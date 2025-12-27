This 'Deconstructable' Cookware Set From IKEA Makes Pan Storage So Much Easier in Small Kitchens — And It's on Sale Right Now
With almost 50% off its original price, this space-saving cookware is a total steal
Sales are in full swing, and now that Christmas gifting is all done, I'm looking to grab some functional additions to my studio kitchen. To that note, I just discovered IKEA's SLÄTROCKA Cookware Kit, which has a clever detachable handle system that solves one of my biggest bugbears — storing pans in drawers and cupboards.
I don't always think of IKEA as my go-to cookware brand, but being able to remove the handles means less awkward stacking in your cabinetry and easier organization of your storage space. SLÄTROCKA comes with two pots, one pan, and a detachable handle that makes small kitchen organization a breeze.
Here's why I'm predicting this sale item to be one of the more popular finds this season.
Material: Stainless Steel
Storing pots and pans in a small kitchen just got so much easier with this multi-functional set from IKEA. Simply press the two buttons on the side of the handle to detach as and when you need to deconstruct the set.
One of the biggest pots and pans storage mistakes is buying cookware that doesn't stow away easily. You then end up spending tons of time playing Tetris with your cooking utensils and ruining the aesthetic organization of your small kitchen in the process.
IKEA's SLÄTROCKA features a universal handle that fits onto both the pans and the pot, allowing you to stack the set when it's not in use. Plus, the set, originally tagged at an already reasonable price of £49, is now on sale for £25.
This trio works on all hobs and is crafted from stainless steel, so you can sauté, fry, simmer, and sizzle away. Plus, you don't have to worry about having to hand-wash these pans since they're dishwasher-safe.
And just another fringe benefit of shopping from this Scandi-brand is the 15-year guarantee that comes with the SLÄTROCKA. It's a simple, sleek, and long-lasting cookware collection that will serve any small kitchen well.
If You Can't Get to IKEA, Here's Where to Shop Instead
Color: Blue
Joseph Joseph's Space cookware launch is one that will forever impress with its inward folding handle that saves so much room when stowing away.
Color: Black
Having previewed the M&S x Tom Kerridge cookware collection earlier this year, trust me when I say this stackable set is gorgeously genius.
Color: Ivory
Amazon Basics also has this cookware set that saves space with the click of a removable handle, and it comes in linen gray, too.
Now that you have a smart cookware collection to serve your kitchen, you can splurge on a stylish utensil that effortlessly translates from hob and oven to table. And our guide to the best cookware brands should be treated as your little black book to the crème de la crème.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.