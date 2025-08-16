These Light-Up Bottle Stoppers Make Your Old Wine Bottles Look Like Mid-Century Designer Lamps

My boyfriend and I have always agreed that the big light should only ever be switched on in an absolute emergency. But when you're hosting a dinner party and the sun is quickly setting... there's only so much the table lamps scattered on side tables around the room can do to keep the party alive. These LED Bottle Stopper Lamps from Graham & Green, though, solve everything.

Instead of just picking up any old cheap and cheerful lamp, I’ve always been keen to play around with some of the chic and sculptural mid-century modern lighting ideas that are currently dominating my Pinterest feed. The only issue? The kind of designer sputnik chandeliers and sculptural dome-shaped lamps that I’ve been swooning over typically come with a rather hefty price tag.

Not these bottle stopper lights, though! For just £24.95, you can quickly transform a negative (empty wine bottle) into a positive (pretty, portable table lamp), and turn your attention back to the conversation.

Graham & Green LED Bottle Stopper Lamps £24.95 at Graham and Green With their cleverly designed bottle-stopper bases, these LED lights can be inserted into almost any glass bottle to quickly transform it into a small lamp. They last up to six hours when fully charged via the USB cable, and each comes with three different temperature settings for you to switch between.



Made from iron, these bottle stopper lights come in basic black, moss green, and light gray — all sleek yet understated colors that feel fitting for a mid-century modern aesthetic.

Ideal for dinner parties and evening get-togethers, they make it easy to instantly transform any of those empty wine bottles on your table into a stylish dining table lamp (IYKYK) that can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Alternatively, they’re also great for more permanent decor — doubling as a lovely way to upcycle that vintage bottle you popped on a particularly special occasion into your own sleek, unique, and fully portable accent piece. Which, as a serial hoarder of keepsakes, is an idea that I really like.

This one not to your taste? Turns out there are plenty of bottle stopper lights out there.

SOUDFK Metal Wireless Bottle Lamp £15.17 at Amazon UK A slightly more contemporary take on a bottle stopper light, this rechargeable lamp boasts a sleek conical lampshade design and comes in eleven different colors. Made from metal, it’s completely waterproof — meaning it's ideal for outdoor use, too. There are three different temperature settings to choose from, and the built-in touch control makes it easy to adjust the brightness level. BA-ER Wireless Rechargeable Bottle Lamp £14.99 at Amazon UK Instead of having a built-in bottle stopper, this clever lamp is installed by simply sliding it over the top of your chosen vessel. Surprisingly versatile, this means that it works with a range of different bottle types — and can also just be used on its own as a mini portable lamp or night light. Available in black or white, it’ll make a seriously chic accessory in any modern home. H&M Bottle-Mounted Candle Holder £3.99 at H&M (US) While not technically a lamp, this clever candle holder bottle stopper mount lets you instantly transform any empty wine bottles into a statement candlestick holder. Just place it in your chosen bottle, add a taper candle — either authentic or LED — and enjoy the ambient glow. It’s a great way to repurpose your empty bottles when hosting a cozy, candle-lit dinner. Studio Beurre Wine Bottle Candle Holder €69 at studiobeurre.com If you're into the idea of dinner by candlelight, Berlin-based ceramicist (and trained chef) Lea Schelling creates these gorgeous ceramic wine bottle candle holders. Available in a range of different finishes, they carefully balance two taper candles on a bottle — opened or not. SUCK Bottle Light Cork £9.77 at John Lewis This clever cork bottle stop is USB-charged and features a light that shines down into the bottle — perfect for alfresco meals where the wind can blow out candles, and there isn't enough room for a lamp. It looks even better in vintage, decorative bottles, but equally as good with liquids still in. IKEA SOLVINDEN Battery-Operated Donut-Shaped Table Lamp £3 at IKEA If it's a thing, IKEA is bound to have an option, and while not specifically made for this (or anywhere near as stylish as the other options), this donut-shaped portable lamp could easily be looped over the neck of a wine bottle to add a bit of extra ambience to the dining table at night.

Whether you’re changing out your ceiling lights or looking for some new renter-friendly fixtures, switching up your lighting is a guaranteed way to instantly transform the look and feel of your home.

And if mid-century modern table lamps aren’t your thing, you’re guaranteed to find at least one idea that fits with your aesthetic in this edit of the top 2025 lighting trends.