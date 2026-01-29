Dearest readers, I hope you have your watch party plans ready (your tables dressed in ruffles, teacakes baking, and expectations set high for plenty of drama) because it's finally that time of year: Bridgerton has returned to Netflix today for its fourth installment. And while we — and the entire Ton — await with bated breath for the second-oldest Bridgerton son to finally settle down, I've also turned my attention to the luxurious (and surprisingly in-style) set design.

If you're well-read in the latest interior design trends, you'll likely have noticed a recent inclination towards theatrical design and Regency-era styles. Think tapestries and verdure prints, delicate floral patterns, lace, dramatic drapery, and even a growing desire for antique pieces. A list that, of course, has everything in common with the high society homes of Bridgerton.

So, while the inevitable drama of another season of our favorite characters navigating the marriage mart unfolds, keep your eye out for these five decorating ideas. Who doesn't want to add a little regal embellishment to their space? Here's how I'd make it feel modern.

1. Vanity and 'Getting Ready' Areas

The mirror especially feels parallel to the silhouettes coming back in 2026. Image credit: Curtesy of Netflix Even a small corner can be made into a luxury-feeling vanity area. Image credit: Uliana Grishinaa

As I think many people may know, getting ready for a day or night out is often the best part of the event. And recently, I've seen vanity ideas in both bathrooms and bedrooms getting a little more attention in the interior design sphere. What better way to make an empty corner or counterspace feel more intentional?

However, to make your bathroom vanity idea more 'Bridgerton'-esque, lean into the style of the show's time period. Wood finishes, craftsmanship details, and antique furniture are all prominent in contemporary spaces as well. Find that one piece that speaks to you or your space (be it a vintage mirror, getting-ready tray, or a statement chair), and build your pamper corner from there.

Of course, the high society in Bridgerton knows a thing or two about getting ready in style (they have a whole season of balls to attend, after all), so it only makes sense to spot lots of vanity inspiration.

2. Elevated Floral Prints

This pink panelled wallpaper moment immediately caught my eye. Image credit: Curtesy of Netflix This mural-style print makes the rooms feel light and airy, while still increasing the visual interest. Image credit: Carmel Brantley. Design: goop Villa at The Colony Hotel

Decorating with floral patterns is slated to be one of the biggest pattern trends in 2026. But rather than the 80s-style florals your grandma had, look instead to the chintz florals of a more regal time.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To make the pattern feel more modern, it's all about focusing on the background color and ensuring the print itself feels intentional. A good place to start is with a design that feels almost more like a mural wallpaper idea. Already, this style will feel more elevated and akin to the styles of palaces and the Bridgerton family home.

You can even try a wallpaper paneling technique — seen in Bridgerton between the crown molding — to capture that French romantic aesthetic.

3. Game Corners

Queen Charlotte sitting by a chessboard is my case and point for more games in interiors. Image credit: Curtesy of Netflix To make it feel more modern, go for a more abstract set. Image credit: Future

Games are no longer reserved for kids; chic game sets are suddenly the ultimate sign of a cool interior. And it looks like a design feature that Queen Charlotte even approves.

Having a game board is more than just a luxury style statement. It offers you a moment to 'log off' at home and be more present, whether you're entertaining a group or have a couple of friends around.

While chess sets might be the most elevated of all tabletop games (I don't make the rules), there are still plenty of other variations that feel just as chic. Perhaps a set of playing cards? Dominos? Or even a pool table if you have the room!

4. Theatrical Drapery

The curtains around this doorway amplify the dramatic entryway. Image credit: Curtesy of Netflix For a modern take, try curtains across a wall. The red curtains in this living room bring so much texture. Image credit: Lemieux Et Cie

It's hard to ignore the ever-growing appreciation for dramatic drapery at the moment. Whether that's framing our windows, doorways, or setting our dinner party tables with multiple candelabras, interesting fabrics like moire instead of plain cotton, and dramatic drapery with plenty of pleats and folds.

You don't even have to go for a heavy velvet curtain to get the same theatrical results; the recent sheer curtain trend uses lightweight fabrics throughout the home to draw attention to windows, door frames, bed frames, and more.

Something about a little bit of texture through fabric feels very regal to me. Add curtains behind the bed, and you'll be sleeping like royalty. A tented ceiling in your dining room? Now that's a serious style statement.

5. Crown Molding

The molding in the Bridgerton house is the amount of elaboration I want to see. Image credit: Curtesy of Netflix If you don't want to go for traditional molding, bas reliefs are a stunning contemporary alternative. Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Rebel House

Lastly, you can't talk about a Bridgerton-style interior without bringing elaborate molding into the conversation. And while some may question whether crown molding is out of style, it's one of those design features that will always be classic in the right home (read: heritage).

If you are lucky enough to have a home with original architectural molding, then let this be your sign to give it its moment to shine. You can use paint techniques to highlight it, or you can even try a DIY peel-and-stick molding idea to extend the style to other areas of your interior.

One of my favorite ways to make molding feel more contemporary is with more abstract iterations, like a plaster bas-relief on the wall. A bas-relief feels similar in nature to crown molding, but adopts the look of a minimalist mural as well. Very Bridgerton-chic, if you ask me.

We have a lot of literary influences to look forward to in 2026 (Wuthering Heights is next on my radar), and I'm excited to see how they trickle into interior design and decor.

So as you binge the new season of everyone's favorite period drama, look beyond the love stories, and take note of which styles and nostalgic decorating trends inspire you.