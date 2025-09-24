I Picked Quartz Countertops for My New Kitchen, but Was It the Right Choice? Experts Weigh Up the Pros and Cons

I do love my quartz worktop — it’s elegant, timeless, and brings a refined look to the kitchen. But like any material, it isn’t without its downsides. Quartz is sleek and contemporary, yet there are a few things worth knowing before you decide it’s the right choice for your space.

This kitchen countertop material is known for its extremely durable and non-porous properties, but what are its downsides? I've noticed that it's not such a huge fan of heat, so if you're choosing this material, you'll need to be careful with how you handle heat around it. But that's not all; there are a few other pros and cons to consider.

To get to the bottom of it, I spoke to a few kitchen experts and designers, and here's what they had to say about it.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Quartz Worktops?

From it's durability to it's elegant appearance, there are a few things designers love about this material. (Image credit: Simon Whitbread. Design: Matters & Made)

Quartz is often seen throughout many modern kitchens, after all, it's one of the kitchen trends we've been seeing across designs. But with that being said, there are a few pros and cons to take note of when it comes to this kitchen countertop idea, according to these experts.

Donald Benton from Granite and Marble Solutions tells me, "From what we hear from our customers, the first reason they lean toward quartz is the stain resistance and low maintenance. In fact, I have a quiz on our website that surveys these things, and we see that 57% of clients are looking for low maintenance. For them, quartz is often ideal."

Donald says another pro is that quartz is consistent in design and color. "Natural stone can have a lot of variation in color, pattern consistency, and imperfections," he notes. "Many clients like quartz because you can simply focus on color and design pattern, and every slab is consistent."

Kitchen specialist Teri Simone says one of the biggest advantages of quartz is its durability. "Quartz is non-porous, so it resists stains, scratches, and bacteria far better than natural stones like marble. It’s a low-maintenance material choice; there’s no sealing necessary, so homeowners don’t need to worry about yearly upkeep. The color range and patterns, from marble-look veining to solid contemporary tones, make it versatile and easy to tailor to any design style.”

But what about its cons? Well, home building expert Suzette Conrad from BOLT Builders, there are a few:

Less heat resistant: "Quartz is not as tolerant of hot pots and pans compared to natural stones, so you do need to use hot pads or trivets to protect it," explains Suzette. "This is because it has some resin in it, which is not a heat-resistant material."

Less natural variety: Lastly, Suzette tells me, "Not everyone loves a perfectly manufactured look. Because quartz is man-made, it won't have a lot of natural variety within a slab like a natural stone would." Having said that, modern quartz manufacturers are pretty excellent at designing them to mimic natural stone, so it's pretty hard to tell, and although you can't get the full gamut of natural stone as quartz, you can get a lot.

Donald Benton Worktop expert We operate from a 10,000 sq ft factory in the West Midlands, and all our fabricating is done in-house (from the smallest domestic fitting to the largest commercial project). We employ a team of highly skilled stonemasons and trained templating/fitters, and never use third party contractors – so we have the fullest confidence in our staff and the work they do. With many years of experience, our customers call us for advice prior to starting a new project, and our friendly staff are always on hand and very happy to help.

Suzette Conrad Home building expert Suzette is a native Northern Virginian and dynamic marketing professional. Skilled in customer relations, branding, design, and social media growth, Suzette has been shaping companies’ identities since 2014. Since entering the construction industry in 2020, Suzette has excelled in crafting meaningful messages that foster connections between companies and their audience. From partnering with diplomatic missions and universities to advising homeowners on custom home building, Suzette’s strategic approach delivers remarkable results.

Are Quartz Worktops Hard to Maintain?

Easy to clean? I'd say so! (Image credit: Luc Remond. Design: Hobbs Jamieson Architecture)

Knowing how to clean a quartz countertop is another factor to consider when choosing this material for your cooking space. But is it really easy to maintain, or does it come with a few setbacks?

Personally, I've found that it's super simple to clean my quartz countertop. For instance, when I accidentally spill coffee and it gets stained (which happens quite often), I find this UNIKA Granite and Quartz Worktop Cleaner Spray from Amazon to be really effective. I also love using this Method's Kitchen Cleaner, also available on Amazon.

Home building expert Suzette tells me, "Quartz countertops aren't hard to maintain, which makes them a good choice for many people when they are renovating or building their home."

This is due to its non-porous properties, and as Suzette says, "It's also less prone to stains and bacterial growth, but is easy to clean up if you do spill something. For general maintenance, wipe the counters down with a soft cloth and dish soap and dry with a clean towel to avoid water spots."

The expert notes that it is best to avoid harsh chemicals on it, like bleach or scrubbers. "Always always use hot pads or trivets, and don't place your air fryer or pressure cookers directly onto the counters," says Suzette. "And then always use a cutting board when cutting so you don't scratch it."

Stylish Accessories for Your Countertops

FAQs

Can Your Put Hot Pans On a Quartz Worktop?

Listen, if there's one thing I do not do, it's putting a hot pan on my lovely quartz countertop. Why, you might ask? Well, Suzette says, "Since there is some resin in quartz countertops, which has low heat resistance, quartz countertops shouldn't come into contact with anything more than 150 degrees F."

Her advice? "Always always use a trivet or hot pad because placing hot pans directly on a quartz countertop can lead to cracks and staining."

Curious to find out about different worktops and how well they can stand the test of time? Check out my take on the pros and cons of stainless steel worktops and see what the experts have to say about it.