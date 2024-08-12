Try This Pretty, Vintage-Inspired Hardware to Protect the Corners of Your Furniture — They Only Cost a Few Cents Each!

Nothing is better than stumbling upon a design trend that takes you by surprise, and when we came across this brass hardware idea, it was love at first sight. If you're partial to embellishments and decorative details in your home, they need to be on your radar.

After being enlightened by an internet deep dive, I discovered that these so-called "skiffers" are solid brass castings designed to prevent damage to baseboards and furniture corners. With brass accents being the mood of the moment, this vintage-inspired detail plays into all the latest living room and kitchen hardware trends, and I can't wait to introduce them into my own home.

Besides their obvious aesthetic contributions, skiffers are - by their nature - a practical item. If you're fed up with scuffed baseboards, wall corners, or chipped furniture edges, this hardware is the answer. Taking care of your home, no matter how mundane the extent may be, is part of what creates an impressive abode. This is a piece that elevates your space by highlighting those thoughtful touches while also adding effortless vintage charm.

Home influencer and founder of Room Styling, Lisa Hawkins, is the designer behind the Instagram reel that caught internet attention by showing off a stiffer instillation in her home.

"I happened upon skiffers because the corners of my kitchen island were facing some major wear-and-tear from vacuuming and daily life," says Lisa. "I was searching the internet for corner protectors, and I had never heard of the term skiffers before but I knew I had seen something similar." The brassware caught Lisa's eye because of the material's ability to match smoothly into her home. "I have brass accents throughout my kitchen so these were really a perfect match," says Lisa.

Whatever stylish hardware finish you have in your home, installing details such as corner protectors that match your other metals helps to tie a cohesive thread throughout the space. Your design will feel much more intentional with the right amount of accents.

Lighting and Hardware brand Broughtons, is one of the few companies that advertise a very traditional skiffer design, and Natalie Iredale of Broughtons offers some advice on how to work them into your home. "SKiffers sit very nicely in a period home - or any home at that - if you want to add some little detail," she says. "You can find them in a range of finishes and styles meaning that they will fit in a multitude of different spaces and suit a wide range of preferences."

Whether you opt for baseboard skiffers, table corners, or casings for your walls (or all of the above) this hardware detail is a great way to pepper accents throughout the home or emphasize your brass kitchen idea. "My home is a Victorian home, and so they really work well here and add such an elegant touch," says Lisa. The simple detail creates a sense of personal style while also keeping the corners of her home protected from everyday knocks and scuffs.

If you're not already convinced to start adding skiffers to your home, the installation process is as simple as it gets. "All you have to do is pencil through the screw holes where you would like them to sit on your corner, then with an appropriate sized drill bit, you just drill the hole straight into the wood and screw the skiffers in," says Lisa. "It is as straightforward as it gets."

Though a bit of drilling is involved, there is no need to shy away from adding this unique detailed moment to whatever corner of the home you wish - or that needs an extra layer of protection.

Livingetc's Interiors Editor Emma Breislin, weighs in on the skiffer trend. "They're a simple and subtle way to add character to your corners and baseboards," she says. "I am envisioning them ornamenting a large wooden chest, the edges of a wooden desk, or giving a stock-standard side table a whimsical touch of old-world charm." For this stunning detail, the possibilities are endless.

You may already have a period home, or maybe you are looking for a way to incorporate retro trends back into your designs. Either way, stylish corner protectors are an easy way to start. Their timeless design draws from the past but is sure to give the modern home a classic and dignified edge. Antique-lovers and my detail-oriented friends, this is the style trend to pay attention to.