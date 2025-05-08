Does Anyone Still Decorate With Wall Clocks? We Asked Designers the (Surprisingly Divisive) Question — Timeless or Time to Go?

If I asked you for the time right now, where would you look? At your wrist, the closest screen, or to the clock hanging on your wall? Do you even have a clock displayed on your wall? Chances are, it's been a minute. (Pun absolutely intended.)

Thanks to the fast, digital nature of our world today, analog wall clocks have become a relic of the past, a vestige of a bygone era. And while many interior design trends of times gone by are now finding themselves front and center again, it got me thinking: are wall clocks out of style, or due for a comeback?

Sure, they've got a strong sense of nostalgia, but when was the last time you actually saw one styled in someone's home (not counting real estate listings, which always seem to have a wall clock).

Well, it turns out they're a pretty polarizing topic in the design community. Architect Georgina Wilson was quick to tell me that they're simply no longer relevant — there are so many other, easier ways to tell the time. "And if it’s purely for decoration, there are plenty of other items that provide more aesthetic pleasure," she adds.

On the other hand, interior designer Jessie McLaughlin assures me that wall clocks will never go out of style. "Telling time is timeless!" she says.

And that's true — their function is still absolutely relevant, so perhaps it's just the way wall clocks look that has become outdated. Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf echoed this sentiment, when he admitted to me that while he would probably never buy one to put on his wall, he has no objection to a stylish desk clock.

The Nelson Asterisk Clock by Vitra adds some retro flair to this living room corner. (Image credit: Design Within Reach)

But I quite like them. And since I've seemingly found myself sitting on the wrong side of this argument, I've made it my personal mission to find the most stylish, design-forward, and relevant wall clocks that will leave you wondering how anyone could have ever possibly asked whether wall clocks are out of style these days.

Now I'll admit, during my search for the best wall clocks for living rooms, kitchens, and wherever else you'd like to style one, I found some really ugly options. It's clear not all wall clocks are created equal, so let's agree to leave behind oversized, rustic wood styles or that abstract style that's so abstract you can't actually read the time (if you know, you know), and instead opt for sleek, sophisticated styles that double as art.

Don't know what I mean? Discover nine examples, below.

FAQs

How to Style a Wall Clock?

"If you're choosing to put a clock on the wall it needs to also act as art," Jessie McLaughlin says. Think about the color, material, and shape of the wall clock, and how these details will interact with the existing decor in your home.

A bright colored clock might add a bold pop of color in your living room, while a sleek metal clock could tastefully complement the stainless steel appliances in your kitchen.

In terms of styling, Jessie shares that a great way to style a wall clock is to use it in a gallery wall. Not only will a clock add some visual interest, but its traditionally round shape will offer a nice contrast to the square-edged picture frames.



So, whether you love or hate the idea of wall clocks (and it seems you either sit firmly on one side of the other), the time-telling decor piece has been around for centuries, and it seems they aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

It's just about finding a style, and somewhere to put it, that suits your taste. An analog design on your wall not to your liking? Perhaps a high-tech alarm clock — the modern alternative that blends function with style, would be better suited.