9 Designer-Approved Cleaning Tools That Will Transform Your Home — And Make Tiresome Chores a Whole Lot Easier
Struggling to keep on top of your household cleaning? These chic and highly-effective cleaning tools should do the trick
When it comes to creating a home that is both stylish and comfortable, cleanliness plays a key role. While decluttering and organizing often get the spotlight, having the right cleaning tools can make all the difference in maintaining a pristine environment.
Similar to other designer-approved cleaning products — effective cleaning tools aren’t just about hygiene or cleanliness; they’re about preserving your home in its best state and protecting its finishes and furnishings.
The tools we use to clean should be as thoughtfully chosen as the pieces we use to decorate. From sleek, minimalist designs to innovative technologies, today’s cleaning tools are as functional as they are beautiful. They fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles and help elevate the experience of caring for your home.
Our Top Cleaning Tools
In conversation with Veronica Williams, a cleaning expert at Guelph Maids, she tells us that when it comes to maintaining a spotless and stylish home, having the right tools makes all the difference.
"When it comes to maintaining a stylish and pristine home, cleaning tools are often overlooked – but not anymore," says Veronica. "Today’s modern cleaning tools combine both functionality and design, offering a sleek aesthetic that enhances any space."
Here are nine designer-approved cleaning tools that promise to elevate your home’s cleanliness — and its style — while making your cleaning routine more efficient and enjoyable. From robot vacuum cleaners to magnetic towel holders, this list will prepare you for every cleaning situation you find yourself in.
The Living Room
Price: $19,98
Materials: Ostrich Feather and wooden handle
"Ostrich feathers have a natural static charge that attracts dust particles like a magnet, allowing you to clean delicate surfaces and intricate objects without worrying about scratching," says Veronica. "Its lightweight design makes it a pleasure to use, especially for those hard-to-reach areas like ceiling fans, shelves, or light fixtures. The handle provides a comfortable grip, making longer cleaning sessions less of a chore."
Price: $39.75
The Rattan Rug Beater immediately catches the eye with its elegant design. Handcrafted from durable natural rattan, the intricate weaving pattern creates both a functional tool and a decor-worthy piece. The rattan loops are sturdy yet flexible, effectively loosening dirt, dust, and debris from rugs, carpets, and even heavy upholstery with a few solid thwacks. It works particularly well on high-pile rugs, which vacuum cleaners often struggle to reach. So, if you're looking for ways on how to clean carpet, this is a handy little tool.
Price: $32.99
Material: Galvanized steel, beechwood, coarse bristles
When functionality meets design, even the humblest of household tools can elevate your space. Anthropologie’s Steel Dustpan + Brush Set is a prime example, turning a cleaning necessity into an aesthetic statement. “The set is effortlessly chic, with a modern steel dustpan paired with a natural wood-and-bristle brush” says interior designer Angela Rennie. Whether your living room has a wood fireplace or leans towards farmhouse charm, this set can integrate seamlessly. While it may carry a higher price tag than its plastic counterparts, its aesthetic appeal, durability, and functionality make it a worthwhile investment.
The Bathroom
Price: $22.00
Aside from knowing how often you should clean the bathroom, having the right tools at hand is just as important. In the bathroom, an Umbra Step Toilet Brush from Wayfair is a designer-approved must-have. It's sleek and subtle, with a matching holder, making an otherwise mundane tool a neat addition to your bathroom decor. These tools uphold practicality while uplifting the visual harmony of your home, effectively combining design with cleanliness.
Price: $17.51 (was $27.68)
Weight: 1.82 lbs
Bathrooms demand cleanliness and convenience, and this Automatic Sensor Trash Can delivers on both fronts. With its sleek stainless-steel design available in various finishes and its touchless functionality, it keeps your bathroom hygienic and effortlessly elegant. Its high-capacity design means fewer trips to empty the trash, while the motion-sensor lid minimizes contact, making it perfect for a space that requires meticulous cleanliness. Elevate your bathroom's aesthetic and functionality with this modern and stylish cleaning tool.
Price: $14
Materials: Horsehair bristles assembled on a wooden handle
Its bristles are firm yet gentle, offering enough grit to tackle stains without damaging delicate fibers. "This balance makes it versatile for both home interiors and personal laundry," says Gina Caulkins, founder and principal designer at California Daydreams. "This elevates it from a utility tool to an indispensable item for taking care of your fabrics and garments."
The brush’s effectiveness depends on technique — always spot test, work in small areas, and use appropriate cleaning agents for the material. Its bristles also rinse clean easily, ensuring no residue transfers to future cleaning tasks.
The Kitchen
Price: $19
Materials: 100% New Zealand Wool
Molly's Suds Wool Dryer Balls come in a set of six, crafted from 100% wool. They’re free from synthetic fillers and dyes, showcasing a simple, clean aesthetic that feels right at home in any laundry setup. The unbleached wool is soft yet durable, and its lightweight feel belies its sturdy construction.
What sets these dryer balls apart is their ability to speed up drying time. By tumbling through your laundry, they help to separate items, allowing hot air to circulate more efficiently. In our tests, they shaved off about 20% of drying time for medium-sized loads, saving both energy and money.
Price: $14
This Leno Black and White Dish Towel is ideal for all your kitchen cleaning needs. It has a textured black and white dobby weave fabric — which makes it highly absorbent and durable. Stylish and perfect for the home, the Leno Dish Towel measures around 30"H x 20"W and is made with a cotton/poly blend. It's machine washable (with a gentle cycle) and will last after many uses.
Price: $22.19 (was $25.99)
Material: Alloy Steel
Dimensions: 11.02 (L) x 1.77 (W) x 1.97 (H) inches
Yamazaki Magnetic Dish Towel Holder is an excellent magnetic dish towel holder that will keep kitchen counters clean by eliminating any cluttered impression. Realistically, with its slim design, towels can be hanging in a way which makes it easy to access and pull whenever necessary without getting in an eyesore.
FAQs
Why designers think you should invest in stylish cleaning tools?
In short, designers think you should invest in stylish cleaning tools because they make cleaning and decluttering a more pleasant task.
By having cleaning tools you enjoy looking at and using you are more likely to take care and pride with looking after them and subsequently your home they are being used in.
Investing in designer-approved cleaning tools isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about enhancing how you live in your space. These tools make cleaning more efficient, sustainable, and, dare we say, enjoyable. They prove that functionality and design can coexist beautifully, elevating even the most mundane tasks into something more meaningful.
As you curate your collection of cleaning tools, consider how they complement your home’s style and meet your specific needs. The right tools can transform cleaning from a chore into an act of care, so why settle for ordinary when you can clean with extraordinary?
Seraphina is a contributing editor at Livingetc, writing Advice features on organizing and storage.
