I'm of the opinion that if you're still using a manual toothbrush, you're living in the past. It's a belief that seems pretty uncontroversial, too, considering that almost everyone I know ditched the old-fashioned brushes long, long ago. And yet, despite this fact, there still seems to be a distinct lack of stylish electric toothbrush holders on the market.

If you're looking for an elegant holder for a traditional toothbrush, you're practically spoiled for options, with countless different materials and colorways available from all your go-to home shops. And yet, when it comes to providing sensible storage options for the far more effective electric models, they all seem to fall short. And I know what you're thinking, 'Why not just use the traditional holders to store your electric brush?' Trust me, I've tried, and it's just not cutting it anymore — there's nothing elegant about your electric brush messily knocking about in some old marble cup.

So, I took it upon myself to sniff out some toothbrush holders that not only keep your precious electric brush nice and secure, but also actually look good while doing so. You may have thought it was impossible, but Next's Natural Resin Ribbed Electric Toothbrush Holder and Tidy clearly proves that it's not. This holder has plenty of space for all your oral hygiene necessities, including a home for not just one but two electric toothbrushes — an ideal bathroom organizer. Plus, the ultra-chic ribbed finish makes it just as stylish as it is practical, and at only £15, I'm taking this find as a major win.

Keeping your bathroom counters tidy and stylish is one of the simple things you can do to make your daily routine that little bit easier.