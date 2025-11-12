IKEA's Best-Selling Star-Shaped Paper Lampshade Is Back, but You Can't Buy It Online — Don't Worry, I've Found 9 Alternatives
Transform your home into a winter wonderland with these paper-cut-out lanterns
There are a few unmistakable signs that the festive season is on its way: Advent calendars stocked on supermarket shelves, Christmas songs cycling on the radio, and IKEA’s best-selling star-shaped STRÅLA lampshades landing back in store. Over the last decade, these delicate, Scandi-style light fixtures have become a modern Christmas staple, adored for the decorative glow they cast across windows and cozy living spaces.
This year, IKEA quietly dropped its latest collection, and the designs are some of the prettiest paper Christmas decorations we’ve seen to date. Lace-cut patterns in timeless neutrals, the perfect balance between minimalism and festive charm — it’s the kind of decorating detail that looks effortlessly chic and sophisticated rather than overly Christmassy and brash. Whether lighting up your window, hanging in a hallway, or used as a DIY hanging focal point above the dining table, these stars elevate a space in seconds.
Naturally, the return of IKEA’s best-seller has prompted a flurry of excitement — but that's quickly squashed when you realize delivery of IKEA's range is limited to large orders only. Don't worry, though, because I've found nine alternatives you can buy online now and have delivered to your door in days.
H&M has a range of star-shaped paper lanterns to pick from. This one is made from pleated, layered paper with softly rounded points — designed to resemble a 'feathery snowflake.' Stylistically, these lampshades are perfect for those who want star lantern looks without the traditional Christmas overtones, and they're perfect for anywhere that would benefit from soft-level lighting. If you want the look of a lantern but prefer something that doesn’t scream 'seasonal only', this is your style.
This is a large-scale statement piece, at 115cm in diameter. This 9-point paper star lantern channels the classic Scandinavian window star tradition, and would work well in large bay windows or in homes with high ceilings. Due to its scale, it becomes more of a feature piece rather than a subtle accent — so, if you love dramatic, immersive decor, this is for you.
This paper star lampshade brings in a dash of festive sparkle with its gold finish and integrated lighting. Unlike many other paper lanterns, this one has built-in LED lights (battery-operated) so you don’t need to worry about routing a cord or finding an extra fixture. The warm glow and gold finish make it ideal for adding a touch of glamour to neutral rooms or layering into a more luxurious festive aesthetic.
Graham & Green’s Paper Shade collection offers a more design-led interpretation of the paper lantern trend, rather than traditional star silhouettes. The range includes softly rounded, origami-inspired pendants and pleated paper forms that feel modern and more elevated than a classic star.
For those who prefer their stars in string form rather than a single large piece, this string of 10 delicate paper stars is mounted on a clear cable, each lit from within by warm-white LEDs and battery powered. It's a great option for layering, draped across Christmas mantels or along bannisters. If you already have fairy lights and want a bit more shape and interest to your display, this ticks that box.
These fun star-shaped paper lampshade from Free People are a little more boho than some of the other styles. The designs extend beyond the classic white — with black and blue base colors to choose from — bringing character to every room they hang in. Plus, they're each made by hand by artists in India.
If you're someone who leans into color a lot at home, this green star-shaped paper pendant light might be of interest to you. Finished in a flocked fabric, it's almost velvet-like up close, but it's once the lights come on a shine through the cut-outs that the magic really starts.
The Cox & Cox Light Up Paper Snowflake deviates slightly from the star-shape trend in the form of a large paper 'snowflake' lantern. Inspired by 1970s paper‐decor designs, it uses layered paper and a central light to cast a gentle glow — bringing a retro-chic charm that works especially well in minimalist interiors. For those seeking something slightly different from the classic star shape yet still in the paper lantern family, this is a beautiful choice.
This star-shaped cut-out lampshade comes in multiple color options and offers a very accessible price point for this trend. This specific design is smaller in size, which means it works well in tighter spaces or if you want to use several together. Because it’s toward the lower price scale, it’s also well-suited for seasonal décor that you may rotate or replace each year.
As we inch closer to the festive season, it’s clear that paper star lanterns have evolved far beyond a simple Christmas lighting decoration. They’ve become a symbol of the softer, more thoughtful approach to seasonal styling — subtle rather than over-done.
Whether you hang a single, oversized star in a statement window or create a layered cluster of stars for maximum impact, the effect is always quietly beautiful. Simple, sustainable, and stylish, they prove that festive decorating doesn’t need to be excessive to feel special — sometimes, all it takes is a little light.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Seraphina is a contributing editor at Livingetc, writing Advice features on design, renovation and organisation. Seraphina is a qualified Interior Designer from KLC School of Design having worked at London-based interior design agencies Anouska Hempel and ND Studios. Seraphina has also completed her MA degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with previous experience including writing for Homes & Gardens, Women's Health, Food & Travel and Fabulous Magazine.