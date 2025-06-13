I Just Discovered This Genius 'Ladder Extender' That Makes Painting Above Your Stairs So Much Easier — And It's Got Hundreds of 5-Star Reviews

I'm all for DIY, but some tasks just feel a bit too advanced for my skill set. And this has always been the category to which I've assigned the ceiling above my staircase. Listen, I'm no Michelangelo; painting a ceiling is simply not in my repertoire, especially when that ceiling is above a staircase, with no space to rest my handy ladder on.

I don't know if you've ever attempted to paint a high wall above stairs, but I have, and let me tell you, and trying to balance your ladder precariously is not a good idea. Unless you enjoy living life on the edge or have someone you trust with your life to keep a steady grip on your ladder while you climb, this is a task that we wouldn't recommend to anyone.

This is why I was quite so excited when I discovered this genius ladder extender on one of my regular Amazon scrolls. And when I read through the hundreds of rave reviews, I was instantly sold. Sturdy, non-slip, and simple to use, this fix ticks all my boxes. I've never added something to my basket faster.

Tanfix Tanfix Foldable £78.99 at Amazon UK At around £80, it's not a cheap solution, but potentially cheaper than calling in a professional to do the job.

The Tanfix Ladder Extender Pro is my new favorite tool for DIY tasks. This smart design is completely foldable and transportable, so you can use it throughout your home and even lend it to friends — trust us, they'll be asking for it.

With no complicated assembly required, this tool is incredibly easy to use. So long as the measurements are compatible with your ladder and staircase, you'll be well on your way to a beautifully painted entryway. The tool is constructed from high-grade carbon steel, which is then covered in a powder coating for a super durable finish that is resistant to corrosion and wear. Additionally, it features a non-slip bottom to minimize the risk of slips or spills.

The extremely sturdy, hard-wearing design makes it a safe and useful addition to your home improvement kit, and thanks to its foldable nature, it won't take up too much space when not in use.

Your staircase is the perfect place to experiment with color, we love the combination of pink, green, and blue in this home. (Image credit: James McDonald)

I'm far from the only fan, though. As one reviewer explains, "I was pleasantly surprised with how effective this was. Painting a high ceiling above a staircase, and this simple device worked extremely well, giving me a platform on which to place my extending ladders," they continue, saying, "I would have struggled without this device to get the height. Brilliant find, giving a cost-effective method to get the job done. Would highly recommend."

As anyone who has moved into a period home may have already noticed, the narrow, tall stair style popular in Victorian houses is not particularly conducive to an easy renovation process. However, many reviewers note that this product is particularly useful for these types of homes, where regular ladders simply won't suffice. But no matter the style or era of your property, the adjustable nature of this product makes it perfect for a whole variety of buildings, with a setting to suit any width or style of staircase.

This is the kind of task that would end up costing a pretty penny if you hired professional help, so while this product isn't necessarily cheap, it will end up saving you a considerable amount in the long run.

Another reviewer writes, "As a homeowner, I couldn’t be happier with the Tanfix Foldable Pro Heavy-Duty Ladder Extender! Its construction is robust—it feels incredibly sturdy and reliable, providing a secure and safe experience throughout its use. One of its standout features is how easy it is to set up and use. I recently tackled the challenging task of painting stairwells, and this extender made the job not only manageable but stress-free." The reviewer continues: "The foldable design added to the convenience, allowing for its easy storage when finished. I highly recommend the Tanfix Ladder Extender to anyone looking for a durable, practical solution for home improvement tasks — it’s a must-have for safely working in tricky spaces like stairwells."

So, if you're looking for a durable, cost-effective, and easy-to-use solution to painting high walls on the stairs, we've got you covered.

This has officially become our number one tool for helping us paint hard-to-reach places, and it has kick-started a new rush of inspiration for our staircase wall ideas.

We're especially drawn to these smart staircase paneling ideas, which add a whole new layer to your entryway.