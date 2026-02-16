How I’d Embrace Rustic Kitchen Style This Year — 24 Kitchenware Pieces That Bring Warmth Through Material
As a stylist, I always begin with material — because that’s what truly shifts the mood and story of a kitchen
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
You don’t need to redesign your entire kitchen to make it feel warmer. Most of the time, it’s not the cabinetry that’s missing something — it’s the objects you live with every day.
A rustic kitchen isn’t just about nostalgia. It’s about material. Think, raw wood that wears in, not out — stoneware with slight irregularity, and metals that develop patina instead of staying polished.
These are the pieces that quietly shift the atmosphere. When you’re styling with rustic kitchenware, start with how it feels in your hand. If it’s too sleek or overly refined, it won’t give you that grounded effect. You want pieces that can sit on open shelving or stay out on the counter without looking staged. Used, not displayed.
The appeal today is in imperfection — pieces that feel integrated and story-led rather than decorative for the sake of it.
This edit focuses on modern-but-timeless forms: organic shapes, softened finishes, and honest materials that only get better with time. If your kitchen feels a little flat or overly new, start by swapping the small things. That’s where the warmth really begins.
If you’re drawn to this more grounded, material-led direction but aren’t sure which pieces will work in your own kitchen, that’s exactly where Design Lab by Livingetc comes in.
Whether you’re refining a few everyday essentials or rethinking your kitchen’s atmosphere entirely, our personalised sourcing service makes the process clear and focused. Our Find service delivers a curated shortlist to help you choose confidently. Send us a short brief and we'll curate pieces that work beautifully with the way you live.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.