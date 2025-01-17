This Décor Hack is So Easy, It's Barely Even a DIY — But The Results Look *So* Bespoke (No Skills Required)

I've always loved the idea of doing DIY projects around my home, but I'll be the first to admit that my bandwidth for actually doing DIY projects around my home is... pretty low. That's why peel-and-stick products have become my (not so) secret weapon. And my latest discovery? Peel-and-stick wall molding.

While I've personally tried, tested, and fallen for peel-and-stick flooring, (and if I had a set of stairs in my home, I'd absolutely do this peel-and-stick stair trend DIY) I hadn't come across peel-and-stick wall moldings until just recently. And to be honest, I'm not sure what's taken me so long. Watching home interiors content creator and professional DIYer Naomi Vega's Instagram post made me feel like I was waking up in a whole new world — one where you could get the elaborate and elegant European-inspired look of wall molding in three simple steps: plan, peel, and stick.

Say goodbye to contractors, power tools, and most importantly, boring blank walls in your home. This pre-cut peel-and-stick wall molding kit from Amazon is about to be a game-changer.

Peel and Stick Precut Wall Molding Kit View at Amazon Price: $195.95 This kit comes with 24 pieces (enough to make three upper and bottom shapes). The edges are all pre-cut and ready to assemble, so your transformation doesn't have to take all weekend — it probably won't even take an hour!

If you have a little more DIYing experience, there are plenty of other options out there in a range of different sizes, including this pre-cut wall molding kit from Amazon for under $50. They may not be exactly 'peel-and-stick' easy, but they are still just as user-friendly.

DIYer and content creator Kate Baldock shared in an Instagram post that she had a mirror she wanted to fit in her molding, and managed to make it fit perfectly with a ready-made molding kit and bit of 'No More Nails' adhesive (from Amazon).

(Image credit: Katie Hickmott / @new_build_forever_home)

Even Pip Rich, Livingetc's very own executive, has tried peel-and-stick wall molding in his own home, but he took a bit of a different approach to the application. Instead of traditional molding, Pip used a peel-and-stick style to recreate the paneled wallpaper trend.

"I have long loved the Kit Kemp x Andrew Martin wallpaper — it's been a designer trend with people like Nate Berkus covering their entire nursery in it — however, mid-renovation and in a bid to save money I could only afford a single panel," Pip explains. "I wanted to frame it like art, in an otherwise architecturally featureless room, and thought peel-and-stick wall molding could work well. I painted it the same color as the walls and it ended up looking pretty good."

Well, now I know what I'm doing this weekend.