This IKEA hack for floating star lights creates the perfect pendants for your Christmas dining table
Make a statement with your Christmas lighting this year with this easy DIY that takes less than ten minutes to do
The countdown to Christmas is on. With just a month to go until the big day, it's finally acceptable to start decorating your home for the festive season (if you haven't given in to temptation already, that is). We're all for embracing your family's age-old traditions, and that includes ornaments that have been past down for generations, but if you're looking to make a statement this year, why not get creative with a new DIY idea?
For design enthusiasts like us, Christmas decorating is one of the most exciting moments of the year. There are so many ways to bring a little bit of magic into your home but lights are certainly one of the best, be it the twinkling string lights on your Christmas tree or the gentle flicker of a candle. If you want to go even further, however, this simple IKEA hack for floating star-shaped lights is seriously spectacular, and we think they make the perfect pendants for your Christmas dining table. Here's how to make them.
This whimsical Christmas lighting idea comes courtesy of Sophie Brown (@nestihome) who shares many a creative home DIY on her social media. All you need to recreate the look is some star-shaped shades from IKEA, some small puck lights, and a length of fishing line and you have a beautiful festive pendant to hang above your dining table.
To get started, you'll need to purchase some IKEA STRÅLA lampshades. Sophie uses three for her lighting idea, but you could do a single one or even more than three if you have a larger space. Sophie also chose the STRÅLA shade with gold detailing, but IKEA also has other designs on offer.
As well as your paper star shades, you'll also need some adhesive decorating hooks, some duct tape, a length of clear fishing line, and some battery-operated puck lights that come with a remote control. All these items can be bought from your local hardware store or Amazon for just a few dollars each.
@nesti_home ♬ Christmas Magic - Background Music Lab
Once you have all the items needed for your IKEA hack, it's time for the fun part. 'First, assemble the globe fittings that come with the STRALA lamp shades,' says Sophie. 'Next, peel off the sticky backing of the puck lights and adhere to the base of the globe fitting, securing it with duct tape.' This ensures your fitting and the light itself are joined firmly together.
'You then need to position the globe fitting inside the star, following the packet instructions,' Sophie explains. 'Then, run a long length of fishing line between the two globe-fitting hooks and tighten to bring the two hooks together. This will create the star shape.'
Once in place, you'll need to secure the fishing line with several knots, tying a loop at the other end for the shade to hang from. 'All that's left to do is position the decorator clips on your ceiling and hang the stars on these hooks from the loop that you created,' Sophie adds. You can follow the same step to hang as many stars as you like, adjusting the length of the fishing wire as necessary. The lights can then be operated from a remote control so you can easily turn them on and off without having to access the light inside.
We love the enchanting glow this lighting idea creates, and it's so simple to do yourself. Experiment with different colors and sizes for a fun festive pendant idea that suits your space, and bring a bit of extra magic to the Christmas table this year.
You will need
CURRENTLY ON SALE
Price: $5.99
Size: 28"
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Lilith Hudson is the News Editor at Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news, features, and explainers for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration you need in your home. Lilith discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. After graduating, she decided to take things a step further and now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, with previous experience at the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, and The Simple Things Magazine. At weekends you'll find her renovating a tiny one-up, one-down annex next to her Dad's holiday cottage in the Derbyshire dales where she applies all the latest design ideas she's picked up through the week.
-
-
How can I make my kitchen feel more Christmassy? 7 ways to add festive ambiance with style
Interior designers and experts reveal their top tips on creating that cozy festive ambiance in the kitchen...
By Ruth Doherty Published
-
5 ways to create more storage space in your home - you'll squeeze the most out of every last inch
Find out how interior experts maximize efficient storage space in every room
By Jacky Parker Published
-
Best outdoor Christmas decorations for 2023 - 9 stylish options for a front yard with festive curb appeal
Ensure your Christmas display goes beyond the front door this festive season with these outdoor decor buys
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
This viral Amazon buy lets you turn on your Christmas tree from a light switch - it's the buy of the season, and only $20
This nifty gadget will revolutionize the way you turn on your Christmas tree lights on and you can get get
By Amy McArdle Published
-
Jeremiah Brent just decorated a fun, festive mantel using Crate & Barrel's Christmas collection
The designer has thrown his typically restrained style to the wind with this whimsical festive mantel display
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
IKEA's new "paper" Christmas tree is the best spot for your favorite ornaments - and it costs less than $15
The perfect accessory for making a small space like an entryway feel more Christmassy, while also embracing festive decor that feels modern and cool
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
This artificial Christmas tree is the easiest way to decorate for the holidays (but designers are divided!)
This tree could be the answer to easy Christmas decor if you're strapped for time
By Amy McArdle Published
-
IKEA's genius new $15 Christmas tree alternative is perfect for small spaces - we predict it's going to be a sell out!
If space is at a premium, IKEA's clever Christmas tree alternative is the ideal way to introduce some festive cheer to your home
By Amy McArdle Published
-
This viral $25 tool will fix the 'broken' bulbs in your Christmas tree lights in a matter of seconds
Broken Christmas tree lights? Fix them instantly using this $25 tool that's taken TikTok by storm!
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
How to set up a Christmas chime for a Ring doorbell, plus other festive hacks to try
Offer a warm festive greeting to your guests this Christmas using this Ring doorbell hack
By Lilith Hudson Last updated