This Designer's On-Trend Take on Stripes Turns the Least Aesthetic Accessory in Your Bathroom Into a Thing of Beauty

Now, who said trash cans need to be ugly? Certainly not me. A stylish home comes with many design perks and includes the little and often missed details — and what could that be, you might ask? Oh, only indoor bins and trash cans.

Yes, you read that right. Whether you're looking for ways to discreetly hide a kitchen trash can or you simply want your small bathroom ideas to have a bit more pizzazz, this Ronnie Pedal Trash Can from Dusen and Dusen will do just that. Designed with a seamless and stylish appearance, who would have thought a trash can could be so...cute?

And better yet, if you're dealing with lots of clutter and mess in your home, this handy trash can can certainly conceal that unwanted mess. Trust me, you'll be too distracted by its dainty yet sophisticated demeanor to even notice the untidiness around it.

As always, I'm quite keen to learn more about the design, and to do just that, I spoke to the founder of Dusen Dusen, Ellen Van Dusen. Here's what she had to say about it.

Dusen Dusen Pedal Trash Bin £51 at dusendusen.com Size: 6.7” diameter x 9.5” tall.

Volume: 3 liters

Materials: Powder Coated Steel with inner propylene pail.

How to care for: Store in a cool, dry place and wipe clean when needed. Its bright and bold hues have quite the story to tell. You can add it to your ensuite bathroom ideas and even as a little cozy bedroom addition to spruce up the space. Wherever you decide to place it, I'm sure it'll make a great impression.

Behind the Design

Here me out, it's a busy back-to-school week and you've got a ton of mess to clear up — but you're probably tired of the God-awful steel bins that have no personality or je ne sais quoi. What do you do? The solution? Find a pretty trash can, of course.

Not to fret, as the Dusen and Dusen bins can add that much-needed personality to your modern living room ideas. It's easy to use and can fit into your home's decor in an instant. What I love about this piece, though, is its ability to stand out from the crowd; it makes a statement without having to do too much. And of course, if you're quite the fan of maximalism in interior design, then this trash can will fit right into your home and clear away any mess that has gone awry.

To get more intel on these elegant, yet bold trash cans, Ellen Van Dusen, Founder of Dusen Dusen, gives me the lowdown.

The inspiration behind the design: "I’ve always loved the challenge of making everyday, functional objects into something fun and unexpected," Ellen tells me. "The pedal trash can felt like the perfect candidate —i t’s something we all use, but it’s usually an afterthought in terms of design. I wanted to create one that not only worked well but also made you smile every time you walked into the room."

Why stripes? "A trash bin isn’t exactly the most fun-loving object in the house, so I thought, why not change that? Stripes are a Dusen Dusen signature," says Ellen, and I can understand why. It's bold, fun, and adds character to a lifeless space. "They also add a sense of motion and playfulness to a static object like a trash bin. Most trash cans are designed to blend in, but ours is meant to stand out."

How to style: "It can sit anywhere you want a pop of color and personality," the designer adds. "The idea is you can pair it with other graphic Dusen Dusen elements or let it be the only bold statement in an otherwise minimal space. Either way, it adds a bit of fun to everyday."

Ellen Van Dusen Social Links Navigation Founder of Dusen Dusen Dusen Dusen is a Brooklyn-based textile and home goods line that includes bedding, throws, pillows, towels, and clothing. Founded by Ellen Van Dusen in 201,0 originally as a womenswear label, Dusen Dusen developed seasonal collections inspired by fine art, commercial, and naïve design, as well as the brain's reaction to color, movement, and contrast. In 2015, the brand expanded with the launch of Dusen Dusen Home.

Who Said Trash Needs to be Drab? Here Are 6 Stylish Alternatives

The Trove Antoinette Poisson Joli Bois Waste Bin - Trove £160 at thetrove.co.uk Size: H 29 x D 23 x W 23 cm Drawing inspiration from flower trends, this charming waste bin from Trove adds a sense of glamour and class to any space. Crafted from 90% recycled materials and formed with a wood construction, by French design studio Antoinette Poisson — this bin knows how to bring a little luxury to dull corners of the home. Vipp Vipp17 Bin £475 at vipp.com Size: Ø x H: 32.5 x 73.0 cm - Ø measured by the foot/floor This 30L pedal bin by Vipp will certainly add an elegant touch to the home. Equipped with a handy damper mechanism for smooth closing, this bin will no doubt add appeal to your small kitchen ideas. And don't worry about any musty smells, as it also features a rubber ring that ensures an airtight closure Dunelm Retro Gloss 30l Pedal Bin £45 at Dunelm Size: L 32.5cm x W 70cm x D 32.5cm This trash can is quite the charmer. Its bold hues and retro styling make this sturdy carbon steel bin stand out in its own way. Best of all? It's easy to move around within different parts of the home and will seamlessly blend into any corner or entertaining area. Oka Pandanus Pedal Bin - Small - Natural £150 at oka.com Size: W22 cm x D18 cm x H38 cm A pretty addition to even your entryway ideas, this Pandanus Pedal Bin from Oka makes for the perfect hidden addition to a home. I mean, you would not be able to tell that it's a bin off the bat, that's for sure! Made from rattan, this piece is set to bring in a cozy bohemian feel to a home. Sklum UK Trash Can With Lid in Abs and Ozene Bamboo £22 at sklum.com Size: H26 cm x DØ 19 cm Bringing in a simple yet elegant feel, this ABS and Ozene Bamboo trash can from Sklum adds textures and sophistication to any space. Featuring vertical stripes down the length of the bin, its delicate design is set to elevate even the dullest of places. Charles Bentley 30l Square Retro Kitchen Pedal Bin Cream £45 at charlesbentley.com Size: H67cm x W28cm x D28cm Made from a durable powder-coated steel, this Charles Bentley retro trash can will add a sense of allure, no matter where it sits. It comes with handles on both the bin and the bucket inside to make waste removal quick and hygienic. I mean, what's not to love?

Looking for ways to declutter your home? Opt for these chic and stylish trash cans that add a bit of style and personality to a space.

After all, here at Livingetc, we're all about making a statement, in a more discreet, yet effortless manner, and well, these trash cans certainly have a way of doing just that.