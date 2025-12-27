This 'Deconstructable' Cookware Set From IKEA Makes Pan Storage So Much Easier in Small Kitchens — And It's on Sale Right Now

With almost 50% off its original price, this space-saving cookware is a total steal

The Scandi brand has done it again, marrying clever design with affordability
Sales are in full swing, and now that Christmas gifting is all done, I'm looking to grab some functional additions to my studio kitchen. To that note, I just discovered IKEA's SLÄTROCKA Cookware Kit, which has a clever detachable handle system that solves one of my biggest bugbears — storing pans in drawers and cupboards.

I don't always think of IKEA as my go-to cookware brand, but being able to remove the handles means less awkward stacking in your cabinetry and easier organization of your storage space. SLÄTROCKA comes with two pots, one pan, and a detachable handle that makes small kitchen organization a breeze.

Here's why I'm predicting this sale item to be one of the more popular finds this season.

One of the biggest pots and pans storage mistakes is buying cookware that doesn't stow away easily. You then end up spending tons of time playing Tetris with your cooking utensils and ruining the aesthetic organization of your small kitchen in the process.

IKEA's SLÄTROCKA features a universal handle that fits onto both the pans and the pot, allowing you to stack the set when it's not in use. Plus, the set, originally tagged at an already reasonable price of £49, is now on sale for £25.

This trio works on all hobs and is crafted from stainless steel, so you can sauté, fry, simmer, and sizzle away. Plus, you don't have to worry about having to hand-wash these pans since they're dishwasher-safe.

And just another fringe benefit of shopping from this Scandi-brand is the 15-year guarantee that comes with the SLÄTROCKA. It's a simple, sleek, and long-lasting cookware collection that will serve any small kitchen well.

Now that you have a smart cookware collection to serve your kitchen, you can splurge on a stylish utensil that effortlessly translates from hob and oven to table. And our guide to the best cookware brands should be treated as your little black book to the crème de la crème.

