Stainless Steel Worktops Make Me Nervous — Can You Really Live With This Trendy Surface at Home? The Pros and Cons, Explained

Stainless steel worktops have been used throughout the years in both chefs' kitchens and culinary lovers' homes alike. It's a material that adds an allure to a space — but, of course, aside from its stylish credentials, the material is also known for its strength and durability. However, it has a few drawbacks, too — and they're what make me nervous about choosing this admittedly chic countertop option.

Kitchen worktops are the most essential part of the cooking space. It's the area of the kitchen that gets used the most, whether that's for preparation, cooking, or cleaning. Which is why choosing the right kitchen countertop material is a must. But the question remains: Is stainless steel really worth it, and what are some of its pros and cons?

To get to the bottom of your worktop queries, I spoke to a few kitchen experts, and here's what they had to say about it.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Stainless Steel Worktops?

Aside from it's strength and durability, there are a few disadvantages you need to be aware of. (Image credit: Chris Snook for The Main Company)

Stainless steel kitchens are seen across many homes that yearn for the industrial style take. It's classy, elegant, and has become quite popular over the years — understandably. But with stainless steel worktops come both advantages and disadvantages. From its fine strength to its unnerving fingerprint stains, here are a few pros and cons, according to the experts.

Thomas Borcherding, kitchen designer at Homestar Design Remodel, tells me the first advantage is the materials' durability and longevity: "The expected lifespan of a stainless steel countertop is anywhere from 40 to 70 years, depending upon build specifications, beating other countertop materials by multiple decades," says Thomas.

The expert also notes that stainless steel worktops are easy to clean. "One of the most significant benefits of stainless steel is that it is non-porous, as opposed to stone countertops. This means that stainless steel countertops will not harbor bacteria, mold, or stains."

Thomas Borcherding Owner & Lead Designer, Homestar Design Remodel Owner & Lead Designer of Homestar Design Remodel, a residential remodeling contracting firm with in-house design services, material procurement, and installation. Thomas is a professional home remodeler, with expertise in kitchen and bath design.

According to the experts, fine scratches can appear overtime — but of course, there is a solution of this. (Image credit: Chris Snook for The Main Company)

But what about the disadvantages of these worktops?

Richard Davonport, Managing Director at Davonport, says: "Stainless steel worktops earn their place in a UK kitchen because they are both tough and hygienic."

But the caveat is aesthetic rather than practical: stainless steel develops a patina. "Fine scratches and the odd dent will appear over time, and fingerprints are more visible than on quartz or timber," explains Richard.

If you want to minimize that, Richard says you should "ask for a satin or ‘linen’ finish with a directional grain, add sound-deadening pads beneath, and choose a slightly thicker wrap over a substrate for extra rigidity."

Richard Davonport Kitchen expert and managing director For over three decades, Davonport has been crafting exquisite, bespoke kitchen designs for a discerning clientele. As a British kitchen manufacturer, each project they undertake is a unique endeavour, driven by a singular ambition: to create an ideal space that perfectly complements your lifestyle.

Are Stainless Steel Countertops Really Hard to Maintain?

Stainless steel has become quite popular over the years due to its easy maintenance. (Image credit: Sean Fennessey. Design: Tamsin Johnson)

But are these worktops really hard to maintain in a modern kitchen?

Alex Main, director at The Main Company, tells me that as a countertop material, "[It's] practical, easy to maintain, and hygienic — stainless steel offers a number of benefits compared to some alternative materials. For keen cooks, its durability is a plus, meaning it can withstand whatever you throw at it, resulting in less wear and tear over time."

Unlike other materials, however, Alex says "stainless steel can scratch easily and can sometimes discolor; however, for many homeowners, this more worn look is a benefit, as it results in a more lived-in kitchen."

To maintain it, all you need to do is simply use a wet cloth to wipe down after use, "rather than an acid-based cleaning product, as this can damage the surface," adds Alex.

Alex Main Director Alex Main is the Director of The Main Company, specialists in bespoke kitchens, reclaimed flooring and cladding, and bespoke furniture. Based in North Yorkshire, the 20,000 sq foot showroom and workshops were established in 1978 by Karan and Chris Main. Joined by sons Alex and Tom in 2004, the family business is one of the largest suppliers of reclaimed timber in the UK. Incorporating both traditional and modern designs, each and every project is handmade by The Main Company’s master craftsmen in its North Yorkshire workshops.

Stylish Accessories for Your Stainless Steel Kitchen

FAQs

Can You Put Hot Pans on Stainless Steel Countertops?

I totally get it, you're in a rush and you accidentally place your hot pan on the counter. Richard says when it comes to stainless steel worktops, "You can absolutely set a hot pan down without fear of scorching, but place very heavy cast-iron with care to avoid dings, and always chop on a board to protect both knives and surface."

He adds, "For many clients, the lived-in character is part of the appeal; for others, we will combine stainless steel on the hard-working run with a warmer material on an island to soften the look while keeping performance where it matters.”

Designing a kitchen can be quite the task, from choosing the right materials to understanding the type of kitchen layout that will suit your space. Whatever it may be, do your research and take time when designing this area of your home. After all, there are a few things I wish I knew before renovating my small kitchen.