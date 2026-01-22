H&M Home's New Collection Has Got It Just Right for Spring 2026 — It Is 'Effortless, Authentic' Style, and Doesn't Try Too Hard
Through a soft color palette and dainty details, this collection of decor pays homage to the season of new life
One thing getting me through the cold, dark winter days? The promise of spring sunshine that is soon to come. Okay, okay — it may still seem too far off to be romanticizing April showers and May flowers, but the design world is nothing if not forward thinkers, and interiors stores are already stocking up on stylish spring 2026 decor. And H&M Home is one of the first.
If you're working on your spring mood board for this year, then I'd recommend going to take a look at H&M Home's Spring 2026 collection. It's a collection that doesn't try too hard — It's capturing that effortless, authentic aesthetic that's dominating contemporary spaces and in the biggest interior design trends — think verdure prints, decorating with reimagined florals, silver tableware, and dark wooden accents.
There is no shortage of spring table decor and cookware in this collection. And after months of bundling up indoors, a good garden party is just what the doctor ordered.
"The sunny spring color palettes and soft floral patterns pay homage to life on the Riviera in the 1960s and 1970s, bringing a breath of fresh air to our interiors, from the bedroom to the living room to the kitchen," Evelina Kravaev Soderberg, the head of design and creative at H&M Home, says.
But there is still the chic minimalist style. This time with a touch of heritage and light. "Light is a key element this season, and we wanted the collection to convey this new breath of fresh air in every room of the house," Evelina explains. Think airy embroidered tablecloths and linen pillows.
"Thanks to this approach to design, each room in the house becomes a reflection of a place, a stylistic heritage that flourishes as the house welcomes new generations," adds Evelina.
Here are some of my favorite pieces.
Verdure prints have come back in a big way this year, and it looks like they are setting the tone for Spring 2026 — I'm obsessed. While the armchair isn't available online (yet?), the floor lamp is a stunning way to upgrade your ambient lighting.
Calling all chefs! This new collection is packed full of dark wood kitchenware and ceramic cookware, so take this as a sign to make a stylish refresh this spring. And for the pasta enthusiast, it's time to pull out that gnocchi recipe, because how cute is this gnocchi maker?
Upon first glance, I thought these plates were brushed silver, but they are actually a dusty green from a reactive glaze that makes each bowl slightly unique — chic! Plus, deep-set plates are a great chameleon dish as they also work well for saucy pastas and soups.
I sometimes overlook H&M Home when it comes to bigger furniture items, tending to stick to the brand's smaller decor. However, this new mid-century style wooden shelf has turned my head. It's simple, sleek, and comes flat-packed so you can get it into flats and apartments.
Spring is the time of regrowth, and that means it might be time to lean into your green thumb. I've never been the best at taking care of my plants, but new season, new me, because these glazed stoneware parts are so stylish. It also comes in a dark brown, beige, and light yellow colorway.
Spring and rattan, woven details go hand-in-hand for me, and H&M Home's new collection has plenty of this material in store. The rattan storage basket is perfect for storing those extra throw blankets and pillows as the temperatures begin to warm. This piece also comes in a tall, laundry basket size.
"True luxury lies in the emotion that a space evokes, and our collection is designed to celebrate those moments shared with friends and family," says Evelina.
As January draws to a close, it's time to start thinking about how to feng shui your home for spring, and new decor pieces are the perfect way to start.
