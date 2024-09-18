This "Paneled Wallpaper" Trend is a Subtle Way to Add Pattern to Your Space and it Looks so Elevated

Gallery walls of collected paintings, photos, and even framed pieces of beloved keepsakes will add artistic charm to any bare corner of the home. Wallpaper is another option, but can be a tough choice for the commitment-averse.

Thankfully, some of the latest wallpaper trends do not follow the traditions of the past, nor do they require the level of commitment that they used to. Case in point: This clever DIY that brings smaller swaths of wallpaper inside picture frame molding for a look somewhere in between gallery wall and full-on wallpapering. The framing detail gives it that fine art feel, while the larger size frames still lean into the visual impact of traditional wallpaper making this trend the perfect choice if you are ready to experiment but not sure about committing to an entire wall.

This modern wall paneling idea is a relatively easy and cost-effective upgrade. While a gallery wall is a favorite design choice of mine, collecting all the paintings and pictures to display is another chore entirely, and a task that many of us don't have the time for. The paneled wallpaper look is a sophisticated and stylish way to fill a space without having to spend months curating the right pieces.

House and Hens interior content creator, Emily Haufler, shares an Instagram reel showcasing how this layered trend makes a space feel more artistically curated and thoughtfully designed. And you don't have to be a professional renovator to get started. All you need is a framing kit, paint that's color-matched to your walls, and your choice of wallpaper.

(Image credit: Future)

James Mellan-Matulewicz, CEO and Creative Director at Bobbi Beck, explains that paneled wallpaper can transform a space in a way that feels more expansive or cozy depending on which way you lean for pattern and color choice. "The visual appeal lies in the way it mimics architectural features like wainscoting or wood paneling, which adds a classic or modern twist depending on the style," he says.

To style this trend effectively, you want to think in the mindset of accent wall ideas. This vision will take up a large amount of wall space and evoke a strong aesthetic within the room, so it's important to consider the room's purpose and the mood you want to create. "For a sophisticated and timeless look, deep, rich colors like navy, charcoal, or emerald can add drama and warmth," says James. "Neutral tones like beige, soft grays, or warm whites offer a more subtle calming effect and can make a room feel brighter and more spacious."

(Image credit: Nat Maks)

There is no need to shy away from incorporating patterns into this wallpaper idea, and it lends itself especially well to the "unexpected wallpaper" trend. Putting a frame around the pops of playful patterns and colors gives the striking accent a designated space within the room, and allows the paneling to stand out and not feel overwhelming. James even suggests that textured finishes, "such as linen, velvet, or faux materials like marble and leather", can further enhance the room's tactile quality.

As far as knowing when to go bold with wallpaper or stay more minimalist, the key is all in the balance of things. More ornate wallpaper pairs well with classic furniture and clean lines, while minimalist decor will keep a space feeling fresh and uncluttered. "Keep harmony between the wallpaper and the rest of the room's elements," says James. Out of all the DIYs and renter-friendly home renovations, framed wallpaper paneling is the chic wall art substitute with a contemporary yet timeless feel.