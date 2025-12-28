"There Needs to Be Surprises" — This Happy-Making Parisian Apartment Is Packed With Whimsy and Color
Creating sophisticated interiors doesn’t always mean taking a serious approach — just take this very chic Parisian apartment and its happy-go-lucky vibe as an example
For interior designer Anne-Sophie Pailleret, interiors should be joyful and fun. "My aim is not to create something strict and museum-like," she says. "I want my projects to have a soul, and for that, there needs to be something off-kilter, a number of surprises."
She certainly took a light-hearted approach to this modern home in the heart of the French capital’s 16th arrondissement. A sculpture in the living area comes in the form of a trio of brightly-colored balloons; the partition in the dining room looks as though it’s been decorated with bronze confetti, and one of the kitchen walls has been adorned with a rubber ring.
Anne-Sophie Pailleret was helped in her endeavours by her client, a beauty entrepreneur who more or less gave her free rein. "She makes about 300 decisions a day, likes to take risks and to place her trust in people," the designer explains.
Previously, the two-bedroom flat was filled with a multitude of small rooms. Anne-Sophie knocked down numerous walls to create a spacious living room, allowing light to flow in from both sides. She also managed to raise the ceiling height by more than 20 centimeters.
Much of the decoration was inspired by her client’s collection of art. The Damien Hirst dot painting was the starting point for the pastel hues in the main modern bedroom, while the metallic tones in the kitchen were derived from the wall sculpture by Berlin-based Georgian artist Thea Djordjadze in the adjacent dining area.
"In many of my rooms, I work with the same color and use it in a variety of different shades," explains Anne-Sophie.
Anne-Sophie’s work also features sophisticated touches, which were particularly appropriate here. "They correspond perfectly to my client," she says. "She has amazing clothes, jewelry, shoes, and bags. I’ve never seen her in sweatpants."
The walls of the TV room have been clad with gold-leafed wallpaper, while a bespoke cabinet in the main bedroom sports Japanese ash doors woven with gilded thread.
The two women had particular fun selecting from fabric brands for this home. "I really like creating connections between what you might wear and what you put on your couch," says Anne-Sophie. "When I’d present a fabric to her, she’d wrap it around her and note how it would make a great skirt."
In the designer’s mind, the upholstery on the sofa and armchairs in the living room is reminiscent of Chanel tweeds, while the fabric on the stool in the bathroom would be perfect for a kimono.
True to her design philosophy, all these precious elements were offset by a wonderfully playful spirit. Anne-Sophie compares the legs of the coffee table in the living room to marshmallows, states that the chandelier in the dining room is like a lasso, and that the Pierre Gonalons ceiling lights in the bathroom resemble lollipops.
"Everywhere you look, there are amusing, almost childlike touches," she says. "They’re very much part of my decorating DNA."