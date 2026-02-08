I Need a Way to Store Electric Toothbrushes in My Bathroom That Actually Looks Good — What Should I Pick?
These clever electric toothbrush holders are the organization upgrade that your bathroom counters have been needing
I'm of the opinion that if you're still using a manual toothbrush, you're living in the past. It's a belief that seems pretty uncontroversial, too, considering that almost everyone I know ditched the old-fashioned brushes long, long ago. And yet, despite this fact, there still seems to be a distinct lack of stylish electric toothbrush holders on the market.
If you're looking for an elegant holder for a traditional toothbrush, you're practically spoiled for options, with countless different materials and colorways available from all your go-to home shops. And yet, when it comes to providing sensible storage options for the far more effective electric models, they all seem to fall short. And I know what you're thinking, 'Why not just use the traditional holders to store your electric brush?' Trust me, I've tried, and it's just not cutting it anymore — there's nothing elegant about your electric brush messily knocking about in some old marble cup.
So, I took it upon myself to sniff out some toothbrush holders that not only keep your precious electric brush nice and secure, but also actually look good while doing so. You may have thought it was impossible, but Next's Natural Resin Ribbed Electric Toothbrush Holder and Tidy clearly proves that it's not. This holder has plenty of space for all your oral hygiene necessities, including a home for not just one but two electric toothbrushes — an ideal bathroom organizer. Plus, the ultra-chic ribbed finish makes it just as stylish as it is practical, and at only £15, I'm taking this find as a major win.
Chic, elegant, and practical — what more could you possibly hope for from a toothbrush holder? In fact, I hadn't thought 'toothbrush holder' and 'chic' were two words I'd ever see together, until I saw this design. With a super on-trend ribbed design, it's a style you'd feel proud to have on display. There's space for two separate electric toothbrushes, and another storage spot for your toothpaste and floss, so all your oral hygiene products can be neatly stored in one place. And, if all that wasn't enough, this clever holder is designed to hold your brush while it charges, too.
More Stylish Electric Toothbrush Storage
But, for a more minimalist design, this simple donut-style drip tray is ideal. The sleek marble finish makes it look far more expensive than it is, and would bring a nice, cohesive finish when used in a marble bathroom. It also comes in double, triple, and quadruple models, so you can neatly store the whole family's brushes.
This simple design is a great small bathroom storage idea for your electric toothbrushes, where counter space is limited. The smart self-adhesive backing makes for easy installation and is compatible with any smooth surface, so if you prefer brushing your teeth in the shower, this could be a real game-changer. Plus, the drainage hole allows for easy, quick drying, for optimal hygiene.
For a more playful, contemporary look, this terrazzo-look holder from Etsy is a particularly cool option. It comes in a wide array of terrazzo colors (15, to be exact), and can be made to store up to three brushes at a time. You can also add a matching terrazzo pot, too, for a fully cohesive scheme.
Matching all your bathroom hardware and accessories is one of the easiest ways to achieve that elevated, spa bathroom-look, and these sleek wall-mounted toothbrush holders come in three metallic finishes, making that cohesive finish even simpler to achieve.
Another lovely ribbed design, much like the first one, this toothbrush holder is split into three distinct sections, with a stylish, tiered look. However, unlike the Next holder, this one only has space for one electric toothbrush, making it a perfect choice for those of us who don't have to share our bathroom with anyone else, though it would also be a very chic addition to a guest bathroom.
To describe this genius piece of bathroom tech as a toothbrush holder would be the understatement of the century. Because, while it certainly does keep your electric toothbrush nice and secure, it also offers 360° sterilization and drying for your toothbrush, all from the comfort of your bathroom wall. Plus, it can also be used to sanitize your razor. I can't believe I've gone so long without one, honestly.
Keeping your bathroom counters tidy and stylish is one of the simple things you can do to make your daily routine that little bit easier. But, if that's not quite enough for you, why not check out these ideas for how to organize your bathroom for a better morning routine?
