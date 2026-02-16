How I’d Embrace Rustic Kitchen Style This Year — 24 Kitchenware Pieces That Bring Warmth Through Material

You don’t need to redesign your entire kitchen to make it feel warmer. Most of the time, it’s not the cabinetry that’s missing something — it’s the objects you live with every day.

A rustic kitchen isn’t just about nostalgia. It’s about material. Think, raw wood that wears in, not out — stoneware with slight irregularity, and metals that develop patina instead of staying polished.

These are the pieces that quietly shift the atmosphere. When you’re styling with rustic kitchenware, start with how it feels in your hand. If it’s too sleek or overly refined, it won’t give you that grounded effect. You want pieces that can sit on open shelving or stay out on the counter without looking staged. Used, not displayed.

Rustic style doesn't have to mean shabby chic for a kitchen. (Image credit: Tom Ferguson. Design: Studio P Architecture & Interiors)

The appeal today is in imperfection — pieces that feel integrated and story-led rather than decorative for the sake of it.



This edit focuses on modern-but-timeless forms: organic shapes, softened finishes, and honest materials that only get better with time. If your kitchen feels a little flat or overly new, start by swapping the small things. That’s where the warmth really begins.

If you’re drawn to this more grounded, material-led direction but aren’t sure which pieces will work in your own kitchen, that’s exactly where Design Lab by Livingetc comes in.

Whether you’re refining a few everyday essentials or rethinking your kitchen’s atmosphere entirely, our personalised sourcing service makes the process clear and focused. Our Find service delivers a curated shortlist to help you choose confidently. Send us a short brief and we'll curate pieces that work beautifully with the way you live.