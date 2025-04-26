It's certainly popular right now, but will crown molding eventually fall out of style? Has it done so already? The decorative detail certainly brings an air of sophistication that feels custom, considered, and effortlessly Parisian, but the more we think about it, the more we question whether it really has a place in contemporary homes.

So, we asked designers. And it's good news: turns out most crown molding ideas are timeless. But, before you pull out your peel-and-stick paneling, or put a date in your diary for a DIY, we didn't say it came without caution.

"I’ve always been drawn to the curated charm that molding offers — it’s one of those subtle details that can completely transform a space," says Nashville-based interior designer, Roger Higgins. But... elements like the size of the space, age of the home, and style of the interiors all play a part in its success, or, more importantly, failure.

So, while the answer to the question 'is crown molding out of style' is a resounding no, that's certainly not to say it's always a good idea. Below, designers share how to ensure this decorative detail looks dashing, not dated.

The molding on the walls of this modern living room reads like a pattern that enhances the texture and visual interest of the space. (Image credit: Future)

"I love using unique crown molding to transform and elevate a room," interior designer Olma Fuentes, founder of New Jersey-based Deni + Dove Interiors, tells me. "It’s that final layering piece that can bring a dash of luxury and loads of sophistication to a space."

As far as interior design trends go, crown molding scores for both timelessness and taste, but the biggest mistake that will make your crown molding look out of style, is when it's used as a design crutch rather than an artful punctuation.

"Crown molding starts to look outdated when it’s used generically, without understanding context or proportion," explains interior designer Nick Smith, founder of UK furniture company, Smithers of Stamford. "I’ve walked through countless new builds where the molding felt like it belonged to another house entirely."

The root of the mistake is thinking that molding immediately means luxury. "It doesn't," says Nick. "Considerate molding equals luxury." In newer homes, particularly those with clean lines and open concept floorplans, you need to be particularly thoughtful and selective. If you're going to install crown molding, "Use narrower profiles, simpler shapes, and placement strategy," says Nick.

Similarly, to ensure your crown molding looks stylish, it should ideally be used to accent specific rooms or areas, like elevating a formal dining space or as an entryway idea, rather than covering every corner of your home. The more quietly unexpected, the more sophisticated the impact.

Olma Fuentes Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Deni + Dove Interiors is a New Jersey-based interior design studio serving the greater NYC area. Olma is the founder and principal designer and strives to create exquisite spaces that tell a design story through bespoke details and curated comfort. Olma's work and expertise have been featured in many notable news and design outlets.

The molding here is refined and elegant, reflecting the trim style of the fireplace and the decorative elements around the room. (Image credit: Design: Deni + Dove Interiors)

Olma says that two circumstances when crown molding could look out of style would be, "If the space between your ceiling and window trim is too narrow, or if your room has awkward ceiling slopes."

You want the molding to be a feature, and "that’s hard to achieve if it looks squeezed in or out of place," she says. Before deciding to decorate with molding, it's also important to consider your room's aesthetic, as this will help to determine which type of molding will work best.

For instance, "Some patterns may work better in a more traditional-styled space, whereas other classic styles, such as dentil or egg-and-dart crown molding, are timeless and will work in almost any room," says Olma.

Your home's history, as well as interior design style, plays a big role in whether crown molding will look out of style on your walls. "It’s essential that the moldings align with the architectural style of the home," says Roger Higgins.

For example, a Colonial house deserves the elegance of Colonial-style molding, "while other styles may call for cleaner, more angular profiles," he explains.

"When it comes to contemporary interiors, I’m especially selective," Roger continues. "If a space is asking for restraint, I’ll leave molding out entirely to let the architecture breathe and allow focal points, like a stunning view or a beautiful wallpaper trend, to take center stage."

Roger Higgins Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Roger Higgins is a Nashville-based interior designer with a Historic Preservation Design degree from O’More College of Design. In 1994, Roger established R. Higgins Interiors with Ann Shipp. Roger’s highly refined style springs from a "gifted imagination, perfectly coupled with a deep appreciation for the classic elements of architecture."

But that's certainly not to say that crown molding is out of style in all contemporary interiors. It can satisfyingly frame a room or add quiet character to a new build, it just depends on how it's executed.

Peel-and-stick wall molding is not only easy, but a more affordable and less permanent way to test out the look. Custom applications will also increase your creative options, letting you create something special for the space, such as the paneled wallpaper trend.

"Rather than defaulting to off-the-shelf options from a home improvement store, which often ignore crucial elements like ceiling height and room proportions, I believe it’s sometimes better to skip molding altogether if it can’t be executed properly," says Roger.

What would otherwise be a plain stairwell is made more dynamic because of the molding around the bottom half of the walls. (Image credit: Future)

When done with intention and an understanding of design principles, crown molding is definitely still in style, and can be a powerful tool for creating a well-considered interior.

While there are plenty of dated interior design trends worth ditching, thankfully, crown molding isn't one of them.