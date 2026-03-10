It might have started out in luxury hospitality environments, but backlit stone is making its way into residential settings in style. From home bars to kitchen backsplashes and bathroom vanity units, the impact it creates goes way beyond the surface.

Far from being just a modern kitchen idea, drawing attention to the beauty of the stone in this way adds organic flair to any space — and juxtaposing it with softer, organic textures allows the feature to take center stage without feeling overpowering. Natural woods and monochromatic hues help to amplify the intrinsic beauty of the material and can be a great way to add layers of interest without overloading a room.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite ways designers and specialists are using backlit stone — in kitchens, in bars, even in saunas — for spaces that take one's breath away.

1. Center of Attention

Roundhouse collaborated with two other studios on this kitchen with a quartzite backlit island countertop. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth for Roundhouse)

"As many worktop materials have a degree of translucency, backlighting them can create an unexpected wow-factor," says Ben Hawkswell, senior designer at British kitchen company Roundhouse. The firm recently collaborated on this space, with gloss black cupboards adding a dramatic contrast to the Patagonia quartzite backlit countertop.

Interior designer Zoe Murphy at Stealth Design collaborated with Roundhouse for the kitchen, with a custom internal lighting system by MS Lighting Design. "[It] achieves a warm glow that refracts through the quartzite, and we added Perspex sections to prevent the kitchen carcasses from showing through," says Ben Hawkswell.

2. Treasure Island

A monolithic quartz kitchen island sets the tone for this kitchen, with stone supplied by Italian stone specialist Antolini. (Image credit: Max Zambelli for Antolini)

The translucence of quartz offers the most magical results, according to Italian stone specialist Antolini: light brings its mineral qualities to life. The material has a captivating duality, with its solidity of color and veining, but when backlit, it reveals unexpected transparencies and reflections that seem to emerge from its core. "It becomes a vibrant landscape that has the ability to redesign the atmosphere of an environment with unforgettable intensity," says Alberto Antolini, the firm’s CEO.

In this residential chalet, nestled in the heart of the Dolomites, Antolini supplied a natural quartz for an impressive monolithic kitchen island that juxtaposes the heavily grained kitchen units surrounding it. An immersive explosion of natural materials, the construction of the island gives the illusion that it is suspended above the floor; backlighting makes it feel all the more ethereal.

You can even get options like this Illuminated White Quartz Countertop with Built-In LED Lighting Luxury Kitchen Island at Etsy to suit the size of your space.

3. Hot Stone

Brigitta Spinocchia Freund designed a sauna in an underground bar with backlit Himalayan salt wall. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design by Brigitta Spinocchia Freund)

"We often use backlighting in evening or underground spaces where natural light is limited, as it helps create depth and warmth without overwhelming the room," says interior designer Brigitta Spinocchia Freund, who designed this underground spa in a recently completed project.

"Within this quiet, pared-back palette, we introduced a softly lit Himalayan salt wall that offers an unexpected moment of color and texture, much like the way we might introduce a sculptural object or a curated artwork in one of our residential projects," she adds. "I wanted the glow to feel innate to the material itself, natural and effortless, with a gentle, almost alchemical warmth."

4. Piece by Piece

Backlit agate brings glamor to this Hyde Park apartment's home bar by Katharine Pooley. (Image credit: Katharine Pooley)

In this Hyde Park apartment with interiors by Katharine Pooley, a backlit agate surface brings the home bar to life. Oozing sophistication and style, each piece of stone is intricately arranged, forming a unique surface that adds a distinct point of difference.

In amplifying the beauty of the natural material, it once again showcases how backlighting stone can be transformative, helping to create homes that stand out for all the right reasons.

Options like this Flexible LED Light Sheet for Backlighting from Amazon are available, with this specific variety being both flexible and cut-friendly.

5. Dressed to Impress

A backlit backsplash is the guiding light leading one to the bar in this project by Munich studio Holzrausch. (Image credit: Oliver Jaist. Design by Holzrausch)

For Tobias Petri, co-founder of Munich-based interior design studio Holzrausch, backlighting should never be treated as decoration alone. "It works best when it serves both atmosphere and function, becoming an architectural anchor that guides the eye and defines a zone within a space," he says.

The bar in this Miami project brings the glamour with a backlit backsplash. Set against black carpentry, the materials have been curated to amplify the onyx’s characteristics. "It expresses our commitment to uniting function and aesthetics through the honesty of material and craftsmanship, while contrasting with the restrained Roman travertine used throughout the rest of the residence," says co-founder Sven Petzold.

Backlit stone is an interior design trend that's not going anywhere — it's as practical and versatile as it is beautiful.

