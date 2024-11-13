Peel-And-Stick Stair Treads Are the Genius Way to Add Style and a Bit of Grip to Your Stairs — "It's a Win-Win"

Staircases are generally considered to be a predominantly functional element in our homes. Apart from the look of the staircase itself, there are limited options — and space — when it comes to styling, and the last thing you want to do is interrupt flow. But considering they're also often found at the entryway, it seems a shame to let this opportunity go to waste. Well, we think we've found a win-win solution.

Not only do we want our staircase ideas to make a grand entrance, but there is also the topic of safety to consider when it comes to styling them. Trips and falls can be incredibly dangerous, particularly in households with small children or pets. Apart from making them softer underfoot, this is also why a lot of people install stair runners.

But are stair runners out of style? Some designs perhaps. But that's why we were so drawn to the idea of peel-and-stick stair treads. It's less commitment, less cost, but an easy way to introduce style and flair to your stairs (if only for a season or two). They're super simple to install (we've found heaps of examples on Instagram) and there are a range of different styles to shop. So, let's get into it, shall we. Here's what you need to know about peel-and-stick stair treads.

A post shared by Kelli Bateman (@myhouseof8) A photo posted by on

DIYs that take days just don't do it for us. But with just 10 minutes to spare, you can easily elevate your hardwood staircase from cold and slippery, to cozy, warm, and with a bit more grip. And fall is the perfect time to do it.

Interior decorator Monika Saran recently shared this clever DIY done in her own home to her Instagram account (@windowsandwoods). "I did not want to fully cover my stairs, and these stair treads provided an option that had an easy installation, and are also easy to remove," she said in the video.

"This trick is a great one for renters since it is an instant improvement from bare wooden stairs," adds interior designer Isabel Jackson, founder of Washington-based Cheltenham Interiors. And, as we've said, it also helps provide added grip, so you don't need to stress about going down the stairs in your fuzzy, fall socks.

To incorporate this stair runner idea into your home, Isabel recommends matching your choice of stair treads to any hallway or landing runners to ensure a cohesive look. "To further increase the coziness and if you have space, you could create a cozy reading nook consisting of an armchair, end table and table or floor lamp where you can get a blanket that matches the runners," she adds.

Shop Peel-and-Stick Stair Treads

A lot of people are moving away from stair carpets lately, opting instead to have their hardwood floors on full display. Peel-and-stick stair treads leave no residue, meaning you can easily install them for the fall when you want to add a sense of coziness, and remove them during the warmer seasons. With all the different options out there, you also don't have to completely cover your stairs in the same way a runner might do.

Knowing how to decorate a staircase really depends on what interior style you want. The tread itself is a fun way to add texture and perhaps a bit of low-commitment pattern. "Begin by selecting treads that complement your existing color palette and decor style," recommends Isabel.

Then, there are the other ways you can complement your stair treads. "Layering with strategically placed runner mats at the foot of the stairs can add depth," adds Isabel. "Additionally, framing the stairs with artful decor — like potted plants, framed artwork, or sculptural elements — can draw the eye and create a curated look."

A post shared by Monika Saran (@windowsandwoods) A photo posted by on

How to Complement Your Stair Treads

Peel-and-stick stair treads aren't the only way to style up your staircase for the season. You can add different rugs to the landings, decorate your stair risers with wallpaper, and even add a carpet rod if you're going for a more traditional style of stair runner.

Round Hand Woven Rigo Jute Area Rug View on Target Price: $82.99 Styling a round rug at the bottom of your stairs that matches your tread will further play into the illusion of the runner rug. Continue the coziness into the entryway! Brass Carpet Rod View on Amazon Price: $34.99 Now I know a carpet rod's historical function is to keep a carpet in place on the stairs. But this once highly practical accessory is used much more often as stylish ornamentation in modern designs. Why not incorporate these in your DIY for a total stair refresh? Grasscloth Texture Stair Riser Decals View on Etsy Price: $11.99/pcs Maybe your whole staircase needs a little texture to liven it up. These grasscloth patterned risers are a subtle alternative to paint that will add a little visual interest to your staircase. You can either match them to a similar tread, or go for a contrasting colorway.

Your stairs should never be left out of the design conversation. With the cool air rolling in, it is time to bring out all the tricks to make your home ready for fall. These peel-and-stick stair trends are the perfect place to start.