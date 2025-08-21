This Designer's On-Trend Take on Stripes Turns the Least Aesthetic Accessory in Your Bathroom Into a Thing of Beauty

I spoke to the designer behind this striped and sophisticated trash can, and here's what she had to say about it

Two colorful and striped trash cans in a bathroom with a white tiled backdrop.
(Image credit: Dusen Dusen)
Now, who said trash cans need to be ugly? Certainly not me. A stylish home comes with many design perks and includes the little and often missed details — and what could that be, you might ask? Oh, only indoor bins and trash cans.

Yes, you read that right. Whether you're looking for ways to discreetly hide a kitchen trash can or you simply want your small bathroom ideas to have a bit more pizzazz, this Ronnie Pedal Trash Can from Dusen and Dusen will do just that. Designed with a seamless and stylish appearance, who would have thought a trash can could be so...cute?

And better yet, if you're dealing with lots of clutter and mess in your home, this handy trash can can certainly conceal that unwanted mess. Trust me, you'll be too distracted by its dainty yet sophisticated demeanor to even notice the untidiness around it.

As always, I'm quite keen to learn more about the design, and to do just that, I spoke to the founder of Dusen Dusen, Ellen Van Dusen. Here's what she had to say about it.

Behind the Design

Two colorful and striped trash cans in a bathroom. Above the cans is a toilet roll and in the backdrop is a white tiled bathroom wall.

Are these trash cans worth the purchase? Totally!

(Image credit: Dusen and Dusen)

Here me out, it's a busy back-to-school week and you've got a ton of mess to clear up — but you're probably tired of the God-awful steel bins that have no personality or je ne sais quoi. What do you do? The solution? Find a pretty trash can, of course.

Not to fret, as the Dusen and Dusen bins can add that much-needed personality to your modern living room ideas. It's easy to use and can fit into your home's decor in an instant. What I love about this piece, though, is its ability to stand out from the crowd; it makes a statement without having to do too much. And of course, if you're quite the fan of maximalism in interior design, then this trash can will fit right into your home and clear away any mess that has gone awry.

To get more intel on these elegant, yet bold trash cans, Ellen Van Dusen, Founder of Dusen Dusen, gives me the lowdown.

The inspiration behind the design: "I’ve always loved the challenge of making everyday, functional objects into something fun and unexpected," Ellen tells me. "The pedal trash can felt like the perfect candidate —i t’s something we all use, but it’s usually an afterthought in terms of design. I wanted to create one that not only worked well but also made you smile every time you walked into the room."

Why stripes? "A trash bin isn’t exactly the most fun-loving object in the house, so I thought, why not change that? Stripes are a Dusen Dusen signature," says Ellen, and I can understand why. It's bold, fun, and adds character to a lifeless space. "They also add a sense of motion and playfulness to a static object like a trash bin. Most trash cans are designed to blend in, but ours is meant to stand out."

How to style: "It can sit anywhere you want a pop of color and personality," the designer adds. "The idea is you can pair it with other graphic Dusen Dusen elements or let it be the only bold statement in an otherwise minimal space. Either way, it adds a bit of fun to everyday."

Ellen Van Dusen
Ellen Van Dusen

Dusen Dusen is a Brooklyn-based textile and home goods line that includes bedding, throws, pillows, towels, and clothing. Founded by Ellen Van Dusen in 201,0 originally as a womenswear label, Dusen Dusen developed seasonal collections inspired by fine art, commercial, and naïve design, as well as the brain's reaction to color, movement, and contrast. In 2015, the brand expanded with the launch of Dusen Dusen Home.

