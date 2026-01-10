Simple changes go a long way. And this new year, I'm taking small steps to live a more sustainable life. Starting with switching to more conscious cleaning tools. Plastic tidying kits might seem more practical, but they're only causing more damage to the environment, and they're not nice to look at, either.

On the other hand, designer-approved cleaning tools crafted by hand from natural materials almost always look better. And it feels so much better curating a more organic clean-up arsenal that isn't a tacky eyesore.

So, I've put together a list of four types of handmade cleaning tools you should be adding to your home. And some recommendations on the chicest ones to shop!

1. Feather Dusters

If I walk into your home and I spy a feather duster propped up against a counter, just know I find you so chic. It has an aura that elevates the typically boring act of dusting, lending it a sprinkle of glamour.

Not to mention, it's just the kind of cleaning tool you can get away with leaving on display. So, my advice is to save your microfibre cloths for spills and switch to feather dusters to make your household cleaning schedule a little more fun.

Kavolet Handmade Duster £9.59 at Amazon UK Size:‎ 60 cm x 10 cm x 3 cm This Handmade Duster from Kavolet is great for your places that are slightly out of reach but still need regular dusting. Redecker Key Fob Ostrich Feathers Duster £16.90 at folkinteriors.co.uk Size: 15 cm I'm obsessed with the look of this Key Fob Ostrich Feathers Duster from Redecker, even if it's only usable for conveniently reachable nooks. ShopTheWay Handmade Ostrich Feather Duster £21.69 at Etsy UK & I Size: 20 inches This is another option that lands somewhere in the middle length-wise, while still retaining all the charm of this cleaning tool's classic silhouette.

2. Table Brush Sets

As a type-A Virgo, I'm the kind of person who cleans up as I go. And that includes immediately clearing the table of any fallen morsels as soon as the plates have been put away. Which is why I'm hooked on the idea of handmade table brush sets.

Not only is it highly efficient and a clever concept overall, but these particular handcrafted sets are stylish, too. You won't have to feel awkward about fetching it out to clear up any mishaps mid-hosting. And bonus points if you pair it with designer-approved cleaning products.

Iris Hantverk Table Brush Set £22.90 at nordicnest.com Color: Beech Iris Hantverk is just the brand for minimalist, well-made home accessories, and this Table Brush Set is at the top of my wishlist. Natasha Craig Woodwork Handmade Cherry Wood Table Brush £48 at Etsy UK & I Color: Brown How beautiful is this Handmade Cherry Wood Table Brush from Natasha Craig Woodwork! Weald Store Wooden Table Brush and Pan Set £9.95 at Etsy UK & I Color: Light Brown This Wooden Table Brush and Pan Set from Etsy is great for getting any crumbs off your hob and your dining table.

3. Straw Brooms

Straw brooms are a common cleaning tool in many parts of the world. And after moving to London and switching to a vacuum cleaner and microfiber mop, I find myself missing a proper handmade broom during my weekly Sunday reset.

Aside from being very efficient at removing dust from the slimmest of crevices, these handmade brooms also have a rustic quality that's hard to come by in a cleaning arsenal of plastic tools.

Rosa Harradine Farmhouse Broom £190 at rosaharradine.com Color: Wine I love these Farmhouse Brooms from Rosa Harradine, and while it's available in an array of colors, this wine-hue is my top choice. Lurrose Handmade Corn Whisk Broom £14.99 at Amazon UK Size: ‎67 cm x 31 cm x 6 cm This Handmade Corn Whisk Broom is ideal for cleaning your pretty floors and keeping them dust-free. Mujo Store Japanese Shuro Brush £18.74 at Etsy UK & I Size: 17 cm x 9 cm This Japanese Shuro Brush from the Mujo Store is a miniature version of the broom for cleaning tasks that require you to be up close and personal with your space.

4. Dish Brushes

There's a shift in the trends with cleaning products, as people are turning to more natural and traditional tools to help with the washing up after meals. And skillet brushes are my favorite category in this style switch-up.

It's an especially authentic addition if you practice Japanese cleaning philosophies. And it's far better at getting your pots, pans, bottles, and jars to look sparkling clean post-wash.

Takada Tawashi Skillet Brush £36 at ABASK Color: Brown Takada is known for intentionally hand-making simple cleaning tools in Japan, and this Tawashi Skillet Brush is already in my basket. Akamatsu Teapot Brush £18.66 at Etsy UK & I Materials: Wakayama Palm, Beech Wood Although made for teapots, this brush from Akamatsu is a versatile sink-side companion for when you're doing the dishes. Redecker Dish Brush £7.34 at redecker.de Material: Union Fibre Get stubborn food and stains off your cookware and dinner plates with this Dish Brush from Redecker.

While we're on the topic of cleaning fashionably, I recommend giving our guide to design detergents for laundry rooms a scroll. It'll make washing your clothes a little less loathsome.