4 Types of Handmade Cleaning Tools That Are Still Surprisingly Effective and Look Way More Aesthetic Than Cheap, Unsustainable Plastic
Prioritize sustainability and style by making the switch to these pretty tidying accessories
Simple changes go a long way. And this new year, I'm taking small steps to live a more sustainable life. Starting with switching to more conscious cleaning tools. Plastic tidying kits might seem more practical, but they're only causing more damage to the environment, and they're not nice to look at, either.
On the other hand, designer-approved cleaning tools crafted by hand from natural materials almost always look better. And it feels so much better curating a more organic clean-up arsenal that isn't a tacky eyesore.
So, I've put together a list of four types of handmade cleaning tools you should be adding to your home. And some recommendations on the chicest ones to shop!
1. Feather Dusters
If I walk into your home and I spy a feather duster propped up against a counter, just know I find you so chic. It has an aura that elevates the typically boring act of dusting, lending it a sprinkle of glamour.
Not to mention, it's just the kind of cleaning tool you can get away with leaving on display. So, my advice is to save your microfibre cloths for spills and switch to feather dusters to make your household cleaning schedule a little more fun.
2. Table Brush Sets
As a type-A Virgo, I'm the kind of person who cleans up as I go. And that includes immediately clearing the table of any fallen morsels as soon as the plates have been put away. Which is why I'm hooked on the idea of handmade table brush sets.
Not only is it highly efficient and a clever concept overall, but these particular handcrafted sets are stylish, too. You won't have to feel awkward about fetching it out to clear up any mishaps mid-hosting. And bonus points if you pair it with designer-approved cleaning products.
3. Straw Brooms
Straw brooms are a common cleaning tool in many parts of the world. And after moving to London and switching to a vacuum cleaner and microfiber mop, I find myself missing a proper handmade broom during my weekly Sunday reset.
Aside from being very efficient at removing dust from the slimmest of crevices, these handmade brooms also have a rustic quality that's hard to come by in a cleaning arsenal of plastic tools.
4. Dish Brushes
There's a shift in the trends with cleaning products, as people are turning to more natural and traditional tools to help with the washing up after meals. And skillet brushes are my favorite category in this style switch-up.
It's an especially authentic addition if you practice Japanese cleaning philosophies. And it's far better at getting your pots, pans, bottles, and jars to look sparkling clean post-wash.
