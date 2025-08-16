These Light-Up Bottle Stoppers Make Your Old Wine Bottles Look Like Mid-Century Designer Lamps

My boyfriend and I have always agreed that the big light should only ever be switched on in an absolute emergency. But when you're hosting a dinner party and the sun is quickly setting... there's only so much the table lamps scattered on side tables around the room can do to keep the party alive. These LED Bottle Stopper Lamps from Graham & Green, though, solve everything.

Instead of just picking up any old cheap and cheerful lamp, I’ve always been keen to play around with some of the chic and sculptural mid-century modern lighting ideas that are currently dominating my Pinterest feed. The only issue? The kind of designer sputnik chandeliers and sculptural dome-shaped lamps that I’ve been swooning over typically come with a rather hefty price tag.

Not these bottle stopper lights, though! For just £24.95, you can quickly transform a negative (empty wine bottle) into a positive (pretty, portable table lamp), and turn your attention back to the conversation.

Made from iron, these bottle stopper lights come in basic black, moss green, and light gray — all sleek yet understated colors that feel fitting for a mid-century modern aesthetic.

Ideal for dinner parties and evening get-togethers, they make it easy to instantly transform any of those empty wine bottles on your table into a stylish dining table lamp (IYKYK) that can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Alternatively, they’re also great for more permanent decor — doubling as a lovely way to upcycle that vintage bottle you popped on a particularly special occasion into your own sleek, unique, and fully portable accent piece. Which, as a serial hoarder of keepsakes, is an idea that I really like.

This one not to your taste? Turns out there are plenty of bottle stopper lights out there.

Whether you’re changing out your ceiling lights or looking for some new renter-friendly fixtures, switching up your lighting is a guaranteed way to instantly transform the look and feel of your home.

And if mid-century modern table lamps aren’t your thing, you’re guaranteed to find at least one idea that fits with your aesthetic in this edit of the top 2025 lighting trends.

