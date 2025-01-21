This 100-Year-Old "Dust Corner" Idea Is Going Viral — They're Practical, Inexpensive, and Like Jewelry for Your Stairs

As I like to say, 'Another day, another design discovery.' If you're wondering how to get rid of dust that is selfishly accumulating in the corner of your stairs, I've spotted an elegant and chic solution. Today, I learned about dust corners, a simple yet powerful magic that can transform a home. They're alluring little triangle-shaped pieces that subtly and stylishly prevent unwanted dust — even in the tiniest of spots. I am now convinced that every staircase needs it.

When filing all your elevated staircase ideas, you need to ensure this hardware detail is included in the plans. "Dust corners are little triangular decorative pieces of metal that initially became popular in Victorian times. They can be used in any corner of a home to prevent the build-up of dust and dirt and work especially well on the stairs," says Jennifer Rothbury, a digital home decor creator and DIY expert.

Jennifer, otherwise known as Crack the Shutters, recently shared an Instagram video showing how these little metal details can transform the look of any staircase by simply tacking into the corners. If it means no more hunching over to vacuum these hard-to-reach spaces, then you better believe they have been added to my shopping cart.

I am all about a subtle moment of vintage-inspired charm in interiors — my previous obsession was stylish Skiffer hardware to protect furniture corners. It seems Jennifer and I are on the same wavelength when it comes to easy home upgrades.

"I recently bought some skiffers from a company called Broughtons of Leicester LTD and, whilst on their website, discovered dust corners and thought they would be ideal for my stairs," explains Jennifer. "They work perfectly in a period property and make cleaning the stairs easier, so what’s not to love?"

Whether you have a more traditional home or are looking to mix in vintage-inspired pieces, this chic detail comes in various metallic finishes for a look that complements an array of interior aesthetics. Opt for bronze to achieve an aged look, or go for a metallic finish for a bright moment of shine.

The best part of this easy upgrade? Jennifer says, "They were super easy to install, so no DIY skills are required. Just a tack through the center into the corner you want to apply them, and as you tap them in, the metal bends slightly into the corner."

Shop Dust Corners

Ever wondered why dust accumulates so quickly? You needn't anymore, as dust corners are a bit of hardware that can be used in any corner of the house.

Jennifer says, "I’m thinking of getting more as they make such a lovely detail, and they look like they’ve been there forever — they’ve definitely added to the character of my home."