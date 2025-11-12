IKEA's Best-Selling Star-Shaped Paper Lampshade Is Back, but You Can't Buy It Online — Don't Worry, I've Found 9 Alternatives

There are a few unmistakable signs that the festive season is on its way: Advent calendars stocked on supermarket shelves, Christmas songs cycling on the radio, and IKEA’s best-selling star-shaped STRÅLA lampshades landing back in store. Over the last decade, these delicate, Scandi-style light fixtures have become a modern Christmas staple, adored for the decorative glow they cast across windows and cozy living spaces.

This year, IKEA quietly dropped its latest collection, and the designs are some of the prettiest paper Christmas decorations we’ve seen to date. Lace-cut patterns in timeless neutrals, the perfect balance between minimalism and festive charm — it’s the kind of decorating detail that looks effortlessly chic and sophisticated rather than overly Christmassy and brash. Whether lighting up your window, hanging in a hallway, or used as a DIY hanging focal point above the dining table, these stars elevate a space in seconds.

Naturally, the return of IKEA’s best-seller has prompted a flurry of excitement — but that's quickly squashed when you realize delivery of IKEA's range is limited to large orders only. Don't worry, though, because I've found nine alternatives you can buy online now and have delivered to your door in days.

As we inch closer to the festive season, it’s clear that paper star lanterns have evolved far beyond a simple Christmas lighting decoration. They’ve become a symbol of the softer, more thoughtful approach to seasonal styling — subtle rather than over-done.

Whether you hang a single, oversized star in a statement window or create a layered cluster of stars for maximum impact, the effect is always quietly beautiful. Simple, sustainable, and stylish, they prove that festive decorating doesn’t need to be excessive to feel special — sometimes, all it takes is a little light.

