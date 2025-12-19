27 Candle Holders That Elevate Your Dining Table and Turn Everyday Surfaces Into a Design Feature
A stylist-curated collection of candle holders chosen to bring a bolder presence and intention to everyday surfaces
Candles have always had a place in interiors, but lately it's the holders themselves that are doing some of the heavy lighting. As a Design Lab stylist, I think of them less as accessories and more as small architectural objects — pieces that introduce shape, height and interest even when they're not lit.
What I love about candle holders is how versatile they are. You can use them layered in an entryway, grouped as coffee table decor, or even along a console where they immediately give a surface more intention.
This collection brings together candle holders and candle centerpieces that work beyond a single moment. Some are sculptural enough to stand alone like the Layered Hale Candle Holder, while others like the Metal Candle holder are simpler and add character wherever they're placed.
Whether you're looking for a first statement piece or something more understated to quietly elevate a shelf or console, Design Lab stylists are here to help. Simply send us a short brief by email, and we'll happily curate the right piece for you home.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.