Does Anyone Still Decorate With Wall Clocks? We Asked Designers the (Surprisingly Divisive) Question — Timeless or Time to Go?
Although they've been around for centuries, their presence in interiors divides designers. So, are wall clocks our of style? Let's discuss
If I asked you for the time right now, where would you look? At your wrist, the closest screen, or to the clock hanging on your wall? Do you even have a clock displayed on your wall? Chances are, it's been a minute. (Pun absolutely intended.)
Thanks to the fast, digital nature of our world today, analog wall clocks have become a relic of the past, a vestige of a bygone era. And while many interior design trends of times gone by are now finding themselves front and center again, it got me thinking: are wall clocks out of style, or due for a comeback?
Sure, they've got a strong sense of nostalgia, but when was the last time you actually saw one styled in someone's home (not counting real estate listings, which always seem to have a wall clock).
Well, it turns out they're a pretty polarizing topic in the design community. Architect Georgina Wilson was quick to tell me that they're simply no longer relevant — there are so many other, easier ways to tell the time. "And if it’s purely for decoration, there are plenty of other items that provide more aesthetic pleasure," she adds.
On the other hand, interior designer Jessie McLaughlin assures me that wall clocks will never go out of style. "Telling time is timeless!" she says.
And that's true — their function is still absolutely relevant, so perhaps it's just the way wall clocks look that has become outdated. Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf echoed this sentiment, when he admitted to me that while he would probably never buy one to put on his wall, he has no objection to a stylish desk clock.
But I quite like them. And since I've seemingly found myself sitting on the wrong side of this argument, I've made it my personal mission to find the most stylish, design-forward, and relevant wall clocks that will leave you wondering how anyone could have ever possibly asked whether wall clocks are out of style these days.
Now I'll admit, during my search for the best wall clocks for living rooms, kitchens, and wherever else you'd like to style one, I found some really ugly options. It's clear not all wall clocks are created equal, so let's agree to leave behind oversized, rustic wood styles or that abstract style that's so abstract you can't actually read the time (if you know, you know), and instead opt for sleek, sophisticated styles that double as art.
Don't know what I mean? Discover nine examples, below.
Size: 2"h x 13"w x 13"d
Newgate is known for their high quality clocks, and this model is no exception. It's made in a square shape that is meant to replicate the look of Swiss railway clocks from the mid-20th century. It features an acrylic frame, a glass face, and metal hands — all of which combine for a quintessential wall clock.
Size: 8.66" diameter
Here's an iconic clock design — it was created in the 1970s by Danish designer Henning Koppel. It features sleek hour, minute, and second hands as well as hour and minute dots in a complementary shade of light blue. This clock's design leans minimalist, but its color a bold statement that could enliven any room of your home.
Size: 9¾" diameter
Looking for something a bit modern or abstract? Take a look at the clock designs by legendary American designer, George Nelson. This style, known as the 'Asterisk Clock' was one of his designs for the Howard Miller Clock Company in the 1950s, and has become a key feature of modern interior design.
Size: 16" w
Sometimes, the simplest designs are the ones that make the most impact. This clock is just that. It features a slim wood frame, sleek hands, and simple yet elegant numerals that are complemented with a colorful dot. Unlike many quiet contemporary clocks, this clock actually makes a ticking noise — a detail that, in my opinion, sounds oddly nostalgic.
Size: 10.24"h x 10.24"w
This clock looks vaguely familiar, doesn't it? That's because its design is meant to mimic copper cookware hanging from ceilings or walls in kitchens. The black hour, minute, and second hands tastefully complement this clocks shimmering bronze finish.
Size: 21.7" h x 16.1" w
Because our world is so reliant on all things digital, I always think analog clocks are inherently retro. So why not lean into that old-school, groovy style when choosing your clock? The black and white contrast on this clock reminds me of a checkerboard floor of an old-fashioned American diner, and I'm obsessed.
Size: 34'' h x 34'' w
Minimalist interior design lovers, this is the clock for you. This style is as sleek and elegant as they come — with its simple silver frame, slim hands, and white background. It's a bit on the larger side, but this clock is nonetheless a stunning style that would be the perfect piece of decor for your minimalist living room.
Size: 9.65" h x 8.25" w
This clock immediately caught my eye because it reminds me of the colorful picture frame matting DIY trend that I've been seeing everywhere. It comes with a supportive backing so it can rest on your desk, or you can mount it to a wall in your home. Regardless of how you style this clock, it's bound to make a statement.
Size: 6.2" h x 6.3" w
This might not be a wall clock, but it's too stunning to ignore. Its circular shape comes to a point at its bottom right corner, allowing this clock to stand upright on a desk, table, or shelf. Made from marble, this clock has a natural veining that runs through its design for a unique textural look. It's finished with a set of brass hands to dictate the time.
FAQs
How to Style a Wall Clock?
"If you're choosing to put a clock on the wall it needs to also act as art," Jessie McLaughlin says. Think about the color, material, and shape of the wall clock, and how these details will interact with the existing decor in your home.
A bright colored clock might add a bold pop of color in your living room, while a sleek metal clock could tastefully complement the stainless steel appliances in your kitchen.
In terms of styling, Jessie shares that a great way to style a wall clock is to use it in a gallery wall. Not only will a clock add some visual interest, but its traditionally round shape will offer a nice contrast to the square-edged picture frames.
So, whether you love or hate the idea of wall clocks (and it seems you either sit firmly on one side of the other), the time-telling decor piece has been around for centuries, and it seems they aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
It's just about finding a style, and somewhere to put it, that suits your taste. An analog design on your wall not to your liking? Perhaps a high-tech alarm clock — the modern alternative that blends function with style, would be better suited.
