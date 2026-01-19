This Basement Kitchen's 'Unexpected' Pantry Door Detail Makes It Feel Much Bigger and Not "Like a Cave"
A dark kitchen in more ways than one, the basement kitchen of this Edwardian house in Twickenham needed some thoughtful design interventions to fight its natural characteristics
In the basement of a large Edwardian house in Twickenham, southwest London, this kitchen by Roundhouse is purposefully period detail-free.
"The clients really liked a modern ambience and simple aesthetic," says Roundhouse’s senior designer Ben Hawkswell. Creating a modern kitchen with this brief, while still incorporating individuality and creativity, is no easy feat and takes clever design tricks to make it work.
One of these, Ben explains: "The box-like feel of the room with its lack of cornicing was mirrored by the sleek joinery, with every edge and finish as smooth and clean as it could be.’ But it's more than just clever woodwork that makes this kitchen such a brilliant space. Here are four more key features that turn this house's basement into a kitchen of which any lover of modern design would be jealous.
1. Art of Darkness
Dark kitchen countertops are a rising trend, gradually replacing the white marble that designers have been using for years, and this has been harnessed to full effect with the worktops chosen for this scheme. "Layering dark surfaces upon dark surfaces creates a really classic and long-lasting effect — it won’t date," explains Ben.
2. High Contrast
That said, he did not want this basement to feel like a cave. "The contrasts here were key. From the gold and bronze accents in the African Fusion Leather worktop to the wood furniture and parquet flooring, these all helped to soften the more industrial elements."
3. Internal Warmth
Inside each of the sleek cabinets sit smoked-oak boxes that work as pantry shelves.
"If you have dark fronts, you can’t go too light on the interiors, as you’ll then be able to see the shelves through the door gap," says Ben. "But if you choose a richer wood, as we did in this kitchen, then it’s not too much of a contrast and is warm instead."
4. On Reflection
The door to the pantry is covered in mirrored panels, which help to bounce the light back into the kitchen and counterbalance the dark surfaces even more. "We were really pleased with this detail," Ben says. "It’s unexpected — we’d normally go for reeded glass here — and depending on where you stand, you get a whole different perspective on the kitchen from the way it reflects."
