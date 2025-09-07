How 'Design Detergents' Became Big Business — And The Coolest Ones to Stock Up Your Laundry Room With
If the design of your utility room was meticulously curated, so should the products that sit in the space, and these are the crème de la crème
I'm a bit of a design snob when it comes to packaging. I judge a book by its cover, olive oil by its dispenser, and detergents by demeanor. Perhaps it stems from studying graphic design, or maybe it comes with a passion for interiors, but it's definitely a factor I consider with every purchase.
And the one thing I find that can put even the most elegant laundry room ideas to shame is unsightly laundry products. I love the idea of leaving my detergents on display, as if running my own chic laundromat for a party of one, but it's tough when there are plastic zip bags and brash bottles queuing on the shelves.
Enter: the 'design detergent', an emerging product trend I've been keenly tracking. But, why is this idea coming to the fore? "The last trend in how we displayed products like laundry detergents was the 'decanting' phenomenon, however, I'd say that for some people, that idea is a little twee and time-consuming — it looks like you've got too much time on your hands," says Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf, "which is the antithesis of the 'hustle' culture that's been so prevalent of late. However, we still want the signifier that our discernment, and even design-eye, extends to all areas of home, even somewhere as hidden away as the utility room."
With that in mind, I took it upon myself to find the most good-looking design detergents around and landed on twelve stunning examples of laundry room ingredients that will make taking on this chore a little more exciting. Here are my favorites!
Size: 473 ml
I've been a fan of Courteney Cox's Homecourt laundry collection for some time now, and this sleek Neroli Leaf Laundry Concentrate is a standout choice.
Scent: Tui & Kahili
Small laundry rooms need extra consideration when picking detergents, and the Everyday Launder from Ashley & Co. is both compact and chic.
Size: 500 ml
Kinfill already made our cut for designer-approved cleaning products, and here it is again, looking just as stylish as ever.
Format: Powder
When organizing your laundry room, if you're prioritizing counter space, these slim Signature Eco Wash Detergents by Clothes Doctor are a metallic no-brainer.
Now that your laundry room products are as gorgeous as your space, the next step is to sort your tidying kit. And our guide to designer-approved cleaning tools is the place to look.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.