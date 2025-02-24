This Candle Holder Makes Clever Use of the Biggest Eyesore at Any Dinner Party — Empty Wine Bottles

There is nothing I love more than clever design. Whether that's a ladder that can also serve as a stylish blanket holder, a stool that transforms into a decorative end table, or a serving bowl styled as an entryway catchall — any home décor that has many manifestations has my heart. And my latest discovery? A bottle stopper that moonlights as a candle holder.

Anything Alessi already gets my attention, but this chrome wine bottle stopper slash candle holder (available at Walmart) is just too cool. The perfect dinner party table accessory? I absolutely think so. While empty wine bottles where once an eyesore, they've now got a whole new purpose.

When it comes to designer-approved dining room ideas, the more candles you can have, the better. And while they usually runs the risk of knocking them over or sleeves getting singed, this elevated (and not just height, but also style) solution somehow feels safer?

Alessi "Smack" Chrome Wine Bottle Stopper/Candle Holder View at Walmart Price: $55 I'm loving the recent metallic décor trend, and this Alessi bottle stopper/candle holder is the perfect addition of chrome into your home. Whether you're a metallic fanatic or simply want to jazz up your space, this chrome option will do the trick. Since its so small, it won't overtake your existing design scheme — rather, it'll stylize your table decoration in a chic and sophisticated way. Plus, it's available at Walmart, which makes it super convenient to shop.

I only wish I'd come across this candle holder trick sooner! In my old apartment, I had a bad habit of letting empty wine bottles stack up (going down to the creepy basement recycle room? No thanks). A few of these clever candle holders would've turned those bottles into chic and practical décor.

And as the cherry on top, this style is a guaranteed conversation starter. I'm certain your guests will want one for themselves. Below, I've found two other more affordable bottle-mounted candle holders, as well as some taper candles to complete the look.

Bottle-Mounted Candle Holder View at H&M Price: $5.99 The style from H&M Home is small and simple — its cylindrical top will comfortably hold a taper candle while the wide rim will catch any dripping wax. It comes in three different colors: gold, black, or light beige — allowing you to decide which will best complement your existing décor. I'd opt for a few of these holders to place in bottles across a dinner table, creating a cohesive table setting. Oenophilia Afterglow Bottle Candelabra View at Amazon Price: $18.99 Looking for something a little more intricate? This is a candelabra-style bottle stopper with four outward-extending arms and a middle platform for holding candles. If you're loving the 'castlecore' design trend, this style is an easy way to decorate your dining room like the great hall of a medieval fortress. Hyoola 10" Wool White Dripless Taper Candles View at Walmart Price: $19.95/12-pack Of course, you'll need some taper candles for the candle holders, and you can't go wrong with this simple ivory style. These candles are not only dripless, but are meant to last up to eight hours. Plus, this box comes with 12 candles — perfect for a table flanked with several bottle-mounted candle holders. (But really, you can never have enough taper candles).

The more I dug into this idea, the more I discovered. And if Alessi's $55 stopper doesn't quite do it for you (or any of the cheaper options I've shared), believe it or not, there are plenty of wine stopper/candle holders to find on ebay, too.