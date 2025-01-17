This Décor Hack is So Easy, It's Barely Even a DIY — But The Results Look *So* Bespoke (No Skills Required)
Have empty walls you don't know what to do with? In three simple steps you can totally transform your space
I've always loved the idea of doing DIY projects around my home, but I'll be the first to admit that my bandwidth for actually doing DIY projects around my home is... pretty low. That's why peel-and-stick products have become my (not so) secret weapon. And my latest discovery? Peel-and-stick wall molding.
While I've personally tried, tested, and fallen for peel-and-stick flooring, (and if I had a set of stairs in my home, I'd absolutely do this peel-and-stick stair trend DIY) I hadn't come across peel-and-stick wall moldings until just recently. And to be honest, I'm not sure what's taken me so long. Watching home interiors content creator and professional DIYer Naomi Vega's Instagram post made me feel like I was waking up in a whole new world — one where you could get the elaborate and elegant European-inspired look of wall molding in three simple steps: plan, peel, and stick.
Say goodbye to contractors, power tools, and most importantly, boring blank walls in your home. This pre-cut peel-and-stick wall molding kit from Amazon is about to be a game-changer.
Price: $195.95
This kit comes with 24 pieces (enough to make three upper and bottom shapes). The edges are all pre-cut and ready to assemble, so your transformation doesn't have to take all weekend — it probably won't even take an hour!
If you have a little more DIYing experience, there are plenty of other options out there in a range of different sizes, including this pre-cut wall molding kit from Amazon for under $50. They may not be exactly 'peel-and-stick' easy, but they are still just as user-friendly.
DIYer and content creator Kate Baldock shared in an Instagram post that she had a mirror she wanted to fit in her molding, and managed to make it fit perfectly with a ready-made molding kit and bit of 'No More Nails' adhesive (from Amazon).
Even Pip Rich, Livingetc's very own executive, has tried peel-and-stick wall molding in his own home, but he took a bit of a different approach to the application. Instead of traditional molding, Pip used a peel-and-stick style to recreate the paneled wallpaper trend.
"I have long loved the Kit Kemp x Andrew Martin wallpaper — it's been a designer trend with people like Nate Berkus covering their entire nursery in it — however, mid-renovation and in a bid to save money I could only afford a single panel," Pip explains. "I wanted to frame it like art, in an otherwise architecturally featureless room, and thought peel-and-stick wall molding could work well. I painted it the same color as the walls and it ended up looking pretty good."
Well, now I know what I'm doing this weekend.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
Horticulturists Tips to Nurture This Graceful Houseplant — In 5 Simple Ways
From light and humidity to the ideal watering regime, here's how to create the perfect conditions for your pothos to thrive
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Ooooh! MARLOE MARLOE's Delicate Ceramics Look Just Like Bouclé — and They’re Currently 40% Off at Net-A-Porter
The increasingly-divisive fabric has found a whole new life (and look) in the Australian designer's ceramic collection
By Maya Glantz Published
-
5 Easy and Elegant Kitchen DIYs That Will Instantly Transform Your Space — No Contractor Required
If you are itching for a fresh new look for your cooking space, these little changes can make a big impact
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
A Closet for Coats? How Boring — This DIY Speakeasy Gives Awkward Storage a Seriously Cool Upgrade
Goodbye, Dry January! See you later, coats! I am transforming my hallway closet into a dry bar; here is how you can too
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Kate Hudson's Mirrored Hidden Closet Is the Must-See Decor Trick Chic Small Space Dwellers Need — And an Easy Do-In-A-Day DIY
A luxury looking closet doesn't have to be something reserved for the stars; here's everything you need to know to recreate the actress' classy interior style
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
This Simple Trick Turns a Basic IKEA Sofa into a Skirted Style Icon in Seconds — It's So Easy to Copy
You don't need a whole new sofa to get a whole new look; a skirted slip cover and a few simple tricks can transform the couch you already know and love
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
This Stylish DIY Wireless Wall Sconce Is Almost Too Easy to Make — and Will Just As Effortlessly Elevate Your Space
Everyone loves a little mood lighting, and this easy sconce lighting DIY by TikToker Julie Sousa provides serious style without breaking the bank
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
I Tried This Viral Studded Gift-Wrap DIY Inspired by KHAITE's Iconic Elena Handbag — My Presents Have Never Looked So Chic
For less than 20$, and in less than 20 minutes, you can add this trending style to the presents under your tree
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Gold Embossed Christmas Ornaments Add a Timeless Touch to Festive Decor — And Here's How You Can Replicate It
This easy DIY is both a festive activity and a shiny new detail to add to the tree
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
This DIY Used Simple Bobbin Detailing to Make Second-Hand IKEA Look High-End Vintage — Here's How to Do It
Before you throw out your old and boring nightstands, think about whether you could transform them instead
By Olivia Wolfe Published