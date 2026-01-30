The design world runs several months ahead of the rest of the world. So, while we've been cozying up indoors, all the best homeware brands have been gearing up for spring. Luckily for us, that means lots of exciting new decor launches are starting to trickle out. Has logging off been a part of your New Year's resolutions? Don't worry, I've made a list of everything you need to know about, in case you missed it.

When December's ICYMI list rolled around, we were right in the midst of the wintry aesthetics. From cozy bedding to stylish candle holders, the homebodies were thriving. And while there is still that same feeling of comfort in January (there are still a few months of winter left), the new-in homeware is starting to get a little more colorful with a livelier twist on entertaining and homemaking.

There are collections that will inspire a luxurious bedding upgrade, as well as plenty of new textiles to lift you out of your January blues; stuff for your kitchen or coffee bar to make you want to invite your loved ones over, and table lamps that double as a design statement. So, without further ado, below are 10 of the latest homeware releases worth knowing about this month.

1. Buchanan Studio x Original BTC: Neotenic Collection

The lamps are delicate as well as abstract, making a statement without overwhelming a space. Image credit: Buchanan Studio x Original BTC When turned on, the dome top creates a magical glow. Image credit: Buchanan Studio x Original BTC

First up, the Buchanan Studio x Original BTC Neotenic collection — I've been saving this one since it first hit my inbox at the beginning of the month. The designs feel like something out of the whimsical Willy Wonka world mixed with futuristic couture. Buchanan Studios explains that the collection name 'Neotenic' defines the distinctive aesthetic form — soft, rounded, and playfully proportioned.

"The prefix 'Neo' given to each piece reflects the interplay of ideas that shape the collection: the Neotenic approach to form and softness, Neapolitan nostalgia inspired by the classic ice cream, and Neo in its literal sense of newness and forward thinking," they say.

Each shade is mouth-blown and comes in an inspired palette of Strawberry, Chocolate, and Vanilla. Who doesn't want a deliciously stylish overhead lighting alternative to brighten up their reading nook or bedside? The Neo design comes as a floor, wall, ceiling, and pendant light as well.

2. Frette's New Spring Collection

Image 1 of 2 The colors come across more saturated and modern in person, than they do online. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe) Frette has a store on Regent Street in London, worth checking out if you're local. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

Luxury bedding brand, Frette, is one of those dream home items (I'll take anything, thanks). Considering almost every royal, celebrity, or luxury hotel uses these sheets, Frette's prices make them investment pieces. But as they say, 'buy once, buy well'.

I recently had the pleasure of viewing Frette's new Spring/Summer 2026 collection, and if any part of me used to think the brand was 'too-traditional', I've been completely swayed. Each piece felt quality to the touch, and when styled, the color palettes and design make for a very contemporary and stylish bed.

If you are looking to spend on luxury, Frette has everything from bath towels and bed linens to throws and robes to shop for. The Frette by Tara Bernerd collection is also seriously worth checking out.

3. LAYERED Gio Rug Collection

The palette is colorful, but can still be styled with a multitude of other shades. Image credit: Jimmie Eriksson. Design: LAYERED In a neutral room, this collection pops as an accent piece. Image credit: Jimmie Eriksson. Design: LAYERED

A good rug is always worth investing in, and LAYERED has become one of the best places to shop for rugs if you're looking for styles that blend form and function. And if you're in the market for something new underfoot, the brand's new Gio collection feels like a chic take on spring color palettes, as well.

The Gio collection is a series of three, hand-tufted wool rugs that explore geometry, rhythm, and color in deliberate contrast. Malin Glemme, founder and creative director of LAYERED, explains that the name Gio plays on geo — as in geometry — while also honoring the Italian architect and designer Gio Ponti, whose way of merging form, color, and precision has long influenced LAYERED's creative direction.

There is a clear color palette that is bold yet versatile, and nods to the nostalgic decorating trends of the 60s and 70s. Safe to say, I'm obsessed.

4. Piglet in Bed's Spring/Summer Collection

Image 1 of 2 Piglet in Bed has brought the delicate, vintage-inspired prints to the bedroom this season. (Image credit: Piglet in Bed) Though light, the patterns also pair well as a contrast to darker colors. (Image credit: Piglet in bed)

The new spring bedding collection from Piglet in Bed, A Season of Wonder, offers a romantic and characterful take on the home. The dainty florals provide a sense of nostalgic charm, capturing the feeling of new life and bright storytelling that is synonymous with the spring season. Especially fitting for a cozy bedroom idea as the months slowly grow sunnier.

Jessica Hanley, founder of Piglet in Bed, says, "Drawing on the spirit of vintage maximalism, the collection celebrates the art of layering: textures upon textures, patterns that playfully meet, and materials that tell stories of their own. It's a lived-in, lovingly curated aesthetic, one that embraces imperfection, individuality, and the joy of personal collections gathered over time."

5. Yarn Collective at Paris Deco Off

Up-close the weaves show the different colors. Image credit: Yarn Collective The velvet fabrics catch light depending on how you style them. Image credit: Yarn Collective

You may have noticed that Paris Déco Off happened this month, and a lot of fabulous design launches, releases, and collections debuted there — including British textile studio Yarn Collective's 2026 collection.



The studio's largest collection to date, the 2026 launch brings together a rich mix of refined plains and expressive, characterful patterns. Designed by co-founder and creative director James Gomez, the brand describes the release as "a considered edit of interior textiles designed to be layered, lived with, and returned to, season after season."

Think rich velvet fabrics in caramel colorways, and layered weaves that read both aubergine and pink. If your sofa looks a little more drab than you remember, then consider it the perfect time for a refurbished, tactile upgrade.

6. Sofa.com's 20 Year Anniversary Launches

The Stellar armchair is elegant yet cozy, and makes an innovative addition to a reading nook or living room. (Image credit: Sofa.com)

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Sofa.com is spreading special launches, refreshed favorites, and bold new additions to its signature collections over the course of the year. So, rather than all at once, there is more to look forward to as the year goes on.

To begin, the brand launched the Isla sofa, Sofa.com's drawing-room-inspired classic, reimagined in the new Smart Velvet Caper colorway, alongside the Stellar Armchair in Piccalilli Smart Velvet (a personal favorite).

The asymmetric Stellar armchair has an integrated side table nestled in one of the armrests. The perfect resting place for a warm beverage or book as we head into February.

7. MG & Co.'s New Hardware Range

A statement piece like this speaks for itself. (Image credit: MG & Co.)

Though not the only hardware brand to do it, MG & Co. has become the ultimate place to get unique, characterful backplates and hardware designs. Case and point? The brand's latest addition of two new cabinet backplate shapes to its hardware collection: Fish and Wave.



We have all (me, at least) fallen victim to the sardine decor trend lately, and this new range has the same playful aesthetic, but more elevated. The fish motif adds a touch of whimsy to a hallway, bathroom, or kitchen walls, while Wave offers a more architectural feel, with soft scalloped edges.

Who needs to follow the latest hardware trends when you can have something this unique in your home?

8. Zara Home's Coffee and Tea Collection

Elevating your morning routine starts with finding the right decor. (Image credit: Zara Home)

I am a big advocate of the idea that an elevated morning routine starts with the right kitchenware and coffee machine accessories. A homemade coffee (even if it's an instant coffee) tastes better when it comes out of the right mug (there's a science to it!)

And Zara Home and I seem to agree. The brand's new coffee and tea range was full of 'add-to-cart' pieces for me — they capture the aesthetic of a vintage cafe, while still feeling sleek and modern. Plus, upgrading your coffee bar pieces is the perfect excuse to have a few friends over for a home cafe party.

9. H&M Home's Spring Collection

Upgrading small textiles is the easiest way to make a room feel new. (Image credit: H&M Home)

Okay, I have not stopped thinking about H&M Home's new Spring 2026 collection since it dropped earlier this month. Admittedly, I was a little surprised to see so many new pieces that captured such a cozy-chic aesthetic for the new season.

The range has everything from butter yellow, floral bedding, to dark oak gnocchi makers and cookware sets. According to the H&M Home's head of design, Evelina Kravaev Soderberg, the goal with this collection was to "pay homage to life on the Riviera in the 60s and 70s" and create pieces that will live with the home for generations.

There are embroidered tablecloths, mid-century-inspired table lamps, and plenty of throw pillows to line your spring sofa with.

10. New-In From Addison Ross

These new Icy Flute S&P mills come in so many colors, including pink, blue, and clear. (Image credit: Addison Ross)

Finally, I couldn't help but notice that Addison Ross was pouring out several stylish new designs this month. You may already know and love the brand's unique salt and pepper mill designs, but now there is a new, fluted variation on the market.

Drawing inspiration from vintage perfume dispensers, co-founders David and Sarah Ross have crafted these salt and pepper mills in six vibrant colorways. They are a true blend of playful and elegant.

Or, if you need something for a certain love-filled holiday coming up, Addison Ross has plenty of pieces for that as well. Think glossy, Bobbin lamps and tri-toned S&P mills to add to your tablescape.

And that's January! We've made it through the coldest month of the year, and though still a few months off, spring is officially on the horizon. In the meantime, be sure to start planning your upcoming refresh ideas — there are plenty of ways to make your home feel new this year.