This 'Heritage' Hardware Detail Is the Low-Effort Trick to Make Your Cabinets Look Way More Expensive

I am all about niche ways to upgrade your home — there is no detail too 'extra' when it comes to bringing life to your furniture. And I've been drawn to another one of these 'finer details' of late — the idea of using 'cabinet backplates'.

"The use of backplates on cabinetry and doors can instantly elevate a space. I always say that design is in the details, and details like the addition of backplates take you back to a time when true craftsmanship was found in homes," says interior designer Wendy Smit. With kitchen trends turning toward more carefully crafted details, this shiny accessory may be just what your cabinet is missing.

Whether adorning a minimalist, maximalist, traditional, or modern home, no cabinet door need be left behind. Adding a silver starburst or glistening gold square to your cabinetry will add a bit of whimsy to even the most mundane details of your home.

I didn't know there could be so many different styles of cabinet pull either, but cracking open the world of decorative hardware has me craving a refresh.

(Image credit: Wendy Smit)

As mentioned, my job has led me to some exciting hardware discoveries as of late — dust corners to stop dirt and dust from collecting on your stairs, and skiffers to protect the corners of your cabinets to name a few. However, pairing these playful cabinet backplates with your pulls may be my new favorite hardware trend.

"Originally used as a practical purpose to cover screw holes. They have moved on to become a feature to highlight the design aesthetic," says interior designer and co-founder of Braham MacNicoll Studio, Lucy MacNicoll. All I am noting is that cabinet backplates are a functional buy that will gain you major style points — I'm sold.

How to Style Backplates for Cabinet Pulls

Like anything good, cabinet backplates are best incorporated in moderation. You want to choose an isolated area to add your backplates so as to not overwhelm the space.

"Make sure any backplate you choose complements the overall style of the cabinet and home, color trends, and what color hardware you have throughout the space," says interior designer Wendy Smit. You don't want a super decorative backplate if you don't have other intricate details in the space to balance them out. In addition, consider mixing two metals in a space to add visual interest. For example, if your plumbing and lighting are black, don't be afraid to use gold or chrome on the cabinet hardware."

In short, think of what cabinet backplate will compliment the style of your home while still adding that little pop of personality.

Shop Stylish Cabinet Backplates

I am sorry to introduce you to another interior design trend to obsess over, but can you really blame me? I am listing cabinet backplates as non-skippable decor in a well-styled home.