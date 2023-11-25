This IKEA hack for floating star lights creates the perfect pendants for your Christmas dining table

The countdown to Christmas is on. With just a month to go until the big day, it's finally acceptable to start decorating your home for the festive season (if you haven't given in to temptation already, that is). We're all for embracing your family's age-old traditions, and that includes ornaments that have been past down for generations, but if you're looking to make a statement this year, why not get creative with a new DIY idea?

For design enthusiasts like us, Christmas decorating is one of the most exciting moments of the year. There are so many ways to bring a little bit of magic into your home but lights are certainly one of the best, be it the twinkling string lights on your Christmas tree or the gentle flicker of a candle. If you want to go even further, however, this simple IKEA hack for floating star-shaped lights is seriously spectacular, and we think they make the perfect pendants for your Christmas dining table. Here's how to make them.

(Image credit: Sophie Brown (@nestihome))

This whimsical Christmas lighting idea comes courtesy of Sophie Brown (@nestihome) who shares many a creative home DIY on her social media. All you need to recreate the look is some star-shaped shades from IKEA, some small puck lights, and a length of fishing line and you have a beautiful festive pendant to hang above your dining table.

To get started, you'll need to purchase some IKEA STRÅLA lampshades. Sophie uses three for her lighting idea, but you could do a single one or even more than three if you have a larger space. Sophie also chose the STRÅLA shade with gold detailing, but IKEA also has other designs on offer.

As well as your paper star shades, you'll also need some adhesive decorating hooks, some duct tape, a length of clear fishing line, and some battery-operated puck lights that come with a remote control. All these items can be bought from your local hardware store or Amazon for just a few dollars each.

Once you have all the items needed for your IKEA hack, it's time for the fun part. 'First, assemble the globe fittings that come with the STRALA lamp shades,' says Sophie. 'Next, peel off the sticky backing of the puck lights and adhere to the base of the globe fitting, securing it with duct tape.' This ensures your fitting and the light itself are joined firmly together.

'You then need to position the globe fitting inside the star, following the packet instructions,' Sophie explains. 'Then, run a long length of fishing line between the two globe-fitting hooks and tighten to bring the two hooks together. This will create the star shape.'

Once in place, you'll need to secure the fishing line with several knots, tying a loop at the other end for the shade to hang from. 'All that's left to do is position the decorator clips on your ceiling and hang the stars on these hooks from the loop that you created,' Sophie adds. You can follow the same step to hang as many stars as you like, adjusting the length of the fishing wire as necessary. The lights can then be operated from a remote control so you can easily turn them on and off without having to access the light inside.

(Image credit: Sophie Brown (@nestihome))

We love the enchanting glow this lighting idea creates, and it's so simple to do yourself. Experiment with different colors and sizes for a fun festive pendant idea that suits your space, and bring a bit of extra magic to the Christmas table this year.

