue - it has our seal of approval, too.

Whether used for a nightstand, bookcase, or coffee table, this clear yet colorful furniture offers an intriguing perspective by creating an illusory "floating" effect for the decorative items within or on top of it. A quick glance into elite modern homes and you're bound to see some iteration of this trend, whether it's 100% glass coffee tables or playful acrylic shelving with an iridescent finish. The best part? The budget-friendly nature of interior design trends like this one - and the versatility of styling it - make it easy to embrace the look in your home, no matter your design style.

Contrary to opinion, this bright furniture trend isn't just for fans of an eclectic style. If you're looking to add a playful touch and a pop of color to an otherwise minimalist space, this decorating idea is the way to go. Designers love using a statement piece - like a coffee table - in chromatic glass, but acrylic or lucite furniture has exactly the same effect for a fraction of the cost.

The reason for this furniture's popularity is clear when you see the truly unique effect it has on a space compared to traditional wooden or upholstered furniture. 'It’s got an other-worldly, ethereal quality to it, and the use of color feels both soft and bold all at once,' explains Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf. 'Acrylic is a much more budget-friendly alternative to these glass designs, and one you’ll worry less about enduring a busy household.'

Entirely clear designs are of course the most minimal option for living room furniture trends if you want to open up your space and really let your surrounding furniture sing. However, we love the almost neon-like effect that sunlight - or even artificial light - can have on colorful variations.

If you really want to harness a full spectrum of color, there are even iridescent iterations like this coffee table at Wayfair that bounce kaleidoscopic color around your space. 'This iridescent acrylic furniture, in particular, takes inspiration from elevated designer pieces, such as Glas Italia’s Shimmer collection — though of course, these designs are made from luxurious glass rather than acrylic,' says Hugh.

(Image credit: Nicole Dianne. Design by Collected Interiors)

It's really easy to add a hint of colorful acrylic furniture into any space, but be wary that it could get lost in busier rooms. Instead, consider using one standout piece in a more neutral color scheme to make a real design statement. 'Because of the nature of how colors interact, these pieces are better styled in simpler, plain white rooms, where light can cast beautifully colored refractions on the walls, and the hues can be appreciated, without the interference of a bold wall color behind,' Hugh notes.

Besides the aesthetic benefits, there are some other obvious advantages of choosing acrylic chromatic furniture over glass. 'It's more colorfast and more durable than glass furniture in that it's very hard to break and does not shatter,' explains Tracey Butler, owner of lucite furniture brands shop hiddin and Clear Home Design. 'In addition, it's "bendable" due to its heated bending process and can take rounded, curved shapes unlike glass. It also comes in a wide variety of thicknesses, and the thicker the material, the more impressive the furniture.'

Why is acrylic furniture trending?

(Image credit: King Living)

If you felt as though the acrylic furniture trend has a distinctly retro feel about it, you wouldn't be mistaken. That's because - according to Tracey - it actually dates back to the 1920s when sophisticated yet affordable lucite furniture was popular among the Art Deco style. 'Iconic styles like the waterfall style tables add instant style to any decor because they are so recognizable,' she says.

Generally, the market for lucite furniture has always existed, but there's undoubtedly been a resurgence of late. 'The recent popularity is due to the trending furniture style known as "brutalist" which features thick scale boucle upholstery mixed with thick wood, architecturally interesting tables and casegoods,' Tracey explains. 'The natural partner for this brutalist style is light, transparent lucite furniture.' To replicate this look inspired by brutalist interiors, she suggests pairing lucite furniture with thick, solid pieces to offer the necessary balance between opaque and transparent furniture.

Regardless of your personal design style, a splash of chromatic acrylic can go a long way in bringing a burst of playfulness to your space. Whether it's a small wall shelf, like this one on Amazon, or a large clear coffee table for a totally transparent effect, acrylic furniture is sure to have an impact on any space.