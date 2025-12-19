27 Candle Holders That Elevate Your Dining Table and Turn Everyday Surfaces Into a Design Feature

Candles have always had a place in interiors, but lately it's the holders themselves that are doing some of the heavy lighting. As a Design Lab stylist, I think of them less as accessories and more as small architectural objects — pieces that introduce shape, height and interest even when they're not lit.

What I love about candle holders is how versatile they are. You can use them layered in an entryway, grouped as coffee table decor, or even along a console where they immediately give a surface more intention.



This collection brings together candle holders and candle centerpieces that work beyond a single moment. Some are sculptural enough to stand alone like the Layered Hale Candle Holder, while others like the Metal Candle holder are simpler and add character wherever they're placed.

Whether you're looking for a first statement piece or something more understated to quietly elevate a shelf or console, Design Lab stylists are here to help. Simply send us a short brief by email, and we'll happily curate the right piece for you home.