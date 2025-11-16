Forget Expensive Table Lamps — These Chic 'Tealight Lamps' Are a Way More Atmospheric Addition to Your Winter Table

I recently bought a bundle pack of tealights to illuminate my jack-o'-lanterns over Halloween. And while I love a good deal, I'm now left with about 48 tealight candles that deserve some love and attention. So on my hunt for cool ways to style my surplus, I came across tealight lamps.

And let me tell you, it's pretty genius. It's unlike your typical table lamps in that there's no electricity needed, and unlike where you buy table lamps in designer styles you'll need to shell out, these are much more affordable. So it might not shed as much light as you'd need for focus or task lighting, but that's not to say it's not a charming option for ambient mood-setting.

I love the idea of giving your tealights a second life by using them as makeshift bulbs in these pretty lamps. And I found seven stylistically versatile options to fit your aesthetic of the moment.

nkuku Adesola Glass Tealight Holder Lamp £38 at nkuku Color: Amber nkuku's Adesola Glass Tealight Holder Lamp is the perfect example to showcase the working of this design and how darling it can be for a glowy corner. And if you want a softer effect, there's a clear version that looks just as lovely.

There are so many uses for tealight lamps, and that's what makes them so much for appealing to me. You can sub them in for your scented candles at a dinner party and let your menu do the talking without missing out on the romance of candlelight.

Alternatively, you could introduce some scented tealights to the mix and have them in your bedroom as you romanticize your bedtime. Or, you can even bring them out with you to throw a shadowed glow while you host al fresco.

The options are endless. But one thing is for certain — tealight lamps make every moment a little more beautiful.

While I have your attention, let me let you in on another similar trend that has recently stolen my heart — oil table lamps! It's just what you need to anchor your table at dinner or on date night, and it's a clear testament to your fabulous sense of style.