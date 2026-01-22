One thing getting me through the cold, dark winter days? The promise of spring sunshine that is soon to come. Okay, okay — it may still seem too far off to be romanticizing April showers and May flowers, but the design world is nothing if not forward thinkers, and interiors stores are already stocking up on stylish spring 2026 decor. And H&M Home is one of the first.

If you're working on your spring mood board for this year, then I'd recommend going to take a look at H&M Home's Spring 2026 collection. It's a collection that doesn't try too hard — It's capturing that effortless, authentic aesthetic that's dominating contemporary spaces and in the biggest interior design trends — think verdure prints, decorating with reimagined florals, silver tableware, and dark wooden accents.

"By merging tradition and modernity, we create spaces that evoke memories while welcoming new stories," says Evelina. Image credit: H&M Home The ceramic and wooden cookware offer a chic total refresh or blend into your existing collection. Image credit: H&M Home

There is no shortage of spring table decor and cookware in this collection. And after months of bundling up indoors, a good garden party is just what the doctor ordered.

"The sunny spring color palettes and soft floral patterns pay homage to life on the Riviera in the 1960s and 1970s, bringing a breath of fresh air to our interiors, from the bedroom to the living room to the kitchen," Evelina Kravaev Soderberg, the head of design and creative at H&M Home, says.

But there is still the chic minimalist style. This time with a touch of heritage and light. "Light is a key element this season, and we wanted the collection to convey this new breath of fresh air in every room of the house," Evelina explains. Think airy embroidered tablecloths and linen pillows.

"Thanks to this approach to design, each room in the house becomes a reflection of a place, a stylistic heritage that flourishes as the house welcomes new generations," adds Evelina.

Here are some of my favorite pieces.

"True luxury lies in the emotion that a space evokes, and our collection is designed to celebrate those moments shared with friends and family," says Evelina.

As January draws to a close, it's time to start thinking about how to feng shui your home for spring, and new decor pieces are the perfect way to start.